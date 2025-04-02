Ronin
Should higher-fidelity graphics be the goal for crypto games — which result in much higher costs and risk?
Ronin’s Aleksander Larsen argues you can’t have good graphics and incredible gameplay with a strong crypto game economy all at the same time
CG CEO says claims of insiders selling the token are “100% false”
Plus, the Ronin bridge pauses and Zora debuts a secondary market
A verdict in Avraham Eisenberg’s criminal fraud trial is expected this afternoon
Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles
Using mixers is becoming increasingly risky and not always effective for criminals, Chainalysis executive says
The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft
It’s difficult for any crypto hacker to escape with a large amount of stolen funds, industry watchers say
Services have been halted on the Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX
BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022
LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.
Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.
MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.