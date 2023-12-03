jack dorsey
Plus, a Web3 fan engagement platform found backing from Warner Music Group and Winklevoss Capital
Cash App’s $44 million of bitcoin gross profit during the three months down slightly from prior quarter, but up 7% year over year
The funding will accelerate Azteco’s market activation and product refinement, amplifying its impact in Latin America and Europe
Block plans to create custom silicon for bitcoin mining hardware to bring decentralization to the industry
Dorsey described Nostr’s app launch as “a milestone for open protocols”
Jack Dorsey’s vision for decentralized internet will be built solely on the Bitcoin blockchain
Big tech is losing some top talent to blockchain companies
Block’s earnings last quarter were healthy overall, but its bitcoin revenue fell significantly since this time last year
Australian Securities Exchange boss Dominic Stevens said more crypto businesses such as Jack Dorsey’s Block could list on the exchange in the future
Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”
Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin
The endowment’s mission is to “make bitcoin the internet’s currency,” 22-year-old Board Member Abubakar Nur Khalil told Blockworks
Large groups of people rarely get riled up about ideas that turn out to be nothing burgers
Twitter founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s Bitcoin maximalism was on display in reply to a question from Cardi B, while sharing that he’s bearish on Web3
The change takes effect on Dec. 10.
“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement.
The new unit, Twitter Crypto, will explore how the company can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps.
The company’s bitcoin revenue was an 11% increase year-over-year. Bitcoin gross profit was $42 million, approximately 2% of bitcoin revenue.
Dorsey says that mining needs to be distributed and is in the hands of too few people.
Twitter users with IOS devices will now be able to send and receive tips in bitcoin via the Lightning network, the company said.
“We believe Bitcoin will be the native currency of the internet. While there are many projects to help make the internet more decentralized, our focus is solely on a sound global monetary system for all,” Mike Brock, the TBD lead at Square said.
Investing aggressively in decentralizing social media more will be ‘hugely important,’ CEO says.
“There appears to be a positive trend in energy for bitcoin,” Elon Musk said during the “Bitcoin as a Tool for Economic Empowerment” session at The B-Word conference.
The decision was announced in a tweet by Jesse Dorogusker, the hardware lead and TIDAL lead at Square.