Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

There are a total of 28 articles associated with Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
article-image

Markets

Traders weigh how to play narrowing GBTC discount

Bitcoin ETF prospects got a boost in court on Tuesday, leading Grayscale Investments’ flagship trust to jump 17% as traders weigh outcome

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

BusinessPolicy

What the GBTC discount could do with Grayscale-SEC case ruling imminent

Crypto firm’s GBTC was trading at a 26% discount on Friday — a narrowing value that could change drastically after upcoming DC Circuit Court of Appeals decision

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Retail Investors Can Now Trade Grayscale Solana Trust

Trading as GSOL, the trust aims to directly track Solana

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Justin Sun-related Valkyrie Wants to Take on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

A recent CoinDesk article reported that Justin Sun held the majority of the assets within the Valkyrie Investments vehicle

by Michael Bodley&Jon Rice /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Investment Product AUM Drops to Lowest Level Since 2020

Crypto investment product AUM declined close to 15% in November

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Grayscale Hoping for SEC Win, Others Say GBTC Needs To Act Faster

If the SEC approves GBTC’s conversion to an ETF, Regulation M relief would be granted, but the firm could try for approval sooner

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

BlockFi Winds Down Loans Backed by GBTC Stock, CEO Says

BlockFi once owned more than 5% of all Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock, but now the cryptocurrency lender doesn’t directly maintain any at all

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Grayscale Sues SEC Over Rejection of Proposed Spot Bitcoin ETF

Fund manager describes SEC actions as “arbitrary and capricious”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Grayscale ‘Encouraged’ by SEC Rulings Ahead of Bitcoin ETF Decision

The regulator is set to rule on the digital currency asset manager’s proposal to convert its bitcoin trust to an ETF by July 6

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Investments Hires Ex-US Solicitor General

Firm adds muscle to its legal counsel before SEC rules on its bitcoin ETF application

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

New Digital Asset Manager Files for First ETF

The proposed product seeks to blend exposure to the S&P 500 Index and bitcoin futures contracts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Morgan Stanley Increases GBTC Shares, SEC Weighs ETF Conversion

Regulatory filings indicate the asset manager owned $458M worth of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust across 17 portfolios

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

First Grayscale ETF Begins Trading With Aim of Tracking Digital Economy

“What we’re doing here is really defining what the digital economy is as opposed to replicating bitcoin in the form of an equity ETF,” Grayscale’s head of ETFs said

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Considering 25 New Digital Assets as Investments

Crypto-focused fund group currently invests in two-dozen digital assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Stash to Add Crypto to its Managed Portfolio Offering

Platform offers exposure to the asset class through Grayscale Investments’ bitcoin and ether trusts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Simplify Reveals Plans to Launch Web3 ETF

Proposed fund would invest in Web3- and metaverse-focused companies, as well as GBTC

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

What Crypto-related ETFs Could Hit the US Market in 2022?

Breaking down the metaverse products and other strategies that are on deck amid the wait for a spot bitcoin fund

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Grayscale Attorneys Argue SEC for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

SEC’s decision to approve a futures-based fund and not a spot ETF is “arbitrary and capricious,” and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), attorneys from Davis Polk argue in a letter to the SEC.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Launches Solana Trust

New product joins the firm’s 13 other single-asset investment offerings.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Grayscale’s Michael Sonnenshein: A Bitcoin ETF Is What Investors Deserve

Morningstar analyst proposes redemption program for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust as it has traded at discount for much of 2021.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Grayscale’s Total Assets Under Management Hits $60B

Along with the milestone for Grayscale funds AUM, the firm passes SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the world’s largest gold ETF.

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale Files to Convert its Bitcoin Trust into an ETF

The news comes at a time when the SEC has cleared the first-ever US-based Bitcoin Futures ETF, paving the way for mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Grayscale CEO: All Firm’s Products Could Convert to ETFs

Michael Sonnenshein reiterates its bitcoin trust should be allowed to convert at same time SEC approves futures-based ETFs.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Ark Invest’s Largest ETF Buys More Coinbase

Fund group’s $21B portfolio allocates 5% of its assets to the crypto exchange.

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.