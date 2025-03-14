hard fork

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum core developers choose stability over speed

New “Hoodi” testnet means the Pectra hard fork will be delayed to May

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ethereum devs push to save Holesky testnet

With Ethereum’s largest testnet stuck in limbo — unable to finalize — developers want to move on to avoid delaying Pectra’s rollout

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Stacks fortifies Bitcoin ties with Nakamoto upgrade

The upgrade strengthens Stacks’ alignment with Bitcoin’s security, paving the way for sBTC and new bitcoin DeFi possibilities

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Gnosis Chain premieres Ethereum’s Dencun hard fork

For the first time, a major Ethereum hard fork launches on another chain first

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

What does EIP 4844 mean for Ethereum rollups?

Ethereum Dencun will enable Ethereum transactions to be submitted as blobs, potentially alleviating the costs of posting data on the blockchain

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Core devs rule out Dencun fork this year

Ethereum core developers are working through issues with the next suite of upgrades, featuring EIP-4844

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin research expands on design space for smart contracts

BitVM paper shows how Bitcoin can anchor off-chain smart contracts, but with caveats

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

MakerDAO co-founder floats using Solana’s code to build new chain

Rune Christensen’s latest MakerDAO proposal explores a Solana fork to launch a new blockchain

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Polygon Upgrade Goes Live Following Low Governance Vote Turnout

A DAO analyst tells Blockworks lack of voter participation should not be perceived as a necessarily bad side of decentralized governance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ethereum Devs Still Want Staking Withdrawals by ‘March-ish’

Bucking the naysayers, developers on Ethereum’s All Core Devs call sounded optimistic, Thursday

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

What Could Happen to the Ether Price Following The Merge?

The Ethereum Merge is expected to induce a period of high volatility in the crypto markets, with some anticipating a move to the downside

by Sebastian Sinclair&Shalini Nagarajan /
People

Justin Sun’s Plot to Divide Ethereum Off to Rocky Start

Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiMarkets

Solana Recovers After 10-hour Outage

Software engineers successfully deployed a fix to the nascent blockchain network.

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiFinance

Cardano ADA Token Price Rises as Hard Fork Hits Testnet

The upgrade onto the blockchain platform’s mainnet is still on track for Sept. 12

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bug in Ethereum Interface Causes Inadvertent Chain Split, Chaos on Network

All hands on deck to fix bug created by an old version of the Geth client, which is used by 75% of the Ethereum nodes

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFiMarkets

Ether Burns Hit $100 Million Post EIP-1559 Activation

Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

EIP-1559 is Live Thanks to Ethereum’s London Hard Fork

There wasn’t a chain split, a price crash, or the end of the world’s computer as miners went along with forking Ethereum and integrated EIP-1559 as part of the London Hard Fork. But Institutional investors are now casting a wary eye on something called MEV.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Ethereum’s Hard Fork is Bound to Be Implemented Despite Opposition

Nearly 70% of the clients on the network signal support for EIP-1559, but opposition is abound.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Ethereum ‘Hard Fork’ Means Lower Gas Fees and Higher ETH Pricing

Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September

by Sam Reynolds /

