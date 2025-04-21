a16z

Stay informed on a16z, the influential venture capital firm renowned for funding disruptive tech startups. As a leading player in the VC space, a16z's decisions impact markets and innovation. Follow Blockworks to stay updated on the latest a16z news and developments, as well as other market leaders.
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Inside a16z Crypto’s $55M ZRO purchase

LayerZero’s Bryan Pellegrino chatted with Blockworks about the firm’s next steps and its 10-year runway

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

How the SEC should categorize tokens: a16z Crypto

A16z Crypto lists seven buckets for tokens and recommendations for how to regulate them, in a filing submitted to the SEC

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Seismic raises $7M in round led by a16z Crypto

Seismic, an encrypted blockchain, plans to release its developer testnet in a month

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Universal raises $9M in round led by a16z

“The goal with Universal is to make everything that we consider to be a crypto asset tradable with very deep liquidity on crypto rails,” Universal’s Austin Diamond explained to Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
FinanceLightspeed Newsletter

Solana teams pick up on debanking narrative

The debanking narrative has given fresh ammunition to teams building bank replacements

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

MagicBlock open sources a16z-backed ‘ephemeral rollup’ tech

MagicBlock went through a16z’s crypto startup accelerator and began advertising its tech earlier this year

by Jack Kubinec /
Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

Crypto AI agents are mostly old tech in new packaging

Jack explored the various AI and memecoin projects that have sprung up over the past month

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire Newsletter

Why driving engagement is the path to mass adoption

Plus, slicing and dicing crypto market cycles in a new way

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Analysis

Crypto monthly active addresses are hitting all-time highs: A16z

A16z’s State of Crypto report shows that DeFi has the largest number of daily active addresses, with stablecoins following closely behind

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Axe throws and crypto wizards: Permissionless III is underway

Permissionless provokes thoughts on the future of crypto as folks engage in pull-up competitions

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Celestia’s raised $155M

Meanwhile, a16z announced its first raise for a decentralized science (DeSci) project

by Katherine Ross /
Lightspeed Newsletter

A16z is placing a bet on Solana gaming

MagicBlock is using ephemeral rollups to develop a gaming engine that lets video games run fully onchain

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Roundup: a16z announces Crypto Startup Accelerator participants

A series of raises were announced as 21 projects gear up to take part in a16z’s CSX

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: a16z backs Story’s $80M raise

An IP blockchain and a cryptography firm walk into a bar… just kidding, they both announced substantial raises this week, topping $110 million combined

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

A16z backs crypto super PACs with $25M donation 

A16z founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2023 donated a combined $19 million to super PAC Fairshake under their own names

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Funding Roundup: a16z made a $90M bid on Optimism

Ex Revolut executive received $6.5 million from investors to create hybrid exchange x10

by Bessie Liu /
Business

A16z raises $7.2B

The firm raised the funds for the American Dynamism, Apps, Games, Infrastructure and Growth ventures, a post said

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The Iran-Crypto affair (Inside Congress’ latest crypto discourse)

The Treasury Department wants stronger crypto oversight powers, writes Blockworks’ Casey Wagner

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Funding Wrap: Crypto startup accelerators are growing in number

Plus, Web3 gaming saw a slew of investments and an AI agent platform announced a round

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Funding Wrap: Investor focus shifts to layer-2s

Plus, derivatives are growing in popularity, and a16z Crypto has a new way for LPs to invest

by Jack Kubinec /
BusinessDeFi

Espresso lands $28M to become marketplace for shared sequencing

The funding round was led by a16z crypto, and will be used by the team to continue product development and team scaling

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Coinbase, a16z boost super PAC donations as US Senate races intensify

Affiliated super PACs Fairshake, Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs had raked in a collective $84.8 million by the end of 2023, filings show

by Casey Wagner /
Business

A16z injects $100M into EigenLayer

The Series B round is double what the firm raised a year ago

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: A16z-backed Scene Infrastructure Company hopes to show crypto is ‘not just money’

Plus, crypto gets its own Shark Tank, and Dwight Howard’s NFT project seemingly flops

by Jack Kubinec /

