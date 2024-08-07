sanctions

Policy

Tornado Cash sanction cooperation was “mixed,” NY Fed finds 

New study from the New York Federal Reserve shows Tornado Cash is still a “viable” privacy tool despite government sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OFAC sanctions 10 wallets linked to LockBit takedown

Europol said authorities have frozen over 200 crypto accounts linked to LockBit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

16 months later, Tether finally bends to OFAC 

Tether has changed its mind about complying with US sanctions laws, and it says its doing so “voluntarily”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury sanctions crypto mixer Sinbad after money laundering accusations

As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Binance mulls ‘full exit’ from Russia as it fights allegations abroad

The world’s largest crypto exchange said Monday it was weighing options to leave Russia and has restricted trading pairs to the ruble only

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

DOJ arrests Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, OFAC sanctions Roman Semenov

The inclusion of Roman Semenov on the sanctions list marks an escalation of the US government’s previous investigations into the crypto mixer

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge backs US Treasury over Tornado Cash sanctions controversy

US Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Tornado Cash is a “person” under law, referencing its founders, developers and DAO

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Opinion

Russians Turned to Crypto, and There Was Nothing There

If cryptocurrency doesn’t let anyone send money to anyone else, from anywhere in the world — what is it even good for?

by Anastasia Drinevskaya /
Business

Poloniex Settles With OFAC for $7.6M Over Sanctions Violations

OFAC found that while Poloniex did not voluntarily disclose its apparent violations of sanctions programs, the infractions were not considered to be especially severe or harmful

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Companies Should ‘Distance’ Themselves From Anonymity Tech

Christy Goldsmith Romero says that digital assets have evolved in a way that’s different from Satoshi’s original vision

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

US Treasury Sanctions 3 Lazarus Group Members

The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Russia’s Sanctions Problem Can’t be Solved by Crypto

One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrency is still not the answer to continued sanctions

by Ari Redbord /
Policy

Blockchain Association Doubles Down on Backing Tornado Cash in Lawsuit

Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OFAC Sanctions’ Impact on Crypto Crime a Mixed Bag, Chainalysis Finds

Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Cuban NFT Artists Encounter Restriction of Web3 Freedom

Over 30 artists and collectors have been banned from popular NFT marketplace OpenSea

by Ornella Hernandez /
Policy

Binance, Kraken, Accused of Violating US Sanctions, Back Anti-Fraud Startup

Binance and Kraken were accused of violating US sanctions on Iranian citizens and companies. The exchanges initially denied the allegations.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Sam Bankman-Fried Proposes ‘Respect’ for OFAC in Crypto Regulatory Framework

“For Sam to suggest that the industry ‘should respect OFAC’ is unbecoming,” ShapeShift co-founder Erik Voorhees said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Ethereum Is Not Under Attack: Understanding MEV-boost Relays

Ethereum developers see censorship anxieties are mostly exaggerated

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Flashbots Has a New Plan: ‘Make TradFi Look Embarrassing’

The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiPolicy

TempleDAO Hacked Funds Deposited to Tornado Cash

The TempleDAO exploiter transferred stolen funds to the privacy protocol’s smart contract, according to Etherscan data

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFiPolicy

Coin Center Sues Over Treasury’s Tornado Cash Sanctions

The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Bittrex Crypto Exchange Fined $30M for US Sanctions Violation

The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Rune Christensen Wants Out of Maker

The ‘endgame’ is the DeFi founder’s final attempt to create a self-governing DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Congress Presses State Department for Info on Costs, Benefits of Crypto

The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia

by Casey Wagner /

