Business

Funding Wrap: Bitcoin miners bag cash ahead of ETF decisions

Plus, a Web3 fan engagement platform found backing from Warner Music Group and Winklevoss Capital

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Bitcoin sold to Cash App users rises to nearly $2.4B in Q2

Cash App’s $44 million of bitcoin gross profit during the three months down slightly from prior quarter, but up 7% year over year

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Twitter Co-founder Dorsey Leads $6M Investment in Bitcoin Voucher Service

The funding will accelerate Azteco’s market activation and product refinement, amplifying its impact in Latin America and Europe

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Block Looks to Disrupt Bitcoin Mining

Block plans to create custom silicon for bitcoin mining hardware to bring decentralization to the industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Jack Dorsey-backed Web3 App Aims To Disrupt Twitter

Dorsey described Nostr’s app launch as “a milestone for open protocols”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Is Web5 Better Than Web3?

Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Are People Leaving Their Tech Jobs for Web3?

Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

10 Million Cash App Accounts Have Purchased Bitcoin, Jack Dorsey’s Block Brags

Block’s earnings last quarter were healthy overall, but its bitcoin revenue fell significantly since this time last year

by David Canellis /
Markets

ASX Chief: More Crypto Businesses Could List on Exchange in Future

Australian Securities Exchange boss Dominic Stevens said more crypto businesses such as Jack Dorsey’s Block could list on the exchange in the future

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Cash App Integrates Lightning Network for Bitcoin Payments

Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Created ₿trust; Here’s How its Board Plans to Deploy the 500 Bitcoins

The endowment’s mission is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency,” 22-year-old Board Member Abubakar Nur Khalil told Blockworks

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Why All the Hate Directed at Web3?

Large groups of people rarely get riled up about ideas that turn out to be nothing burgers

by Michael Ippolito /
Markets

Jack Dorsey Says ’Bitcoin Will Replace US Dollar’ and ‘You Don’t Own Web3’

Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin maximalism was on display in reply to a question from Cardi B, while sharing that he’s bearish on Web3

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Jack Dorsey’s Square to Change its Name to Block

The change takes effect on Dec. 10.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Step Down, CTO Parag Agrawal Appointed as Successor

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Twitter Forms Team to Shape the Future of Decentralized Social Media

The new unit, Twitter Crypto, will explore how the company can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Square Reports $1.81B in Bitcoin Revenue, Reveals Plan to Increase BTC Offerings

The company’s bitcoin revenue was an 11% increase year-over-year. Bitcoin gross profit was $42 million, approximately 2% of bitcoin revenue.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Square’s Jack Dorsey Says Company Looking to Build Bitcoin Mining System

Dorsey says that mining needs to be distributed and is in the hands of too few people.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Twitter Users Can Now Get Paid in Bitcoin, But Not Ethereum

Twitter users with IOS devices will now be able to send and receive tips in bitcoin via the Lightning network, the company said.

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Jack Dorsey: ‘TBD’ Will Be Open Platform for Decentralized Bitcoin Exchanges

“We believe Bitcoin will be the native currency of the internet. While there are many projects to help make the internet more decentralized, our focus is solely on a sound global monetary system for all,” Mike Brock, the TBD lead at Square said.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Jack Dorsey: Bitcoin Will Be Big Part of Twitter’s Future

Investing aggressively in decentralizing social media more will be ‘hugely important,’ CEO says.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Musk, Dorsey and Carter Make Case for a Greener Bitcoin

“There appears to be a positive trend in energy for bitcoin,” Elon Musk said during the “Bitcoin as a Tool for Economic Empowerment” session at The B-Word conference.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Jack Dorsey Confirms Square Will Make Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

The decision was announced in a tweet by Jesse Dorogusker, the hardware lead and TIDAL lead at Square.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

