Mastercard

There are a total of 31 articles associated with Mastercard.
article-image

Business

Mastercard’s CBDC pilot ventures into Ethereum and NFTs

The project secured the needed pilot CBDC on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s platform and minted matching ‘wrapped’ tokens on Ethereum.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard ‘committed’ to making CBDCs as easy to use as money

Mastercard is focused on “delivering choice” in how people pay with its new CBDC program

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Mastercard, Binance to end crypto-card partnership in September

Binance stopped accepting new applications for the Visa co-branded card in July

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard to continue crypto foray with beta launch of ‘blockchain app store’

The credit card giant is expected to release the beta version of the product this summer

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Giddy Partners With Bitrefill to Bring DeFi Yield to Gift Cards

Giddy will now enable users to spend their yield on real-world goods and services

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard Doubling Down on Crypto, Blockchain Efforts With New Offering

The payments giant is teaming up with Aptos Labs, Ava Labs, Polygon and the Solana Foundation to reach application developers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Mastercard, Visa Ink Fresh Crypto Debit Cards With Web3 Startups

Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Finance

Visa Reaffirms Crypto Strategy, Mastercard Touts Blockchain

Visa will continue to focus on its strategy to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto, a company spokesperson told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Startup Aims For Mastercard Purchases Via Ethereum Wallets

Web3 startup Immersve is preparing a new Mastercard-powered product for Ethereum users across Australia and New Zealand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

New Mastercard Program Looks To Offer Crypto Capabilities to Banks

The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Copper Chief Risk Officer Says ‘Cellular Explosion’ Will Accelerate Crypto Usage

TradFi veteran brings real-time payments background at Mastercard to crypto custody firm

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

MasterCard Is Tracking Where, and How, Cardholders Buy Crypto

Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard, Hi Launch NFT-customized Debit Cards as NFT Interest Dips

Mastercard leans more into crypto through its latest partnership with hi exchange

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Binance and Mastercard To Bring Streamlined Crypto Payments to Argentina

Argentinians can now earn 8% crypto cashback on eligible purchases

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard Partners With Fasset to Drive Financial Inclusion in Indonesia

Banking the unbanked is a common theme among cryptocurrency proponents

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

NFT Artists Struggle To Price Mints Amid Crypto Crash

Mint price values dropped dramatically in June, underscoring the potential benefits of fiat currency for NFT marketplaces

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

Survey: More Than Half of Latin Americans Have Paid With Crypto

Latin American consumers are looking for more crypto- and digital payments-related services, according to a new survey from Mastercard

by Jocelyn Yang /
article-image

Finance

You Can Now Buy NFTs Without Crypto

Mastercard partners with NFT marketplaces to make purchasing digital assets more accessible

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Bitcoin Network Transaction Volume Surpasses AmEx, Research Shows

In a new report, cryptocurrency investment firm NYDIG found the Bitcoin network surpassed $3 trillion in transactions last year

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Coinbase Teams with Mastercard to Make Buying NFTs ‘Easy’

The partnership will allow future customers to buy blockchain-based digital collectibles on Coinbase’s NFT marketplace with Mastercard

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

What Could Crypto M&A Look Like in 2022?

Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Consensys Collaborates With Mastercard to Offer Scalability Solution

New offering for permissioned blockchain applications focused on providing scalability and privacy capabilities

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Voyager Digital to Debut Crypto Debit Card

Offering provides rewards of up to 9% on all USD Coin holdings of $100 or more.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Mastercard is Preparing its Network for CBDC

Recent CipherTrace acquisition by Mastercard to drive compliance and AML checks into crypto transactions.

by Ben Strack /

