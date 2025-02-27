Avalanche
The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat
Inversion Chain will be built on Avalanche, Empire co-host Santiago Santos told Blockworks
Plus, Suntory Group tokenizes Premium Malt’s beer on Avalanche
Plus, total stablecoin supply nears all-time highs
This time around, the festival says it’s partnering with a “trusted, secure and safe partner” in OpenSea
Avalanche nodes recently began the Durango upgrade, which is scheduled to activate on its mainnet next month
The blockchain ticketing platform launched with Polygon and Consensys support last May
Call it mean reversion, a boost from JPMorgan or simply catching up. Whatever the case, Avalanche is a market favorite right now
Accredited and non-accredited investors worldwide will be able to purchase the Note starting Dec. 6 on US-regulated trading platform INX
Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin
JPMorgan Onyx also tapped Axelar, Provenance Blockchain and Oasis Pro for its recent Project Guardian pilots
This decision will streamline the support for multiple subnets on Avalanche
CertiK estimates the protocol has lost $1.3 million worth of wrapped AVAX and about $913,000 in liquid staked AVAX
Trader Joe’s claimed that the crypto platform is benefiting commercially from the well-known supermarket brand and reputation due to similar branding
Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism and Polygon are some notable additions to Google’s data analytics service
Crypto Leaks claims Nansen’s “glowing” coverage of Avalanche is influenced by a business relationship with Ava Labs
Avalanche is making moves to attract developers and DeFi liquidity with its latest feature rollout
Circle’s burn-and-mint mechanism seeks to reduce the need for synthetic assets, improving liquidity and user experience across chains
Avalanche has launched its Spruce testnet to attract institutional interest to blockchain technology
Market valuations for L1 projects have rebounded from the harsh conditions created by the fallout of several centralized crypto companies
After the initial hack, Platypus updated its pool contract to counterexploit $2.4 million in USDC from the hacker
Amazon Web Services customers will be able to spin up Avalanche blockchain nodes to help support dapp development
Court documents show Kyle Roche intends to continue operating as a lawyer in the crypto space following the Ava Labs scandal
Roche Freedman has rebranded almost two months after allegations of a pay-for-play deal with Ava Labs first surfaced