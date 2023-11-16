Monetary Authority of Singapore
The wholesale CBDC will be used “as a common settlement asset in domestic payments”
Singapore will roll out measures that will make its cryptocurrency regulations among the strictest worldwide for retail access, MAS communications director Dawn Chew said
MAS is hoping its now-finalized framework can help avoid risks of fraud and volatility, following Terra’s own failed algorithmic stablecoin last year
Banks need to get serious when vetting crypto service providers, says Singapore’s monetary authority
The Thai SEC says it’s “forbidden” to advertise crypto lending
The latest paper from the Monetary Authority of Singapore looks into three models: private and permissioned, permissionless, and public and permissioned
Ripple hopes provisional regulatory approval in Singapore will help inspire more local usage of its payments network
A recent white paper looks into possible business and operating models as well as outlining how purpose-bound money would work
The crypto exchange’s custodial arm will make an official application to Singapore’s MAS once the custody license opens, executive says
Singapore regulators say FTX never directly solicited local crypto investors, but the exchange was widely popular in the city-state
JPMorgan, DBS and SBI Digital Asset execute live trade using DeFi, tokenized deposits and verifiable credentials
The central bank of Singapore is ready to receive commentary on its proposed crypto measures, which include strict rules on stablecoins
Coinbase joins 17 others in receiving in-principle approval from the central bank of Singapore, having held an exemption until now
MAS is weighing up new measures to restrict retail trader access to crypto, though it conceded Sunday banning them outright would not work
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is “carefully considering” extra safeguards in the wake of multiple high-profile cryptocurrency blowups
Singapore’s central bank says Three Arrows Capital failed regulatory requirements when moving fund management to the British Virgin Islands
Crypto.com’s approval follows closely on its provisional approval for a Virtual Asset MVP License in Dubai
The Parliament of Singapore passed new measures on Tuesday that force domestically registered companies operating abroad to obtain a license
Providers are now barred from promoting their services to the public except through their official social media accounts and websites.