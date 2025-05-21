Treasury

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US stocks slipped while bitcoin rallied on higher Treasury yields

Bitcoin may have traded like a safe haven asset Wednesday, but analysts warn the trend may not last

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Lessons in monetary plumbing with Andy Constan

Key takeaways from the Forward Guidance podcast featuring Damped Spring CEO Andy Constan

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Why the outlook for Treasury yields remains uncertain 

If yields move too much higher, recessionary fears could come back and send stocks go down

by Casey Wagner /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Big takeaways from Bessent’s first quarterly refunding announcement

All eyes were on Bessent to see if he would change the composition of issuance back toward normalization

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Breaking down the recent TBAC borrowing recommendations

Ever since rates came off zero and fiscal deficits exploded, markets have started paying close attention to how the government is funding itself

by Felix Jauvin /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Behind the most important economic paper of the year

Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The Iran-Crypto affair (Inside Congress’ latest crypto discourse)

The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

Illicit actors are getting better at using crypto, Treasury tells Congress 

Treasury needs additional secondary sanctions tools that can specifically target digital asset providers, deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo pleaded Tuesday

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

US Treasury once again proposes new crypto tax rules to “modernize” code 

Treasury on Monday released its 2025 revenue proposals, known as the “Greenbook,” detailing many of the same plans it unveiled last year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury says cash is still the primary tool used for money laundering

Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

IRS says businesses can hold off on reporting crypto, for now 

There are fresh reporting requirements for crypto, but the Treasury says businesses get a pass until they can finalize the new rules

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

What happened in Congress in 2023: Mid-session update 

Lots of crypto bills were introduced, but little progress beyond that was made on the Hill this year

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury’s Wally Adeyemo: My agency needs more power to regulate crypto 

Digital asset firms face potential new regulatory landscape under Treasury’s proposed authority expansion

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Treasury urges crypto companies to ‘prevent’ terrorist financing

Deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo said that the Treasury will engage in helping crypto companies take steps to prevent terrorist financing

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

IRS extends crypto tax rule comment period after “strong public interest” 

The Treasury and Internal Revenue Service pushed the deadline to submit comments on their proposed crypto regulations by two weeks

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Digital dollar may trigger ‘bank run’ into CBDC: Treasury official

There are still no formal plans for a US digital dollar, with the Treasury continuing to explore what a CBDC might look like

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinancePolicy

Yellen Proposes Tougher Rules For ‘Nonbanks’ Providing Financial Services

The FSOC’s proposed nonbank framework will “enhance” ability to “address financial stability risks”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Treasury Must Clarify Tornado Cash Sanctions, Congressman Says

Rep. Tom Emmer has urged Janet Yellen’s Treasury office to expand on its Tornado Cash sanctions, saying “expectation of privacy is normal”

by Shalini Nagarajan /
EducationMarkets

The Historic Significance of Tether’s $16B ‘Bank Run’

Tether whales rushed to redeem $16 billion in USDT following the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin, rivaling history’s largest bank runs

by David Canellis /
MarketsPolicy

UST’s Collapse Might Push Central Banks Closer to a CBDC

Industry members weigh in on how the fall of TerraUSD might affect government policy relating to a central bank digital currency

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Yellen: UST Collapse Could Have Been Avoided With Rules for Stablecoin Issuers

The framework legislators should use for stablecoins has already been introduced, Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Terra Collapse Could Spell End for Algorithmic Stablecoins

The UST situation is real-time proof that lawmakers’ concerns about stablecoins are not unfounded

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Terra Turmoil Adds Fodder for Secretary Yellen’s Concerns Over Stablecoins

UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Secretary Yellen: Stablecoins Pose Significant Risk to Financial Stability

The Treasury will issue a “comprehensive report” on cryptocurrencies and stablecoins “shortly,” Yellen said

by Casey Wagner /

