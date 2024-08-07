sanctions
New study from the New York Federal Reserve shows Tornado Cash is still a “viable” privacy tool despite government sanctions
Europol said authorities have frozen over 200 crypto accounts linked to LockBit
Tether has changed its mind about complying with US sanctions laws, and it says its doing so “voluntarily”
As of Wednesday, the US government had seized Sinbad’s website
The world’s largest crypto exchange said Monday it was weighing options to leave Russia and has restricted trading pairs to the ruble only
The inclusion of Roman Semenov on the sanctions list marks an escalation of the US government’s previous investigations into the crypto mixer
US Judge Robert Pitman ruled that Tornado Cash is a “person” under law, referencing its founders, developers and DAO
If cryptocurrency doesn’t let anyone send money to anyone else, from anywhere in the world — what is it even good for?
OFAC found that while Poloniex did not voluntarily disclose its apparent violations of sanctions programs, the infractions were not considered to be especially severe or harmful
Christy Goldsmith Romero says that digital assets have evolved in a way that’s different from Satoshi’s original vision
The US Treasury has previously sanctioned Lazarus Group, wallet addresses and two Chinese nationals
One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrency is still not the answer to continued sanctions
Crypto policy group steps up to support plaintiffs suing the US Treasury, OFAC for Tornado Cash sanctions
Tornado Cash’s inflows fell 68% in the 30 days after sanctions, while average monthly inflows into Russia-based Garantex following its sanctioned designation more than doubled
Over 30 artists and collectors have been banned from popular NFT marketplace OpenSea
Binance and Kraken were accused of violating US sanctions on Iranian citizens and companies. The exchanges initially denied the allegations.
“For Sam to suggest that the industry ‘should respect OFAC’ is unbecoming,” ShapeShift co-founder Erik Voorhees said
Ethereum developers see censorship anxieties are mostly exaggerated
The project, codenamed SUAVE, will be used to decentralize MEV in the long term
The TempleDAO exploiter transferred stolen funds to the privacy protocol’s smart contract, according to Etherscan data
The Treasury exceeded its regulatory authority as Tornado Cash is a “privacy tool beyond the control of anyone,” Coin Center said
The exchange allowed users in the Crimea region of Ukraine, as well as Cuba, Iran, Sudan and Syria to trade cryptoassets despite these being subject to US sanctions
The ‘endgame’ is the DeFi founder’s final attempt to create a self-governing DAO
The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia