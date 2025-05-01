Startups

The DropWeb3

Alliance DAO unveils cohort of startups for 3-month accelerator

35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Optimum aims to deliver Web3’s missing memory layer

The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Lens launches mainnet today, bringing a potential new era to SocialFi

The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessSupply Shock

Bitbank to Coinbase: Brian Armstrong’s $48 billion job post

How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto

by David Canellis /
Web3

Israeli blockchain startups face employee crunch amid Hamas conflict

“If you have a lot of employees in the reserves,” Yanowitz says, “that means half your staff is gone and not working”

by Darren Kleine /
Web3

Bastion startup aims to make Web3 easy for businesses

Andreessen-Horowitz GP Simpson says that the backgrounds of Bastion’s co-founders “are exactly what’s needed to really be able to tackle this problem”

by Darren Kleine /
Sponsored

How Web3 companies die: the right way

This rarely-discussed issue is crypto’s ticket to maturing beyond the failures of FTX and preceding collapses

by Bart Hillerich /
DeFi

Many crypto projects funded in 2021 still searching for success

Just 5% of crypto projects have gained product-market fit since raising money in 2021, a new report finds, with many DeFi teams not yet even delivering offerings

by Ben Strack /
Business

Women-Led Web3 Startups Raise 4X Less Funding Than Those With Male Founders

Only 13% of Web3 founding teams include a woman, and only 3% have teams exclusively made up of women, a recent study found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Andreessen Horowitz Launches Largest Crypto Fund Ever With $4.5B

The mammoth fund plans to deploy capital into crypto startups and other venture investments

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Gumi Cryptos Capital Launches $110M Fund for Blockchain Startups

Venture capital firm gumi Cryptos Capital will allocate between $500,000 and $5 million from the fund to blockchain early stage startups, it said

by Sebastian Sinclair /

