smart contracts
Building on Cosmos in 2022 was a nightmare, so this team pivoted to tackle developer experience
Building onchain public goods is noble but they don’t always make the number go up
Ethereum’s Python-inspired smart contract language recently celebrated a birthday, despite funding challenges and waning adoption
FHE coprocessors will be focused on enabling computing over encrypted data
At launch, Chain Signatures will be compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos network chains, as well as DogeCoin and XRP Ledger
zkSync will now have its own dedicated AI data warehouse layer
Outside of EVM smart contract deployments, general contract deployments are most commonly seen on Polygon and BNB chains
If you’re looking to learn more about how a blockchain oracle could potentially kill you,this is the book for you
A bespoke smart contract layer, Soroban, is online after years of development
Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade will enable Uniswap v4 to optimize smart contracts for complex functionality
$1.2 million is one of the largest amounts offered in a security review competition to date
Ethereum is constantly pestered by smaller competitors for mindshare. Some reckon Solana could be the final boss
Solscan and Etherscan “share a vision of providing credibly neutral and equitable access to blockchain data,” the teams say
As Ethereum heads for the Dencun hard fork in Q1 2024, here are some of the eagerly anticipated EIPs coming up
As technology improves, we take a look at some of the achievements made in DeFi innovation this year
Charges against Shakeeb Ahmed were announced back in July
Raft Finance and Kyberswap both underwent multiple audits before being drained
BitVM paper shows how Bitcoin can anchor off-chain smart contracts, but with caveats
Catalyst facilitates an “inter-island economy” via smart contract deployments
Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers
Ethereum blockchain explorer’s new feature lets users get help understanding solidity smart contracts
Developers will be able to earn a portion of the gas fees from the smart contracts they helped create
Exclusive: No technical expertise required to visualize smart contract permissions
Still don’t know the difference between smart contract wallets, account abstraction and ERC-4337? You’re not alone