ATOM
Neutron core contributor Dutheil notes this is “a period of consolidation” in the Cosmos ecosystem
After a proposal passed to crimp inflation on Cosmos’ ATOM token, Kwon announced AtomOne — a “minimal fork” of the Cosmos Hub application.
This decision comes after a week of public discussion, nine days after the initial idea was announced at Cosmoverse, Istanbul
The proposal is still in its infancy, and concrete details on execution have yet to be determined
LSM may soon remove the 21-day unbonding period of 25% of all ATOM tokens
Neutron is seeking the reallocation of 25k ATOM tokens that had initially been given to P2P
Inter Protocol is launching its IST minting application on the Agoric chain
The proposal was prompted partly due to the SEC naming ATOM, Cosmos Hub’s native token, a security in the Binance lawsuit
Gary Gensler’s SEC says these tokens are securities because they are “deflationary” — he’s wrong
Three grants of $30,000 will be given to winners
Some community members have called for the proposal to be split into smaller, more detailed parts
Token holders will have two weeks to vote on the latest proposal
The updated white paper has addressed community concerns around ATOM issuance
Cosmos community plans to revamp the way ecosystem blockchains work together with the Cosmos Hub
Blockworks Exclusive: AVAX, DOT and ATOM are added to offerings while SUSHI and SNX are nixed
The proposal would reduce the token allocation of a JUNO whale, alleged to have exploited a loophole, by over 98%
Cosmos (ATOM) set to flourish in 2022 on increased developer interest, the upcoming Theta upgrade, and a flourishing DEX Osmosis
The Cosmos ecosystem continues to mature and now helps secure more than $130 billion in assets; SCRT, OSMO, and ATOM lead the rally.
The highly anticipated Columbus-5 upgrade brings the UST stablecoin into the Cosmos ecosystem and could impact prices of $SOL, $DOT and $ATOM.