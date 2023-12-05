ATOM

Business

Neutron to acquire 25% of CosmWasm developer Confio

Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos co-founder splits ATOM after years of infighting

After a proposal passed to crimp inflation on Cosmos’ ATOM token, Kwon announced AtomOne — a “minimal fork” of the Cosmos Hub application.

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Stride temporarily shelves plans to convert STRD to ATOM

This decision comes after a week of public discussion, nine days after the initial idea was announced at Cosmoverse, Istanbul

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Stride wants to become the enshrined LST protocol for Cosmos Hub

The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos votes on liquid staking plan in bid to boost DeFi

LSM may soon remove the 21-day unbonding period of 25% of all ATOM tokens

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos devoted funds to boost DeFi activity. It scored a token windfall in return

Neutron is seeking the reallocation of 25k ATOM tokens that had initially been given to P2P

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

ATOM holders can now mint stablecoin IST

Inter Protocol is launching its IST minting application on the Agoric chain

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Cosmos Hub contemplating legal hire following SEC probe

The proposal was prompted partly due to the SEC naming ATOM, Cosmos Hub’s native token, a security in the Binance lawsuit

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

The SEC Says These Crypto Assets Are Securities: Their Reasoning Is Wrong

Gary Gensler’s SEC says these tokens are securities because they are “deflationary” — he’s wrong

by Bessie Liu&Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Cosmos Hub Searching for Research Team To Revamp ATOM

Three grants of $30,000 will be given to winners

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

No With Veto: Cosmos Community Rejects ATOM 2.0 White Paper

Some community members have called for the proposal to be split into smaller, more detailed parts

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

ATOM 2.0 On-chain Voting Goes Live

Token holders will have two weeks to vote on the latest proposal

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos Ecosystem Will Soon Vote on ATOM 2.0’s Revised White Paper

The updated white paper has addressed community concerns around ATOM issuance

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cosmos Is ‘Forging a New ATOM’ Starting With Interchain Security

Cosmos community plans to revamp the way ecosystem blockchains work together with the Cosmos Hub

by Bessie Liu&Macauley Peterson /
FinanceMarkets

Grayscale Adjusts Cryptoassets Exposure in Diversified Funds

Blockworks Exclusive: AVAX, DOT and ATOM are added to offerings while SUSHI and SNX are nixed

by Ben Strack /
DeFiMarkets

Juno Network Stakeholders To Decide Fate of Whale’s Millions in a Crypto First

The proposal would reduce the token allocation of a JUNO whale, alleged to have exploited a loophole, by over 98%

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

ATOM Splits From Market as BTC, ETH Bomb: Markets Wrap

Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis

by Sam Martin /
Markets

SCRT, OSMO and ATOM Rally as Cosmos Ecosystem Claims Center Stage: Markets Wrap

The Cosmos ecosystem continues to mature and now helps secure more than $130 billion in assets; SCRT, OSMO, and ATOM lead the rally.

by Sam Martin /
DeFi

Terra’s Columbus-5 Sets Sail, Here’s What to Expect

The highly anticipated Columbus-5 upgrade brings the UST stablecoin into the Cosmos ecosystem and could impact prices of $SOL, $DOT and $ATOM.

by Sam Martin /

