The Friday ruling was issued as a default judgment because Sameer Ramani “appears to have fled the country”
The new legislation also gives the Bank of Korea oversight of digital asset operators
A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin
Nikhil and Ishan Wahi were accused of trading crypto assets with insider knowledge
With this move, South Korea leap frogs the US and UK, both of which don’t require their high-ranking leaders to disclose crypto holdings
Kim Nam-kuk has been accused of owning over $4.5 million in wemix coins back in 2021
A New York judge sentenced Ishan Wahi, though the Wahi brothers and the SEC have yet to reach a settlement
Because Coinbase went public through a direct listing rather than a traditional public offering, the board and executives did not impose trading restrictions, the lawsuit alleges
Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says
Ex-Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi files to get a shorter prison sentence, less than two weeks before his sentencing hearing
The OpenSea insider NFT trading case will start in court next week, but the accused won’t be able to ask others whether it’s fair
Under the mandatory victim restitution act, Coinbase will be reimbursed for expenses and lost wages from the DOJ investigation into the Wahi brothers’ insider trading scheme
Coinbase said it hopes to recover losses incurred due to investigations by the Department of Justice and the SEC
Lawyers for the SEC and the Wahi brothers have asked a US court to allow time to finalize terms of a settlement
The SEC is using a “brute-force approach” to obscure legal deficiencies in its complaint against them,” counsel for the Wahi brothers said
A crypto first sees an insider trader who profited on early knowledge of Coinbase listings sentenced to almost a year in the clink
Nate Chastain argued charges over an alleged insider trading scheme shouldn’t stick because NFTs aren’t securities, but a judge wasn’t phased
Nikhil Wahi admitted to trading cryptoassets based on confidential Coinbase information from his brother Ishan, who has pled not guilty
Former OpenSea product manager Nate Chastain was indicted in June on money laundering and wire fraud charges over alleged insider trading
A former Coinbase employee at the heart of an insider trading case has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer claims the assets aren’t securities
Ishan Wahi “repeatedly tipped the timing and content of upcoming listing announcements” to his brother, Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani, the SEC claims in the complaint
Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is suing a former senior manager for allegedly trading against a company account to earn $5 million in Tether
The US crypto exchange shared its asset listing process after insider trading fears and deteriorating volumes
Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison