crypto twitter

There are a total of 13 articles associated with crypto twitter.
article-image

The DropWeb3

‘ShameFi’ takes over Crypto Twitter

Crypto execs are shaming traders for selling the Kaito token

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

BusinessWeb3

Kraken’s CSO confirms CertiK returned funds with a ‘small amount’ lost to fees

Kraken and CertiK brought their beef to social media after Kraken said researchers exploited $3 million through a bug

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto Twitter should stop tweeting weird and terrible things

Let’s not make “tweeting the most explosive thing you can think of” the stereotype of the crypto space anymore

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto has an influencer problem

The only way to weaken this deceitful system is to starve it — users must simply tune out influencers altogether

by Andrey Sergeenkov /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto deepfakes prove that X is failing as an industry platform

It seems we’ve just traded scam accounts that pretend to be Musk for scam accounts that act like crypto industry leaders

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Jupiter airdrop draws criticism, but support remains strong

Users are concerned that Jupiter is using this open market opportunity to raise funds without users being “completely aware” this was the case

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto without X? Consider it dead.

Regardless of whatever changes it has undergone since its Twitter days, X still acts as the “ground zero” of innovation

by Tim Haldorsson /
article-image

Web3

Crypto community responds to fake ETF approval with memes and disbelief

Crypto folks were abuzz in the aftermath of a fake SEC X post saying spot bitcoin ETFs had been approved

by Jack Kubinec&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Crypto prices predicted by social media sentiment more than headlines: Study

As it turns out, social media sentiment may really be the key to profitable short-term crypto trading strategies.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Opinion

Ratioing Gensler on Twitter is sadly crypto’s most powerful protest

The odds are stacked against crypto, with or without Gensler, so it’s no wonder that underdog energy thrives on Twitter

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Crypto returns are worse if Twitter bots drive engagement: Study

Crypto Twitter is notorious for bots. Now, two Yale researchers reckon they know how to exploit fake engagement to trade better

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

DeFi Llama Quells Internal Squabbles, Scraps Token Launch Plans

Pseudonymous member 0xngmi said the argument about the token launch has been resolved and the fork is cancelled

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Elon Musk Secures $44B Deal for Social Media Platform Twitter

Under the helm of Elon Musk, Twitter is expected to transition to a privately-held company amid new features and functions

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.