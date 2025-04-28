CoinShares

There are a total of 43 articles associated with CoinShares.
article-image

AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Basis trade’ or HODLers: What’s behind the crypto ETF inflow spike?

Tariff concerns on corporate earnings and weakening of the US dollar contributed to the surge, CoinShares exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Advisers on crypto: Takeaways from another survey

CoinShares’ CEO noted a “significant perception gap between regulatory approval, client demand and advisers’ fiduciary concerns”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Senior execs depart, appointed across segment

BlockFills brings aboard a new CFO and promotes a founding partner to lead company strategy

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinShares closes buy of US bitcoin ETF issuer’s fund division

Europe-focused investment firm is set to expand its US asset management business after taking over ETFs with $530 million in combined assets

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinShares shares ETH staking yield with ETP clients

Europe-focused investment firm to offer fund clients a 1.25% annual staking reward after slashing ETP product fee to zero

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Low US spot bitcoin ETF fees spark ongoing price decreases in Europe

The move by CoinShares follows similar fee reductions from WisdomTree and Invesco last week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Spot bitcoin ETF debut week inflows lagged 2021 BTC futures launch: CoinShares

Crypto product trading volumes of $17.5 billion last week marked a record as Grayscale’s bitcoin ETF saw stream of outflows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares to take over Valkyrie now that spot bitcoin ETF is live

Europe-focused CoinShares sets sights on the US crypto fund market after SEC approval of the first spot bitcoin funds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

CoinShares tees up potential buy of Valkyrie’s crypto ETF wing

The agreement gives CoinShares the opportunity to expand its influence in the US digital asset market, with the option to acquire Valkyrie’s investment advisory business

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Investor rush into crypto products the largest since 2021 bull market high

The $767 million of net inflows into crypto offerings over the past six weeks surpasses the total seen in all of 2022

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Crypto product inflows spike amid bitcoin ETF optimism

Last week’s $326 million of inflows into digital asset investment products was the largest since July 2022, with 90% going toward bitcoin vehicles

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

As others depart the US, CoinShares expands via new hedge fund unit

Europe-based crypto ETP specialist looks to offer qualified US investors bitcoin and ether strategies amid “the long-awaited return of interest rate-driven volatility”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares courting US investors in first asset management push

CoinShares, the European crypto company know for its ETPs, has big actively managed ambitions

by Michael Bodley /
article-image

Business

CoinShares ‘Unsure’ It Can Recover Any of $31M FTX Exposure

CoinShares brought in around $17.5 million in revenue, gains and other income in the last quarter of 2022, compared with about $50.6 million a year prior

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

If Crypto Wants To Stay in the Green, Central Bankers Need To Act

Crypto and equities, which have historically moved on macro news, are becoming increasingly correlated

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Crypto Fund Flows Dropped From $9.1B to $433M — But Beat 2018 Levels

Ethereum investment products dragged down an already rough year for flows into digital asset investment products, CoinShares report finds

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Assets in Crypto Investment Products Hit 2-year Low

Money into offerings shorting crypto accounted for 75% of last week’s inflows, CoinShares data shows

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

What FUD? CoinShares Reports Largest Crypto Inflows in Months

An inrush of $42 million into digital asset investment products last week marked the highest level in 14 weeks, according to CoinShares data

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Investment Products Shorting Bitcoin See Record Inflows

Products betting against the asset helped the space’s offerings avoid a fourth straight week of outflows, according to CoinShares report

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Crypto Investment Products Saw Mid-Month Inflow Spike

ETH investment products earlier this month had highest single week of net inflows since June 2021, according to CoinShares

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

CoinShares Buys Regulated Crypto Firm, Opening Door to Fund Sales Across EU

The deal concludes nearly seven months of consultation with the regulator following CoinShares’ acquisition of Napoleon in December

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Bitcoin Investment Products Endured $453M of Outflows Last Week

CoinShares reports record outflows, driven by redemptions from Purpose Investments offerings

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

India’s CoinSwitch Exchange Rolls Out Rupee-based Altcoin Index

A16z-backed Indian crypto exchange launches the first rupee-based crypto benchmark index, which lists eight of the top assets by market cap

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

CoinShares Took $21M Loss From UST Crash

Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.