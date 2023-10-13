Mastercard
The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.
Mastercard is focused on “delivering choice” in how people pay with its new CBDC program
Binance stopped accepting new applications for the Visa co-branded card in July
The credit card giant is expected to release the beta version of the product this summer
Giddy will now enable users to spend their yield on real-world goods and services
The payments giant is teaming up with Aptos Labs, Ava Labs, Polygon and the Solana Foundation to reach application developers
Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world
Visa will continue to focus on its strategy to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto, a company spokesperson told Blockworks
Web3 startup Immersve is preparing a new Mastercard-powered product for Ethereum users across Australia and New Zealand
The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions
TradFi veteran brings real-time payments background at Mastercard to crypto custody firm
Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers
Mastercard leans more into crypto through its latest partnership with hi exchange
Argentinians can now earn 8% crypto cashback on eligible purchases
Banking the unbanked is a common theme among cryptocurrency proponents
Mint price values dropped dramatically in June, underscoring the potential benefits of fiat currency for NFT marketplaces
Latin American consumers are looking for more crypto- and digital payments-related services, according to a new survey from Mastercard
Mastercard partners with NFT marketplaces to make purchasing digital assets more accessible
In a new report, cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG found the Bitcoin network surpassed $3 trillion in transactions last year
The partnership will allow future customers to buy blockchain-based digital collectibles on Coinbase’s NFT marketplace with Mastercard
Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021
New offering for permissioned blockchain applications focused on providing scalability and privacy capabilities
Offering provides rewards of up to 9% on all USD Coin holdings of $100 or more.
Recent CipherTrace acquisition by Mastercard to drive compliance and AML checks into crypto transactions.