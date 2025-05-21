Treasury
Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last
Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan
If yields move too much higher, recessionary fears could come back and send stocks go down
All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization
Ever since rates came off zero and fiscal deficits exploded, markets have started paying close attention to how the government is funding itself
Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading
The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner
Treasury needs additional secondary sanctions tools that can specifically target digital asset providers, deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo pleaded Tuesday
Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year
Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”
There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules
Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year
Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion
Deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo said that the Treasury will engage in helping crypto companies take steps to prevent terrorist financing
The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service pushed the deadline to submit comments on their proposed crypto regulations by two weeks
There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like
The FSOC’s proposed nonbank framework will “enhance” ability to “address financial stability risks”
Rep. Tom Emmer has urged Janet Yellen’s Treasury office to expand on its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying “expectation of privacy is normal”
Tether whales rushed to redeem $16 billion in USDT following the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, rivaling history’s largest bank runs
Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency
The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said
The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded
UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning
The Treasury will issue a “comprehensive report” on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins “shortly,” Yellen said