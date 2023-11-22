Huobi

There are a total of 18 articles associated with Huobi.
article-image

DeFi

Huobi’s ‘Heco’ chain bridge drained of $87M in crypto assets

The HTX exchange has been hit by a security breach, similar to the recent Poloniex hack

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Finance

Crypto exchange HTX loses $8M in weekend hack

Largely unnoticed until Monday, stakeholder Justin Sun confirmed a $8 million hack in a tweet

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Markets

Huobi’s spot market share jumps to highest point in two years

Huobi managed to stave off market concerns in its business, reflected in USDT stablecoin activity, rising to the second-highest in August spot trading activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Huobi dismisses plunging stablecoin reserves as ‘FUD’

Exchange spokesperson refuted claims that any team members have been detained by Chinese authorities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Crypto Exchanges Are Flocking to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is “rich in tycoons and well-capitalized family offices that could fund crypto firms moving into the city,” Matrixport’s head of research told Blockworks

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

North Korea’s Lazarus Hackers Try to Exfiltrate Harmony Funds

The notorious cybercrime group used Ethereum-based Railgun to anonymize their movements, but exchanges froze some assets

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Justin Sun’s Woes Continue as USDD Depeg Sparks Huobi Concerns

The exchange has lost 18% of its market share volume since 2020, per new research

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Huobi Layoffs Cap Another Week of Cuts

Ex-head of State Street Digital lands CEO role at blockchain startup, while Zodia Custody and BitDAO add execs

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement

The native Huobi stablecoin has now totally depegged from the US dollar, with the crypto exchange promising to swap tokens with Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Huobi Founder Sells 100% Stake to Justin Sun Fund: Report

Huobi founder Leon Li will no longer be part of the business’ operations after the deal closes, with Justin Sun taking on an advisory role

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Crypto Moguls Compete for Huobi Majority Stake: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, Justin Sun contend for founder’s stake in the cryptocurrency exchange

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

OP Crypto’s ‘$100M’ Fund of Funds To Back Early Stage VCs

Lucas He and David Gan, both Huobi alumni, will lead the new fund as general partner and president, respectively

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Huobi Accuses Former Senior Manager of Making $5M via Illegal Trades

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is suing a former senior manager for allegedly trading against a company account to earn $5 million in Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Huobi Thailand To Close After Watchdog Cancels Trading License

Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commissioned revoked the trading platform’s license, citing failure to follow rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

China’s Tech Giants: Yes on NFTs, No on Cryptocurrencies

Tencent, JD and Alibaba pledge to not touch virtual currencies when operating their NFT marketplaces.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

Markets

Huobi Turns Off Derivatives Desk in China

The People’s Bank of China reiterated its stance in September that there’s no legal framework for crypto in China. Now Huobi is setting sail for Singapore.

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Huobi Bans Chinese-Based Users From Trading on App

China was added to the list of unlawful jurisdictions for its derivatives trading service, but its users can still access the exchange platform and spot trade, according to the updated fine print on June 26.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Huobi Blames ‘Unauthorized Access Attempt’ for Twitter Outage

Hong Kong Monetary Authority as well as the territory’s Securities and Futures Commission not commenting on existence of investigation into Huobi.

by Sam Reynolds /

