liquid staking

There are a total of 39 articles associated with liquid staking.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana yield is now flowing to liquid stakers

Solana LSTs mostly saw their yields go up across the board today

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana liquid staking startup Sanctum trials ‘creator coins’

Sanctum came up through the Solana Foundation’s startup incubator with the promise to create an “infinite LST future”

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

How crypto’s liquidity engine grew after Terra’s collapse

Crypto’s liquidity engine is now worth over $300 billion

by David Canellis /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

LRT protocol Renzo’s governance token is Solana-bound

Renzo is one of four liquid restaking protocols with at least $1 billion in TVL

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFi

Renzo restaking finds success in chain abstraction effort: Case study

An ezETH “Clearing Layer” helped boost Renzo’s TVL to over $1 billion

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Jito unveils code for Solana restaking network

Solana’s biggest liquid staking provider takes a meaningful step towards restaking

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Does Ethena portend a Symbiotic edge over Eigen?

If “restake anything” is the new narrative, LRT providers don’t want to miss it

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Phantom may boost JitoSOL usage

Plus, it’s time to finally address the Iggy Azalea in the room

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFi

StaFi deploys liquid staking as a service testnet

StaFi’s latest testnet launch is the first step in its grand rebrand strategy to become a liquid staking service provider

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ether.fi begins up to $210M airdrop, token falls 25%

The token fell more than 25% after launching Monday morning

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

Ether.fi announces $23M Series A round as restaking interest grows

The liquid restaking token’s TVL shot up over 200% in the past month

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Business

EigenLayer’s $100M haul ignites series of adjacent investments

Plus, funds go to a platform making development on Solana easier

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

EigenLayer TVL soars after deposit cap removed

EigenLayer’s TVL almost doubled in the past 24 hours, according to information available on DeFiLlama

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Stride will airdrop 5M STRD tokens to stTIA holders

Stride will not be allocating STRD based on a points system

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Liquid staking is now live on dYdX chain

Stride will airdrop up to 100,000 STRD tokens to holders who liquid-stake their DYDX with Stride in the first 120 days

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Solana DEXs book record volumes following airdrops

Solana is narrowing its gap with Ethereum in DeFi volume, and hundreds of millions in airdropped tokens may have helped

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Liquid Collective pitches efficiency standards for Ethereum validators

Ethereum holders are spoiled for choice when it comes to liquid staking — but results vary depending on how well those protocols are run

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Did Lido fly too close to the sun? Inside the centralization debate

Some say Lido’s 31% share of Ethereum liquid staking is troublesome, while a Lido contributor insists it’s ecosystem-aligned

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Ether.fi steps closer to liquid restaked token for EigenLayer

eETH will enable users to earn higher APY’s at an uncapped amount, ether.fi CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Istanbul at center of Cosmos for three days

Cosmos has been suffering from a liquidity drain, but developers say new protocol launches are poised to reverse the trend

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Manifold launches $50M MEV-optimized LST

Manifold Finance adds a twist to the liquid staking token race

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

DeFi

Stride wants to become the enshrined LST protocol for Cosmos Hub

The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Lidos’ wrapped staked ETH is coming to Cosmos

Lido DAO will govern bridging contracts following the initial bridging implementation of wstETH onto Cosmos

by Bessie Liu /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.