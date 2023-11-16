Monetary Authority of Singapore

Policy

Singapore plots ‘live’ wholesale CBDC pilot for next year

The wholesale CBDC will be used “as a common settlement asset in domestic payments”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Most crypto companies don’t meet Singapore’s license standards

Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Singapore urges stablecoin issuers to prepare for 2024 framework

MAS is hoping its now-finalized framework can help avoid risks of fraud and volatility, following Terra’s own failed algorithmic stablecoin last year

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

On-chain monitoring ‘holistic risk management’ for banks, Singapore central bank says

Banks need to get serious when vetting crypto service providers, says Singapore’s monetary authority

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Singapore and Thailand crack down on crypto staking

The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Digital asset networks need to be ‘interoperable,’ Singaporean regulator says

The latest paper from the Monetary Authority of Singapore looks into three models: private and permissioned, permissionless, and public and permissioned

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Ripple can now offer payments services in Singapore

Ripple hopes provisional regulatory approval in Singapore will help inspire more local usage of its payments network

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Singapore teams up with Korea, Italy and IMF on CBDC operating models

A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance Bid for Singapore License is Back On

The crypto exchange’s custodial arm will make an official application to Singapore’s MAS once the custody license opens, executive says

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Defends Red-Flagging Binance, Not FTX

Singapore regulators say FTX never directly solicited local crypto investors, but the exchange was widely popular in the city-state

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

JPMorgan Trade on Public Blockchain ‘Monumental Step’ for DeFi

JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials

by Ornella Hernandez&Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Seeks Feedback on Crypto Leverage Ban

The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Coinbase Secures Crypto Payments License in Singapore

Coinbase joins 17 others in receiving in-principle approval from the central bank of Singapore, having held an exemption until now

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Says Crypto Ban For Retail ‘Not Likely to Work’

MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Singapore Mulls Limits on Retail Traders, Leverage After Crypto Collapse

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Three Arrows Capital Misled Regulators in Singapore: MAS

Singapore’s central bank says Three Arrows Capital failed regulatory requirements when moving fund management to the British Virgin Islands

by David Canellis /
Policy

Crypto.com Receives Approval in Principle To Offer Services in Singapore

Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Singapore Crypto Firms Operating Abroad Must Now Be Licensed Under New Law

The Parliament of Singapore passed new measures on Tuesday that force domestically registered companies operating abroad to obtain a license

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

UK Government Seeks to Boost Regulation of Crypto Ads

Plan calls for Financial Conduct Authority to regulate cryptoassets under same standards as stocks, shares, insurance products

by Ben Strack /
FinancePolicy

Singapore Issues Guidelines Targeting Crypto Promotions to General Public

Providers are now barred from promoting their services to the public except through their official social media accounts and websites.

by Sebastian Sinclair /

