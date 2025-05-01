Startups
35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins
The MIT research-based protocol is live in private testnet — laying the foundation for decentralized RAM
The latest chain to join zkSync’s network also uses Avail for data availability
How Brian Armstrong’s vision for a “PayPal for Bitcoin” evolved into Coinbase, one of the most influential companies in crypto
“If you have a lot of employees in the reserves,” Yanowitz says, “that means half your staff is gone and not working”
Andreessen-Horowitz GP Simpson says that the backgrounds of Bastion’s co-founders “are exactly what’s needed to really be able to tackle this problem”
Sponsored
This rarely-discussed issue is crypto’s ticket to maturing beyond the failures of FTX and preceding collapses
Just 5% of crypto projects have gained product-market fit since raising money in 2021, a new report finds, with many DeFi teams not yet even delivering offerings
Only 13% of Web3 founding teams include a woman, and only 3% have teams exclusively made up of women, a recent study found
The mammoth fund plans to deploy capital into crypto startups and other venture investments
Venture capital firm gumi Cryptos Capital will allocate between $500,000 and $5 million from the fund to blockchain early stage startups, it said