Software has eaten the world. Now, it’s Bitcoin’s turn
Andreessen-Horowitz GP Simpson says that the backgrounds of Bastion’s co-founders “are exactly what’s needed to really be able to tackle this problem”
A16z Crypto hopes the UK will adopt crypto policy that avoids a US-style “one-size-fits-all” approach based on the Howey Test
A16z founding partner admits that several of his crypto investments haven’t taken off, but he expects them to, eventually
Despite all the bad news, crypto startups are still securing funding rounds as the bear market stretches into its second year
Venture funding in the crypto space has been on the decline this year compared to 2021, according to a second quarter 2022 report
The DeFi protocol has been embroiled in a class action lawsuit since last October
Dixon urged the Permissionless conference audience to look past the recent market slide
New executives co-created the crypto custody infrastructure for social media giant’s Novi wallet
Quintenz to become an advisory partner for the venture capital firm
With its new seed fund, the company is expanding its net for opportunities outside of its usual investments.
The venture capital firm, which manages roughly $18.8 billion in assets, has made a series of early investments in crypto since entering the space back in 2013.
In less than two years since the network’s launch, the Helium community has deployed more than 112,000 hotspots across 112 countries to expand its decentralized 5G network.
Open-source blockchain ecosystem Celo announced it’s digital wallet Valora will now operate as an independent company amidst the close of the Series A round.
The round included participation from Variant Fund, Jump Capital, DeFi Alliance, and Solana Foundation.
The funding will go toward improving its data platform, expanding the service to more blockchains and layer 2 solutions, including Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum and others.
Venture Capital firm’s third such offering more than double $1 billion target