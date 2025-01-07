Hut 8
Various bitcoin miners embarked on revenue diversification efforts in 2024 — particularly after last year’s Bitcoin halving
Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 and Starknet Foundation find replacements for executives stepping down
The high-performance computing market is big enough for multiple bitcoin miners to win there, Hut 8 CEO says
Research analyst Mark Palmer starts coverage of the bitcoin miner and puts its price target 50% higher than its current level
CEO Asher Genoot said Hut 8 is looking at ways to boost its presence in the high-performance computing and AI realms
A few months after Hut 8’s merge with US Bitcoin Corp, the combined company’s new chief executive says building back shareholder trust is a key focus
The market is grappling with the impact of BTC price and hash rate on miner profitability about a month before the bitcoin halving, analyst says
Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million
Hut 8 also announced it broke ground on a Texas mining site
Elsewhere, Hut 8 and CoinDesk got new CEOs
Fresh off merging with US Bitcoin Corp, the company’s chief executive now tasked with “hard decisions to divest, invest and grow our assets”
Former US Bitcoin Corp president is set to replace Jaime Leverton, who was Hut 8’s chief executive since December 2020
The company is set to pay roughly $13.6 million to its competitor for terminating Hut 8’s property management agreement at the properties
Merger is set to allow the combined business to “flex between our different lines of business,” Hut 8 CEO says
As Marathon Digital has aggressively grown, the deployed hash rates of Iris Energy and Cipher Mining have also more than doubled in the last six months
With a pivot to providing high-performance computing, miners are finding new ways to broaden their revenue stream
Hut 8 produced 147 BTC in May and sold 179 BTC for $6.8 million
Crypto miners like Hut 8 and Hive Blockchain are diversifying into non-mining services and focusing on high performance data centers for AI and computing needs
Miners need to survive until the 2024 bitcoin halving, which historically creates a positive imbalance between bitcoin’s supply and demand, CoinShares says
Some Bitcoin mining companies might be going bankrupt, but others are hanging onto massive treasuries
Hut 8 could see its hashrate cut by 20% as a stoush with an energy supplier causes problems at its Ontario facility
Genesis powered yield platforms across the crypto industry
Hive exploring other coins to mine while Hut 8 ready to “pivot” ether-focused machines to offer AI and other services