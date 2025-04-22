Arca

There are a total of 16 articles associated with Arca.
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

How a yield-bearing settlement network reflects a tokenization trend

Amid industry talk about use cases for stablecoins and onchain RWAs, a settlement network for institutions is on the horizon

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Arca to create ‘one-stop shop’ for investors after BlockTower merger

Arca CEO Rayne Steinberg talked to Blockworks about how the two made the decision to merge and their plans moving forward

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Binance, Circle make key hires amid SEC enforcement

Kraken also hired a new chief technology officer this week

by James Cirrone /
article-image

DeFi

Arca Offers Their 2 Cents on Aragon DAO Attack Allegations

Co-founder of Aragon, Luis Cuende, has since proposed a $30 million buyback proposal

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

OK, You Blew Up Your Crypto Fund. What Do You Tell Your LPs?

The sudden “radio silence” from typically forthright crypto traders has been driving their investors “all but mad”

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Dodging Worst of FTX, Arca Won’t Stay ‘Stagnant’

Blockworks exclusive: Digital assets-focused investment manager Arca looks primed to cap off an up-and-down year via a previously unreported Series B likely to exceed capacity

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

DeFiWeb3

Venture Capital Seeds NFT Trading Tooling Firm Mintify

Blockworks exclusive: Arca leads $1.6 million investment in the “Bloomberg Terminal for NFTs”

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Crypto’s Next Chapter | Jeff Dorman

Jeff Dorman discusses valuation fundamentals, equity tokenization and the future of crypto.

by Garrett Harper /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Solving NFTs’ ‘Liquidity Problem’: Can Financialization Help?

Trading volumes are way up, but experts say new financial primitives are needed to take NFTs to the next level

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Markets

The Latest in Crypto Hiring: Polygon Studios Adds Range of Talent

Crypto exchange Bitstamp adds legal, marketing and product heads

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Fundraising Wrap: Over $800M in Investments Poured into Crypto This Week

Some of the larger rounds include FTX’s $400 million and Phantom’s $109 million capital raises

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Sushi Opens Thursday Up 3% After CTO Resignation

The DAO token of the Sushi decentralized exchange spiked 20% after CTO tweets resignation, then declined as US trading day began

by Sam Reynolds /
article-image

DeFi

Update: CTO Resigns as SushiSwap Struggles, Arca Submits Restructuring Proposal

“In the interest of the Sushi Community I am resigning as CTO effective immediately,” Joseph Delong wrote in a tweet

by Sam Reynolds&Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

Markets

Arca and DeSo Foundation Kick Off New DeFi Funds

The Arca Endeavor Fund is an early-stage, closed-end venture fund focused on investing in innovative companies and people across the digital asset world.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

MarketsPodcast

Podcast: The Future of Digital Asset Investing

Rayne Steinberg, co-founder of WisdomTree with $75 billion of assets under management.

by Liz Coyne /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.