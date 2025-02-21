hack

DeFi

$1.4B Bybit hack raises questions over Safe’s transaction security

Researchers found two identical transaction hashes five years apart on Ethereum and Base, which is highly unusual

by Jack Kubinec&Macauley Peterson /
Business

WazirX calls $235M hack ‘a force majeure event beyond our control’

North Korea suspected in breach of Indian exchange’s multisig wallet

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

SEC’s X account fell victim to SIM swap attack

The SEC’s X attack happened after the agency disabled two-factor authentication in July 2023

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Manta Network harmed by DDoS attack during token issuance

Its developer team is actively working on resolving congestion issues on Manta Network

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

If you want your funds back, get inside the hacker’s mind

Understanding the motivations behind a hacker’s actions — from curiosity to malice — is just as crucial as understanding how they executed the hack

by Martin Derka /
DeFi

Fan mail and ETH tips sent to KyberSwap hacker who stole $48M

Ethereum users have left the KyberSwap hacker a ton of on-chain messages

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Huobi’s ‘Heco’ chain bridge drained of $87M in crypto assets

The HTX exchange has been hit by a security breach, similar to the recent Poloniex hack

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Wormhole execs depart Jump Trading to run protocol independently: Bloomberg

A report from Bloomberg claims that Wormhole’s CEO and COO have left to run Wormhole independently

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Poloniex wallets drained of as much as $100 million in crypto assets

The exchange’s major shareholder Justin Sun confirmed the “hack incident”

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessDeFi

DeFi security firm Quantstamp pilots hack protection program

Quantstamp is hoping to insure user funds in case of a hack, though similar programs have struggled in the past

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Fantom’s ‘Foundation Wallets’ drained for $550K

The exact cause relating to the compromised wallets remains unknown, though the company confirmed the funds lost by the employee are being “tracked and investigated”

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

New report shows ‘chaos’ during FTX hack last November: Wired

Wired reported on the night of Nov. 11, 2022, when FTX was hacked for over $400 million

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

$500M FTX exploit is swapping millions in ETH for BTC. Why?

During the November 2022 downfall of FTX and Alameda Research, an attacker stole about $500 million worth of crypto

by Andrew Thurman /
Finance

Crypto exchange HTX loses $8M in weekend hack

Largely unnoticed until Monday, stakeholder Justin Sun confirmed a $8 million hack in a tweet

by Andrew Thurman /
Markets

Mixin halts withdrawals as network suffers $200M loss in hack

Attackers gained unauthorized access to the Mixin Network’s cloud service provider’s centralized database

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Mt. Gox repayments postponed another year — at least for some

Certain creditors could be repaid sooner, with one hedge fund exec telling Blockworks it expects a payout by the end of the year

by Ben Strack /
Business

CoinEx to reopen some withdrawals and deposits following $70M hack

Assets including bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and shiba inu are included in the withdrawals and deposits

by Katherine Ross /
Business

CoinEx sees $27M in outflows in suspected hack

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx sparked fears of a hack on Tuesday after massive hot wallet outflows

by Andrew Thurman /
DeFi

FBI blames North Korea’s Lazarus Group for $40M Stake hack

While it’s unclear how they made the determination, the FBI has concluded the Lazarus Group is responsible for the Stake hack

by Andrew Thurman /
Business

Blockchain Capital founder allegedly loses crypto worth $6.3 million in SIM swap attack

Stephens founded Blockchain Capital, a venture capital firm focused on digital assets, in 2013 alongside brother Brad Stephens

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Aave’s exposure to Curve hack, explained

If CRV dips below 65%, it will be at risk of liquidation

by Bessie Liu /
People

Coinbase director finds $322K in crypto for hack victim

After identifying multiple “rich list” Ethereum Classic addresses, a Coinbase director said he was able to track down one individual who lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in 2019

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Opinion

Crypto Can’t Afford Another Communication Crisis

Being able to effectively communicate during a crisis can make or break a project, no matter the circumstances

by Samantha Yap /
DeFi

Lido DAO Governance Unlikely to Return 39 ETH in Sushi Recovery

As of publication, more than 99.92% of Lido community members who have voted in the proposal have chosen to take “no action”

by Bessie Liu /

