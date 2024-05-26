Yuga Labs

There are a total of 32 articles associated with Yuga Labs.
Web3

Web3 Watch: CryptoPunked

Plus, the doge passes away and fantasy.top trading slows

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs resumes layoffs, CEO says company ‘lost its way’

Elsewhere, Anchorage and DCG fill out the C-suite and Polygon reportedly cuts its COO

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Someone bought a CryptoPunk for $16M

Punk 3100 is one of nine “alien” CryptoPunks, the rarest group in the collection

by Jack Kubinec&Bessie Liu /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs demos ‘Otherside’ metaverse, users left with mixed feelings

Plus, Telegram pledges to share ad revenue and dog-related coins see renewed interest

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs’ tumultuous week

Plus, Pudgy Penguins grows its brand and a group of Autoglyphs sell for $14.5 million

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: SBF, Mashinsky opt to keep same lawyers

Elsewhere, a former Fidelity International exec advises a layer-2, and Yuga Labs’ co-founder becomes CEO

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Yuga’s Greg Solano resumes role as CEO, pledges stronger ‘cryptonative’ focus

As part of the shakeup, Yuga Labs created BAYC LLC, a subsidiary of the company

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Pudgy Penguins approach Bored Ape floor prices, buoyed by CEO’s expansive approach

Pudgy Penguins’ rise has been helped along by a more expansive approach to its intellectual property in recent months

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

ApeFest marred by reports of eye and skin injuries

Yuga Labs says they are talking to those who experienced eye and skin problems after a Hong Kong event last week

by Casey Wagner /
Web3

Yuga Labs awarded $1.6M in landmark Ryder Ripps NFT case

A US district judge has declared Ryder Ripps and his business associate will pay Yuga Labs $1.57 million plus legal fees.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Can you find love on the blockchain?

Unlonely is hoping to find out with its “Love on Leverage” live streams. Plus, OpenSea ends lazy minting and Yuga Labs announces layoffs

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Yuga Labs announces US layoffs as part of broader restructuring

Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre sent a message to employees Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Yuga Labs offers bitcoin prizes to solve ordinal puzzles

Yuga Labs dropped its first bitcoin ordinal collection, Twelvefold, in February, and the puzzles are based on that collection

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Yuga Labs’ intensifying IP takedowns spur CryptoPunk backlash

There are mounting questions over intellectual property rights and the trademarks that define NFT collections tied to Yuga Labs

by Michael Bodley /
Business

Yuga Labs CEO, CTO Hires May Point to ‘Mass Adoption’ of ‘Web 2.5’ Games

Yuga Lab’s appointment of an Epic Games and EA veteran has crypto industry participants bullish again on the future of Web3 gaming

by Michael Bodley /
Web3

BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Scores Legal Victory in Ryder Ripps Lawsuit

Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga vindicated case against NFT copycats Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Activision Blizzard Exec Steps Into Yuga Labs CEO Role

A builder of Cardano blockchain nabs ex-Symphony chief operating officer to lead upcoming sidechain

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Gucci To Take ‘Active Role’ in Bored Ape Yacht Club Metaverse

Gucci and BAYC’s Yuga Labs are now formally working together to explore how fashion can influence the metaverse

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Yuga Labs Debuts First NFT Collection on Bitcoin

“F**k doing expected things,” Yuga Labs said of its debut of a generative art collection based on the Bitcoin blockchain

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Yuga Labs Blacklists Royalty-avoiding Marketplaces

LooksRare, NFTX, Blur and SudoSwap won’t be selling Yuga Labs hot Sewer Pass NFTs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Yuga Labs at Center of Battle Over the Nature of NFT Copyright

Ryder Ripps attempts to clarify fundamental NFT properties in countersuit

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Web3 Watch: Yuga Labs Adds to Portfolio, Nike Creates NFT Marketplace

Azuki NFT becomes first NFT to adorn a F1 race car during upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties

Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Yuga Labs, Offchain Labs Add Execs

Genesis restructures leadership as CEO set to step down; Citi taps crypto leaders

by Ben Strack /

