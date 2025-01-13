Celsius

There are a total of 133 articles associated with Celsius.
Accountable aims to be ‘the new Celsius’

Accountable CEO Wojtek Pawlowski told Blockworks that his firm is looking to reawaken the crypto credit space with more transparency

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Why FTX is different from other crypto bankruptcies

FTX seems to be nearing the finish line almost two years after initiating the bankruptcy process

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Anchorage co-founder steps back as president, joins Haun Ventures as GP

Elsewhere, crypto stocks up on legal hires and Hivemind Capital gets a new principal

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Prosecutors concerned that Mashinsky, Bankman-Fried have same lawyers

Prosecutors filed letters with the judges overseeing both Sam Bankman-Fried and Alex Mashinsky’s cases because the two have some of the same lawyers

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Company formed from Celsius bankruptcy estate launches bitcoin mining operation

Some creditors to the erstwhile crypto lending platform are slated to become shareholders in the bitcoin mining company

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Hut 8 exec set to take over Celsius mining company

Elsewhere, Bitget sees a rise in ex-banking applicants and Kraken adds leadership to navigate regulation

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Where crypto’s major bankruptcies stand right now

FTX, Genesis, Core Scientific and Voyager continue to move forward with bankruptcy proceedings

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Celsius’ ETH sales raise cash, eyebrows from creditors

Celsius creditors want their crypto returned ahead of the bull market as part of the firm’s exit from bankruptcy

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

Where pension funds stand today on crypto investments 

As pension plans still try to classify crypto token exposure, such funds could target “infrastructure” plays in the space, crypto investment firm exec says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

From SBF to Binance: Biggest court cases of 2023

2023 has seen a lot of legal action — here are some of the biggest court cases of the year

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

DeFi protocol Spool rolls out compliance-focused ‘V2’ to court institutions

Blockworks exclusive: Spool is in talks with small and regional banks as well as one of the ten largest asset managers as it rolls out v2, the DAO’s lead contributor said

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Celsius Network payment plan approved by New York judge, now it’s up to the SEC

Celsius’ unconventional plan of shifting into a publicly-traded bitcoin mining shop is one step closer to becoming a reality

by Casey Wagner /
People

Arrington gives up seat on Celsius board citing disagreement with its makeup

More information on the change is expected to come to light in “due time,” Arrington said Sunday

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Celsius seeks ‘swift approval’ from court after bankruptcy plan vote

Roughly $2 billion of bitcoin and ether would be distributed to creditors as part of the plan

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC raises concerns over Coinbase’s role in proposed Celsius plan

The SEC, in a Friday court filing, said it reserves its right to object to the plan from Celsius

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Core Scientific, Celsius settle Texas mining site dispute with $45M deal

This comes as a result of a monthslong bankruptcy battle between Core Scientific and Celsius

by James Cirrone /
Policy

Ex-Celsius executive pleads guilty to four charges

Cohen-Pavon has a chance of leniency in sentencing depending on cooperation against Mashinsky

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Ex-Celsius CEO files motion to dismiss in FTC suit 

Mashinsky’s motion to dismiss follows a similar one from co-defendant Hanoch Goldstein

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Ex-Algorand CEO Steve Kokinos tapped to lead Celsius 2.0

According to court filings, the board will be expanded to nine seats

by Katherine Ross /
People

Former Celsius CEO assets frozen by DOJ in August

A now-unsealed August order showed the DOJ targeted multiple Mashinsky-linked bank accounts

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Court greenlights Celsius creditor vote with approval of disclosure statements

Creditors have until September 22 to vote, according to a press release

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Judge gives DOJ until October to ‘make discovery’ in Mashinsky case

The judge, in new court filings, said the Oct. 3 conference allows “adequate time for the Government to make discovery”

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Celsius crypto fire sale is starting: $63M out of $160M sent to exchange

Celsius has finally started sending crypto to exchange, with users waiting to repaid in bitcoin and ether

by David Canellis /
Analysis

Crypto assets shrug off SEC scrutiny, recovering from June lows

After years of lackluster enforcement, the SEC is finally cracking down — and the market doesn’t care

by Andrew Thurman /

