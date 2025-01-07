Hut 8

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Bitcoin miner’s data center project to be ‘game-changer’

Various bitcoin miners embarked on revenue diversification efforts in 2024 — particularly after last year’s Bitcoin halving

by Ben Strack /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

BTC miners spend differently — here’s why 

Recent announcements from segment players inform the various strategies behind spending capital

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Advocacy group names new leaders ahead of election

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 and Starknet Foundation find replacements for executives stepping down

by Ben Strack /
Business

Inside Hut 8’s AI ambitions after securing $150M in funding

The high-performance computing market is big enough for multiple bitcoin miners to win there, Hut 8 CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8’s business diversity to give it an edge after the halving: Benchmark  

Research analyst Mark Palmer starts coverage of the bitcoin miner and puts its price target 50% higher than its current level

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miner Hut 8 doubles down on diversification, discipline around halving

CEO Asher Genoot said Hut 8 is looking at ways to boost its presence in the high-performance computing and AI realms

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8 eyes growth around the Bitcoin halving — but not at all costs

A few months after Hut 8’s merge with US Bitcoin Corp, the combined company’s new chief executive says building back shareholder trust is a key focus

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Why most bitcoin mining stocks are down amid a persistent crypto rally

The market is grappling with the impact of BTC price and hash rate on miner profitability about a month before the bitcoin halving, analyst says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Miners continue money-conscious moves ahead of the Bitcoin halving

Core Scientific said the possible revenue from its multi-year deal with cloud provider CoreWeave exceeds $100 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8 to deploy bitcoin reserves in new treasury strategy

Hut 8 also announced it broke ground on a Texas mining site

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Fireblocks reduces headcount by 3% in the name of efficiency

Elsewhere, Hut 8 and CoinDesk got new CEOs

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

New Hut 8 CEO prepared to make ‘hard decisions’ to nix inefficiencies

Fresh off merging with US Bitcoin Corp, the company’s chief executive now tasked with “hard decisions to divest, invest and grow our assets”

by Ben Strack /
Business

Hut 8 switches CEOs as it eyes ‘new strategic direction’ after merger

Former US Bitcoin Corp president is set to replace Jaime Leverton, who was Hut 8’s chief executive since December 2020

by Ben Strack /
Business

Marathon Digital to remove rival bitcoin miner Hut 8 from newly acquired sites

The company is set to pay roughly $13.6 million to its competitor for terminating Hut 8’s property management agreement at the properties

by Ben Strack /
Business

Merge between Hut 8, USBTC expected to close this week

Merger is set to allow the combined business to “flex between our different lines of business,” Hut 8 CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Which bitcoin miners are growing the fastest in 2023?

As Marathon Digital has aggressively grown, the deployed hash rates of Iris Energy and Cipher Mining have also more than doubled in the last six months

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin miners are pivoting to new markets and making bank

With a pivot to providing high-performance computing, miners are finding new ways to broaden their revenue stream

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Hut 8 secures $50M loan to boost ‘financial flexibility’ ahead of merger, halving

Hut 8 produced 147 BTC in May and sold 179 BTC for $6.8 million

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin miners seek revenue with AI, high-performance computing

Crypto miners like Hut 8 and Hive Blockchain are diversifying into non-mining services and focusing on high performance data centers for AI and computing needs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Cutting Costs and Joining Forces, Bitcoin Miners Hoping for Rebound

Miners need to survive until the 2024 bitcoin halving, which historically creates a positive imbalance between bitcoin’s supply and demand, CoinShares says

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

5 Charts Showing How Brutal 2022 Was for Public Bitcoin Miners

Some Bitcoin mining companies might be going bankrupt, but others are hanging onto massive treasuries

by David Canellis /
Markets

Hut 8 Halts Bitcoin Mining Facility Amid Energy Dispute

Hut 8 could see its hashrate cut by 20% as a stoush with an energy supplier causes problems at its Ontario facility

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Circle Yield Reduced to Zero, Gemini Earn Paused as Genesis Contagion Spreads

Genesis powered yield platforms across the crypto industry

by Ben Strack&David Canellis&Jon Rice /
Markets

Miners Hive Blockchain Technologies, Hut 8 Prep for Ethereum Merge

Hive exploring other coins to mine while Hut 8 ready to “pivot” ether-focused machines to offer AI and other services

by Ben Strack /

