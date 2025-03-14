hard fork
New “Hoodi” testnet means the Pectra hard fork will be delayed to May
With Ethereum’s largest testnet stuck in limbo — unable to finalize — developers want to move on to avoid delaying Pectra’s rollout
The upgrade strengthens Stacks’ alignment with Bitcoin’s security, paving the way for sBTC and new bitcoin DeFi possibilities
For the first time, a major Ethereum hard fork launches on another chain first
Ethereum Dencun will enable Ethereum transactions to be submitted as blobs, potentially alleviating the costs of posting data on the blockchain
Ethereum core developers are working through issues with the next suite of upgrades, featuring EIP-4844
BitVM paper shows how Bitcoin can anchor off-chain smart contracts, but with caveats
Rune Christensen’s latest MakerDAO proposal explores a Solana fork to launch a new blockchain
A DAO analyst tells Blockworks lack of voter participation should not be perceived as a necessarily bad side of decentralized governance
Bucking the naysayers, developers on Ethereum’s All Core Devs call sounded optimistic, Thursday
The Ethereum Merge is expected to induce a period of high volatility in the crypto markets, with some anticipating a move to the downside
Controversial Tron founder Justin Sun has so far struggled to garner significant interest in his set of forked ether tokens
Software engineers successfully deployed a fix to the nascent blockchain network.
The upgrade onto the blockchain platform’s mainnet is still on track for Sept. 12
All hands on deck to fix bug created by an old version of the Geth client, which is used by 75% of the Ethereum nodes
Ether briefly enters a deflationary cycle as more blocks were burned than issued during one cycle.
There wasn’t a chain split, a price crash, or the end of the world’s computer as miners went along with forking Ethereum and integrated EIP-1559 as part of the London Hard Fork. But Institutional investors are now casting a wary eye on something called MEV.
Nearly 70% of the clients on the network signal support for EIP-1559, but opposition is abound.
Days before the London Hard Fork and EIP-1559 is scheduled to be enabled, options data from Derebit suggests Ether will hit $5000 by the end of the year, if not by the close of September