FinanceThe Drop

Avalanche Foundation launches Visa credit card for IRL payments

The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat

by Kate Irwin /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Inversion Chain’s plan to be the Berkshire of crypto

Inversion Chain will be built on Avalanche, Empire co-host Santiago Santos told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Web3 Watch: FIFA officially licenses blockchain-based mobile game

Plus, Suntory Group tokenizes Premium Malt’s beer on Avalanche

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Can the MEV trilemma be solved with trusted execution environments?

Plus, total stablecoin supply nears all-time highs

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Coachella gives NFTs a second try after FTX integration debacle

This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Avalanche operational again after 5 hour outage

Avalanche nodes recently began the Durango upgrade, which is scheduled to activate on its mainnet next month

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Sports Illustrated Tickets moves NFT service to Avalanche

The blockchain ticketing platform launched with Polygon and Consensys support last May

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Avalanche flips MATIC, TRX and LINK to become a top-10 crypto

Call it mean reversion, a boost from JPMorgan or simply catching up. Whatever the case, Avalanche is a market favorite right now

by David Canellis /
Finance

Republic lists profit-sharing digital security on Avalanche

Accredited and non-accredited investors worldwide will be able to purchase the Note starting Dec. 6 on US-regulated trading platform INX

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Avalanche gets the ‘Ordinals’ bump, sets new transaction record

Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

JPMorgan tests tokenized portfolios with Avalanche blockchain tech

JPMorgan Onyx also tapped Axelar, Provenance Blockchain and Oasis Pro for its recent Project Guardian pilots

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Etherscan will no longer run Ava Labs’ block explorer

This decision will streamline the support for multiple subnets on Avalanche

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi protocol Platypus suffers second flash loan attack in 9 months

CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Trader Joe’s grocery chain sues DEX of the same name

Trader Joe’s claimed that the crypto platform is benefiting commercially from the well-known supermarket brand and reputation due to similar branding

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Google Cloud adds data support for 11 more blockchains

Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon are some notable additions to Google’s data analytics service

by James Cirrone /
Business

Nansen defends its Avalanche research after Crypto Leaks’ accusations

Crypto Leaks claims Nansen’s “glowing” coverage of Avalanche is influenced by a business relationship with Ava Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Avalanche Adds Native Euro Stablecoin, AvaCloud

Avalanche is making moves to attract developers and DeFi liquidity with its latest feature rollout

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

USDC Transfers Between Ethereum and Avalanche Just Got More Secure

Circle’s burn-and-mint mechanism seeks to reduce the need for synthetic assets, improving liquidity and user experience across chains

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Avalanche’s Spruce Subnet Sees Traditional Finance Participation

Avalanche has launched its Spruce testnet to attract institutional interest to blockchain technology

by Katherine Ross /
Sponsored

What the Strong Recovery of L1s Means — and How Active Addresses Will Be Key To Know Where They’re Going

Market valuations for L1 projects have rebounded from the harsh conditions created by the fallout of several centralized crypto companies

DeFi

Counterexploit Salvages Stolen Funds From Platypus Hacker

After the initial hack, Platypus updated its pool contract to counterexploit $2.4 million in USDC from the hacker

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Ava Labs Partnership With Amazon Cloud Triggers AVAX Rally

Amazon Web Services customers will be able to spin up Avalanche blockchain nodes to help support dapp development

by Shalini Nagarajan&David Canellis /
Markets

Ousted Crypto Lawyer Opens New Firm After Ava Labs Scandal

Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Law Firm Drops Kyle Roche Following Ava Labs Exposé Fallout

Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced

by Shalini Nagarajan /

