CoinShares
Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says
CoinShares’ CEO noted a “significant perception gap between regulatory approval, client demand and advisers’ fiduciary concerns”
BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy
Europe-focused investment firm is set to expand its US asset management business after taking over ETFs with $530 million in combined assets
Europe-focused investment firm to offer fund clients a 1.25% annual staking reward after slashing ETP product fee to zero
The move by CoinShares follows similar fee reductions from WisdomTree and Invesco last week
Crypto product trading volumes of $17.5 billion last week marked a record as Grayscale’s bitcoin ETF saw stream of outflows
Europe-focused CoinShares sets sights on the US crypto fund market after SEC approval of the first spot bitcoin funds
The agreement gives CoinShares the opportunity to expand its influence in the US digital asset market, with the option to acquire Valkyrie’s investment advisory business
The $767 million of net inflows into crypto offerings over the past six weeks surpasses the total seen in all of 2022
Last week’s $326 million of inflows into digital asset investment products was the largest since July 2022, with 90% going toward bitcoin vehicles
Europe-based crypto ETP specialist looks to offer qualified US investors bitcoin and ether strategies amid “the long-awaited return of interest rate-driven volatility”
CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions
CoinShares brought in around $17.5 million in revenue, gains and other income in the last quarter of 2022, compared with about $50.6 million a year prior
Crypto and equities, which have historically moved on macro news, are becoming increasingly correlated
Ethereum investment products dragged down an already rough year for flows into digital asset investment products, CoinShares report finds
Money into offerings shorting crypto accounted for 75% of last week’s inflows, CoinShares data shows
An inrush of $42 million into digital asset investment products last week marked the highest level in 14 weeks, according to CoinShares data
Products betting against the asset helped the space’s offerings avoid a fourth straight week of outflows, according to CoinShares report
ETH investment products earlier this month had highest single week of net inflows since June 2021, according to CoinShares
The deal concludes nearly seven months of consultation with the regulator following CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon in December
CoinShares reports record outflows, driven by redemptions from Purpose Investments offerings
A16z-backed Indian crypto exchange launches the first rupee-based crypto benchmark index, which lists eight of the top assets by market cap
Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”