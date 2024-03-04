insider trading

People

Coinbase’s Paul Grewal ‘doesn’t think much of’ default judgment in ex-Coinbase insider case

The Friday ruling was issued as a default judgment because Sameer Ramani “appears to have fled the country”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

South Korea passes crypto legislation to crack down on ‘illegal trading practices’

The new legislation also gives the Bank of Korea oversight of digital asset operators

by Katherine Ross /
People

Plaintiffs in Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Musk Make Wild New Allegations

A new complaint against Elon Musk and Tesla alleges that Musk manipulated both bitcoin and dogecoin

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Wahi Brothers Reach Settlement Deal With SEC

Nikhil and Ishan Wahi were accused of trading crypto assets with insider knowledge

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

South Korea Passes Bill Mandating Lawmakers Disclose Crypto Assets

With this move, South Korea leap frogs the US and UK, both of which don’t require their high-ranking leaders to disclose crypto holdings

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Lawmaker’s Crypto Scandal Leads to Upbit, Bithumb Raids

Kim Nam-kuk has been accused of owning over $4.5 million in wemix coins back in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former Coinbase Manager Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

A New York judge sentenced Ishan Wahi, though the Wahi brothers and the SEC have yet to reach a settlement

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coinbase Executives Sued for Allegedly Selling Stock Ahead of Bad News

Because Coinbase went public through a direct listing rather than a traditional public offering, the board and executives did not impose trading restrictions, the lawsuit alleges

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

OpenSea Insider Trading Case Goes to Jury

Nate Chastain’s use of anonymous accounts to trade NFTs was a clear indication that he was up to no good, prosecutor says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Coinbase Insider Seeks 10-month Prison Term

Ex-Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi files to get a shorter prison sentence, less than two weeks before his sentencing hearing

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

OpenSea CEO: NFT Insider Trading Case ‘Unfair’ Ahead of Trial

The OpenSea insider NFT trading case will start in court next week, but the accused won’t be able to ask others whether it’s fair

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Coinbase To Receive $470k From Wahi Brothers

Under the mandatory victim restitution act, Coinbase will be reimbursed for expenses and lost wages from the DOJ investigation into the Wahi brothers’ insider trading scheme

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Coinbase Asks for $470,000 To Cover Fees, Costs From Insider Trading Case

Coinbase said it hopes to recover losses incurred due to investigations by the Department of Justice and the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
Business

SEC Nears Settlement Agreement with Wahi Brothers in Coinbase Insider Trading Case

Lawyers for the SEC and the Wahi brothers have asked a US court to allow time to finalize terms of a settlement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Ex-Coinbase Employee Moves To Dismiss Insider Trading Case

The SEC is using a “brute-force approach” to obscure legal deficiencies in its complaint against them,” counsel for the Wahi brothers said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Coinbase Insider Trader Gets 10 Months In Prison

A crypto first sees an insider trader who profited on early knowledge of Coinbase listings sentenced to almost a year in the clink

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

Former OpenSea Exec’s NFT ‘Insider Trading’ Case Will Continue

Nate Chastain argued charges over an alleged insider trading scheme shouldn’t stick because NFTs aren’t securities, but a judge wasn’t phased

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Ex-Coinbase Manager’s Brother Takes a Plea Bargain in Insider Trading Case

Nikhil Wahi admitted to trading cryptoassets based on confidential Coinbase information from his brother Ishan, who has pled not guilty

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

OpenSea Ex-Employee Asks Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Case

Former OpenSea product manager Nate Chastain was indicted in June on money laundering and wire fraud charges over alleged insider trading

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Ex-Coinbase Employee Accused of Insider Trading Pleads Not Guilty

A former Coinbase employee at the heart of an insider trading case has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer claims the assets aren’t securities

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

SEC Charges Former Coinbase Product Manager With Insider Trading

Ishan Wahi “repeatedly tipped the timing and content of upcoming listing announcements” to his brother, Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani, the SEC claims in the complaint

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Huobi Accuses Former Senior Manager of Making $5M via Illegal Trades

Major cryptocurrency exchange Huobi is suing a former senior manager for allegedly trading against a company account to earn $5 million in Tether

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Coinbase Clarifies Token Listing Policy

The US crypto exchange shared its asset listing process after insider trading fears and deteriorating volumes

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Former OpenSea Exec Charged With NFT Insider Trading

Nate Chastain allegedly used confidential information to pocket 19 ETH and now faces up to 40 years in prison

by Ornella Hernandez /

