DAOs

The DropWeb3

Alliance DAO unveils cohort of startups for 3-month accelerator

35% of admitted teams are building AI apps, while 30% are using stablecoins

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Making sense of DAOs in 2025

Aave DAO pushes back against Horizon token

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiThe Drop

WolvesDAO’s WOOF token struggles after launch

The team says they’re still building despite the massive weekend selloff

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Do DAO grants really work to stimulate growth?

Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The DAO dilemma: Striving for decentralization

While DAOs promote transparency and community involvement, underlying centralized mechanisms reveal the challenges in achieving full decentralization

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

BIO protocol is pushing scientific funding onchain

Plus, NFT trading volumes are seeing all-time lows

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Web3

Snapshot to launch onchain voting on Starknet

The new Snapshot X protocol uses storage proofs to enable voting without needing to bridge

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

6 key Solana developments to keep an eye on

Pump.fun, Firedancer, DAOs, restaking…how will Solana define the rest of 2024?

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
article-image

DeFi

Aave generates $2.1M daily revenue during market downturn

The DeFi lending giant liquidated $234 million worth of crypto collateral on Tuesday

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Compound considers fee redistribution after $24M COMP truce

The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: WikiLeaks founder is finally home after DAO support

Plus, FTX creditors can soon vote on the distribution plan proposed by debtors, and it isn’t a fan favorite

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Telegram tap-to-earn is the new crypto gaming trend

Plus, a Snapshot Labs Web3 startup and the performance of Iggy’s MOTHER

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Crypto natives dig themselves in to the RWA space

Plus, Biden vetoed the SAB 121 overturn

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Jito DAO’s $1.76B StakeNet question

Plus, 2015: the golden year for Solana’s current crop of memecoin celebrity-influencers

by Jack Kubinec&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Jito DAO to consider spending $29M on liquidity mining

It’s the second governance proposal to be weighed by Jito’s new DAO

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Aave DAO’s latest move against MakerDAO spurs fears of ‘walled gardens’ in DeFi

Users of Maker’s Spark protocol may soon be cut off from Aave DAO airdrops

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

Wyoming passes law to give DAOs a nonprofit legal framework 

Starting this summer, Wyoming will have a new legal framework for DAOs that want to become nonprofits

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

ENS DAO approves $300k settlement to end eth.link domain lawsuit

The settlement ends the legal battle over eth.link, a domain once owned by imprisoned developer Virgil Griffith

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

CoW DAO sets up MEV-capturing AMM for liquidity providers

Loss versus rebalancing remains a major centralizing force today, but CoW AMM is designed to solve this problem

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: A16z-backed Scene Infrastructure Company hopes to show crypto is ‘not just money’

Plus, crypto gets its own Shark Tank, and Dwight Howard’s NFT project seemingly flops

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

It’s Vitalik’s birthday today — and he’s optimistic on crypto-AI integrations

AI-related tokens were up following the Ethereum co-founder’s blog post

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Understanding Jupiter’s tokenomics ahead of its first airdrop

JUP will have an initial total circulating supply of 1.35 billion

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Web3

Researchers use blockchain network to simulate the dawn of life on Earth

Underfunded researchers have increasingly been leveraging crypto for academic crowdfunding

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Analysis

1inch DAO lawyers up to shield members from liability

With a 50,000 USDC payment, the 1inch DAO executes an on-chain vote to hire a lawyer

by Macauley Peterson /

