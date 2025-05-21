Andreessen Horowitz

There are a total of 17 articles associated with Andreessen Horowitz.
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

Where is Satoshi’s Nobel Prize? It’s been 11 years since Andreessen made his case

Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn

by David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Bastion startup aims to make Web3 easy for businesses

Andreessen-Horowitz GP Simpson says that the backgrounds of Bastion’s co-founders “are exactly what’s needed to really be able to tackle this problem”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Policy

UK Must Steer Clear of ‘Impractical’ US Crypto Policy: a16z

A16z Crypto hopes the UK will adopt crypto policy that avoids a US-style “one-size-fits-all” approach based on the Howey Test

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Marc Andreessen: Ethereum and Web3 Lead Bitcoin on Tech Innovation

A16z founding partner admits that several of his crypto investments haven’t taken off, but he expects them to, eventually

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

These Crypto Startups Nabbed Funding Rounds To Close Out 2022

Despite all the bad news, crypto startups are still securing funding rounds as the bear market stretches into its second year

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Flagship A16z Crypto Fund Lost 40% in First Half of 2022: WSJ

Venture funding in the crypto space has been on the decline this year compared to 2021, according to a second quarter 2022 report

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

PoolTogether Flocks to NFTs To Raise Legal Defense Funds

The DeFi protocol has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit since last October

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

A16z’s Chris Dixon: Crypto Growth Is Consistent, Despite Downturn

Dixon urged the Permissionless conference audience to look past the recent market slide

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

a16z Hires Crypto Security and Tech Leads from Facebook

New executives co-created the crypto custody infrastructure for social media giant’s Novi wallet

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Former CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz Joins a16z

Quintenz to become an advisory partner for the venture capital firm

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

a16z Launches $400M Seed Fund To Expand Into New Technology

With its new seed fund, the company is expanding its net for opportunities outside of its usual investments.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Andreessen Horowitz to Expand East Coast Operations, Sources Say

The venture capital firm, which manages roughly $18.8 billion in assets, has made a series of early investments in crypto since entering the space back in 2013.

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Andreessen Horowitz Joins $111M Investment in Blockchain-Powered 5G Network Helium

In less than two years since the network’s launch, the Helium community has deployed more than 112,000 hotspots across 112 countries to expand its decentralized 5G network.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

a16z Leads $20M Series A for Digital Wallet Valora

Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $9M Series A Round for Crypto Wallet Phantom

The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $12M Funding Round for Nansen

The funding will go toward improving its data platform, expanding the service to more blockchains and layer 2 solutions, including Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum and others.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Finance

Andreessen Horowitz Launches $2.2B Crypto Fund

Venture Capital firm’s third such offering more than double $1 billion target

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.