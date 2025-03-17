Custody

There are a total of 44 articles associated with Custody.
Empire NewsletterMarkets

How to unlock ‘massive potential’ as crypto lending comes back

Carson Cook and James Roth of Membrane Labs join the Empire podcast to discuss the state of lending and how custodians impact market growth

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Ex-SEC counsel expects token classifications, custody guidance soon

Adrienne Gurley outlines what she believes will be key near-term priorities for the securities regulator

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch Newsletter

Saving self-custody from bone-headed blunders

Plus, Sui-eet liquidity surge and USDC’s new home on Base

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

A look at central bank rate decisions around the world

How have central banks reacted to the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates for the first time in more than four years?

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Business

Post-FTX world needs ‘next-generation’ exchange, ex-Coinbase exec says

The new exchange seeks to differentiate from incumbents via a non-custodial, stablecoin-native model

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto ETF issuer 21Shares diversifies its custodian roster

The investment firm onboards Anchorage Digital Bank and BitGo as partners alongside current custodian Coinbase

by Ben Strack /
Policy

tZero announces SPBD license as Prometheum moves ahead with custody platform 

There’s a new crypto firm licensed to trade digital asset securities in the US, and it may offer different assets than its predecessor

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Galois Capital to pay $225K to investors in SEC settlement

The former hedge fund lost a bulk of its crypto following the FTX collapse

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Prometheum to add ARB, UNI to custody platform launching next month

Prometheum representatives told Blockworks they have an approval process for tokens and comply with regulatory standards

by Casey Wagner /
Opinion

We need to talk about the dangers of custody on exchanges

When it comes to long-term custody, exchanges just aren’t worth it — and frankly, it’s absurd to ignore the risks they pose as custodians

by Joey Garcia /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Crypto exchange names new CEO; Tokenization-focused firm expands

Gracy Chen replaces Sandra Lou as Bitget’s chief executive after joining the company in 2022

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Crypto custodians should learn from TradFi 

Right now, crypto platforms and custody services live in the shadow of a legacy of security failures — and it shouldn’t be that way

by David Schwed /
Opinion

Ethereum ETFs are the wrong solution to the right problem

Using old-world instruments to address crypto user experience challenges goes against what this industry set out to do

by Julian Grigo /
Policy

Oklahoma passes bill protecting ‘fundamental bitcoin rights’

Oklahoma’s new crypto bill will go into effect in November of this year

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Kraken preps for new crypto entrants with institutional-focused offering

“There is plenty of space for more than one institutional crypto offering,” Kraken exec says

by Ben Strack /
Business

Block announces preorders for Bitkey bitcoin wallet

Block’s self-custody bitcoin wallet uses three keys to secure bitcoin

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Fireblocks debuts latest tool to combat crypto counterparty risk

Crypto derivatives exchange Deribit is the first to integrate with the new offering, which uses multiparty computation wallets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

HSBC to round out tokenization offering via custody play

Banking giant is set to collaborate with custody infrastructure company Metaco to safekeep tokenized assets for institutional clients

by Ben Strack /
Business

Custodia Bank debuts segregated custody accounts service

The “property-rights-respecting” service seeks to minimize risks via segregated accounts, according to Custodia CEO Caitlin Long

by Ben Strack /
Business

BitGo wants to be ‘exchange agnostic’ as a qualified custodian

Copper and BitGo’s collaboration will allow institutions to keep their crypto in regulated cold storage while being able to still access certain exchanges

by Katherine Ross /
Business

StanChart’s Zodia Custody set to navigate Hong Kong’s crypto market

Hong Kong’s institution-driven crypto demand makes it a prime market for Zodia Custody, CEO Julian Sawyer told CNBC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Onramp, BitGo introduce latest iteration of crypto custody

New offering divides key-holding responsibilities to three institutions in an effort to ease the concerns of institutional allocators

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin held by Coinbase rivals Satoshi Nakamoto’s in size

Coinbase holds about 5% of the total bitcoin in circulation, according to on-chain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Deutsche Bank seeks crypto custody license approval in Germany

Deutsche Bank is looking to grow its digital assets and custody business

by Shalini Nagarajan /

