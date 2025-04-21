a16z
LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino chatted with Blockworks about the firm’s next steps and its 10-year runway
A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC
Seismic, an encrypted blockchain, plans to release its developer testnet in a month
“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks
The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements
MagicBlock went through a16z’s crypto startup accelerator and began advertising its tech earlier this year
Jack explored the various AI and memecoin projects that have sprung up over the past month
Plus, slicing and dicing crypto market cycles in a new way
A16z’s State of Crypto report shows that DeFi has the largest number of daily active addresses, with stablecoins following closely behind
Permissionless provokes thoughts on the future of crypto as folks engage in pull-up competitions
Meanwhile, a16z announced its first raise for a decentralized science (DeSci) project
MagicBlock is using ephemeral rollups to develop a gaming engine that lets video games run fully onchain
A series of raises were announced as 21 projects gear up to take part in a16z’s CSX
An IP blockchain and a cryptography firm walk into a bar… just kidding, they both announced substantial raises this week, topping $110 million combined
A16z founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2023 donated a combined $19 million to super PAC Fairshake under their own names
Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10
The firm raised the funds for the American Dynamism, Apps, Games, Infrastructure and Growth ventures, a post said
The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner
Plus, Web3 gaming saw a slew of investments and an AI agent platform announced a round
Plus, derivatives are growing in popularity, and a16z Crypto has a new way for LPs to invest
The funding round was led by a16z crypto, and will be used by the team to continue product development and team scaling
Affiliated super PACs Fairshake, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs had raked in a collective $84.8 million by the end of 2023, filings show
The Series B round is double what the firm raised a year ago
Plus, crypto gets its own Shark Tank, and Dwight Howard’s NFT project seemingly flops