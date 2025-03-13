web3 gaming
The new venture, supported by Karrat and Arbitrum, aims to launch gaming and IP projects
Without a fun game to play, adding in NFTs and Web3 to gameplay just doesn’t make sense
Criticisms of Web3 gaming right now are well-deserved, but the future of Web3 mobile gaming is only getting brighter
Sponsored
When it comes to building top Web3 applications like Phantom and Dune Analytics, reliability and scalability are paramount
Sponsored
With blockchain gaming poised to disrupt the global gaming industry, opportunity is abundant for investors armed with these expert insights
The latest hurdle for Microsoft in its bid to buy Activision Blizzard appears to have some Web3 game developers relieved
Yuga Lab’s appointment of an Epic Games and EA veteran has crypto industry participants bullish again on the future of Web3 gaming
Winning over mainstream gamers and navigating the Web2-to-Web3 transition are the goals of budding game franchises
Sponsored
Blockchain represents a novel innovation in the gaming industry – the first in years
Yawn Rong, co-founder of Stepn, came on Blockworks’ Empire podcast to speak about the company’s rapid growth
Grant Haseley, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, breaks down what’s changed in GameFi and what’s attracting venture capitalists to the sector
The investment firm is aiming to fund 30 early-stage companies over the next two and a half years
EducationSponsored
Gaming NFTs bridge digital worlds by introducing a new era of game asset collecting