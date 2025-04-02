Ronin

There are a total of 14 articles associated with Ronin.
The DropWeb3

Ronin founder accuses Ava Labs of focusing on the ‘wrong things’

Should higher-fidelity graphics be the goal for crypto games — which result in much higher costs and risk?

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Sky Mavis co-founder reveals crypto gaming’s biggest hurdles

Ronin’s Aleksander Larsen argues you can’t have good graphics and incredible gameplay with a strong crypto game economy all at the same time

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiThe Drop

Community Gaming launches CGX token, Forkast prediction market

CG CEO says claims of insiders selling the token are “100% false”

by Kate Irwin /
Web3

Web3 Watch: A second Trump token fiasco

Plus, the Ronin bridge pauses and Zora debuts a secondary market

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: Decision time in Mango Markets trial

A verdict in Avraham Eisenberg’s criminal fraud trial is expected this afternoon

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

Sui price triples in 3 months, signals changing of the guard in DeFi

Crypto traders love new shiny things, much to the detriment of layer-1s from previous cycles

by David Canellis /
DeFiMarkets

The Purpose and Perils of Crypto Privacy Tools

Using mixers is becoming increasingly risky and not always effective for criminals, Chainalysis executive says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Axie Infinity Developers ‘Made Some Trade-offs’ That Enabled $625M Ronin Breach

The game’s creator, Sky Mavis, has raised $150 million to reimburse users affected by the theft

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

The Ronin Hacker Made Off With $625M of Crypto, but Cashing Out Isn’t So Easy

It’s difficult for any crypto hacker to escape with a large amount of stolen funds, industry watchers say

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Sky Mavis’ Ronin Network Bridge Exploited for Over $625M

Services have been halted on the Ronin Bridge and Katana DEX

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

BTC Stumbles on 6.8% CPI Print; Axie Infinity Teases Future Gameplay: Markets Wrap

BTC retraces after 6.8% year-over-year inflation print, Axie Infinity leaks game developments set to roll out in 2022

by Sam Martin /
Markets

LUNA Battles DOGE for Spot in Top 10; BTC Sells-off: Markets Wrap

LUNA battles DOGE for a spot in the top 10, BTC sells-off due to forced liquidations, Ethereum and Ronin dominate secondary NFT sales volume.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

SOL Flips USDT in Market Cap; Axie Infinity Ronin DEX Goes Live: Markets Wrap

Solana becomes the fourth largest digital asset by market cap, AXS and SLP soar on news that the Ronin decentralized exchange is live.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /

