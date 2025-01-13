Celsius
Accountable CEO Wojtek Pawlowski told Blockworks that his firm is looking to reawaken the crypto credit space with more transparency
FTX seems to be nearing the finish line almost two years after initiating the bankruptcy process
Elsewhere, crypto stocks up on legal hires and Hivemind Capital gets a new principal
Prosecutors filed letters with the judges overseeing both Sam Bankman-Fried and Alex Mashinsky’s cases because the two have some of the same lawyers
Some creditors to the erstwhile crypto lending platform are slated to become shareholders in the bitcoin mining company
Elsewhere, Bitget sees a rise in ex-banking applicants and Kraken adds leadership to navigate regulation
FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings
Celsius creditors want their crypto returned ahead of the bull market as part of the firm’s exit from bankruptcy
As pension plans still try to classify crypto token exposure, such funds could target “infrastructure” plays in the space, crypto investment firm exec says
2023 has seen a lot of legal action — here are some of the biggest court cases of the year
Blockworks exclusive: Spool is in talks with small and regional banks as well as one of the ten largest asset managers as it rolls out v2, the DAO’s lead contributor said
Celsius’ unconventional plan of shifting into a publicly-traded bitcoin mining shop is one step closer to becoming a reality
More information on the change is expected to come to light in “due time,” Arrington said Sunday
Roughly $2 billion of bitcoin and ether would be distributed to creditors as part of the plan
The SEC, in a Friday court filing, said it reserves its right to object to the plan from Celsius
This comes as a result of a monthslong bankruptcy battle between Core Scientific and Celsius
Cohen-Pavon has a chance of leniency in sentencing depending on cooperation against Mashinsky
Mashinsky’s motion to dismiss follows a similar one from co-defendant Hanoch Goldstein
According to court filings, the board will be expanded to nine seats
A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts
Creditors have until September 22 to vote, according to a press release
The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”
Celsius has finally started sending crypto to exchange, with users waiting to repaid in bitcoin and ether
After years of lackluster enforcement, the SEC is finally cracking down — and the market doesn’t care