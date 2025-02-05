smart contracts

There are a total of 30 articles associated with smart contracts.
DeFi

The JavaScript virtual machine that could change Web3

Building on Cosmos in 2022 was a nightmare, so this team pivoted to tackle developer experience

by Macauley Peterson /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ethereum holds the line between ‘in it for the tech’ and ‘for the money’

Building onchain public goods is noble but they don’t always make the number go up

by David Canellis /
DeFi

From promise to niche: The rise and decline of Vyper

Ethereum’s Python-inspired smart contract language recently celebrated a birthday, despite funding challenges and waning adoption

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Fhenix partners with EigenLayer to develop FHE coprocessors

FHE coprocessors will be focused on enabling computing over encrypted data

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

NEAR launches tool for signing transactions on Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

At launch, Chain Signatures will be compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos network chains, as well as DogeCoin and XRP Ledger

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

zkSync welcomes AI data warehouse as latest addition to hyperchain

zkSync will now have its own dedicated AI data warehouse layer

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Two-thirds of EVM smart contract deployments in 2024 are from Optimism: Report

Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

How a smart contract gets away with murder: A review of ‘The Oracle’

If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
DeFi

Stellar sparks smart contract upgrade — and it’s not an EVM

A bespoke smart contract layer, Soroban, is online after years of development

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Uniswap Foundation reveals tentative date for Uniswap v4 launch

Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade will enable Uniswap v4 to optimize smart contracts for complex functionality

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Security review competition will offer a bounty of $1.2M

$1.2 million is one of the largest amounts offered in a security review competition to date

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Solana takes break from eating Ethereum’s lunch — for now

Ethereum is constantly pestered by smaller competitors for mindshare. Some reckon Solana could be the final boss

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Etherscan buys Solana block explorer Solscan

Solscan and Etherscan “share a vision of providing credibly neutral and equitable access to blockchain data,” the teams say

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Ethereum Improvement Proposals to watch in 2024

As Ethereum heads for the Dencun hard fork in Q1 2024, here are some of the eagerly anticipated EIPs coming up

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

The 3 biggest DeFi innovations of 2023

As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Nirvana Finance hacker pleads guilty, forfeits $12.3M

Charges against Shakeeb Ahmed were announced back in July

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Latest DeFi exploits show audits are no guarantee

Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Bitcoin research expands on design space for smart contracts

BitVM paper shows how Bitcoin can anchor off-chain smart contracts, but with caveats

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Catalyst smart contracts bridge gaps between layer-2 ‘islands,’ says co-founder

Catalyst facilitates an “inter-island economy” via smart contract deployments

by Darren Kleine /
Business

Arbitrum Stylus could cut costs 100x with two virtual machines

Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Let’s learn about PEPE: New Etherscan tool uses OpenAI to read smart contracts

Ethereum blockchain explorer’s new feature lets users get help understanding solidity smart contracts

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

This Ethereum Proposal Wants to Bring Revenue Back to Developers

Developers will be able to earn a portion of the gas fees from the smart contracts they helped create

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Metropolis Wants to Make It Easier To Spot Faulty Smart Contract Permissions

Exclusive: No technical expertise required to visualize smart contract permissions

by Bessie Liu /
Education

What Are Smart Contract Wallets? A Beginner’s Guide

Still don’t know the difference between smart contract wallets, account abstraction and ERC-4337? You’re not alone

by John Gilbert /

