DAOs
35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins
Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token
The team says they’re still building despite the massive weekend selloff
Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains
While DAOs promote transparency and community involvement, underlying centralized mechanisms reveal the challenges in achieving full decentralization
Plus, NFT trading volumes are seeing all-time lows
The new Snapshot X protocol uses storage proofs to enable voting without needing to bridge
Pump.fun, Firedancer, DAOs, restaking…how will Solana define the rest of 2024?
The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday
The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote
Plus, FTX creditors can soon vote on the distribution plan proposed by debtors, and it isn’t a fan favorite
Plus, a Snapshot Labs Web3 startup and the performance of Iggy’s MOTHER
Plus, Biden vetoed the SAB 121 overturn
Plus, 2015: the golden year for Solana’s current crop of memecoin celebrity-influencers
It’s the second governance proposal to be weighed by Jito’s new DAO
Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops
Starting this summer, Wyoming will have a new legal framework for DAOs that want to become nonprofits
The settlement ends the legal battle over eth.link, a domain once owned by imprisoned developer Virgil Griffith
Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem
Plus, crypto gets its own Shark Tank, and Dwight Howard’s NFT project seemingly flops
AI-related tokens were up following the Ethereum co-founder’s blog post
JUP will have an initial total circulating supply of 1.35 billion
Underfunded researchers have increasingly been leveraging crypto for academic crowdfunding
With a 50,000 USDC payment, the 1inch DAO executes an on-chain vote to hire a lawyer