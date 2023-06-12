Decentraland

There are a total of 22 articles associated with Decentraland.
Business

EToro curtails new orders of SEC-deemed crypto securities for US customers

The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Metaverse Beauty Week is around the corner

Decentraland, Spatial and Roblox will host their first ever beauty week next week

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Fidelity Doubles Down on Metaverse With Financial Literacy Experience

The company’s latest efforts to reach younger investors “where they are” come after its debut in the sector last year

by Ben Strack /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse Crypto Sector Bounces Hard, Outperforms DeFi

Major projects including decentraland and enjincoin are leading a metaverse renaissance across crypto markets over the year so far

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Australian Open 2023 Takes Swing at Roblox Metaverse

The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
FinanceWeb3

Fidelity Trademarks Hint at Big Banks Vying for Metaverse Customers

Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Crypto Metaverse Activity Jumps, Converting to Price Gains

Positive price action has struck Decentraland and The Sandbox metaverse platforms, which are both enjoying increased user activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Metaverse Platforms Set the Record Straight About Daily Active Users

DappRadar data was incorrectly reported as the number of daily active users on metaverse platforms

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Metaverse Madness In The Sandbox and Decentraland

From music to poetry and art, can the metaverse have it all? Plus: “There’s no looming NFT lending crisis,” says lending protocol Arcade CEO

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Netflix Builds ‘Gray Man’ Metaverse Experience in Decentraland

Decentraland users can now live a scene from Netflix’s new action movie “The Gray Man” from inside the metaverse

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

As Crypto Markets Tank, Metaverse Tokens Buck the Trend

Kraken research indicates metaverse and exchange tokens were only sectors that saw year-over-year growth

by Ornella Hernandez /
MarketsWeb3

Fidelity Launches Metaverse Experience in Tandem With New ETFs

The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Financial Firm Cowen Unveils Digital Assets Unit

Company formed division in response to increasing demand from crypto-native firms, asset allocators and multi-strategy hedge funds

by Ben Strack /
Web3

JPMorgan Enters the Metaverse With Virtual Decentraland Lounge

The metaverse, JPMorgan said, has a market opportunity of $1 trillion in yearly revenue

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Decentraland, FTX ETPs Launch in Switzerland

21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

DAO Creator Platform Raises $10.5M, Projects 1 Million New DAOs by Year-end

The platform aims to help users or businesses create DAOs with just “one click”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Web3

Australian Open Serves Up NFTs Linked to Live Matches

Tournament director Craig Tiley described the collection as “an opportunity to be part of the 2022 Australian Open in a way never before available.”

by Morgan Chittum /
Web3

Dreaming of the Perfect Metaverse ETF (Part 2)

The most critical companies building the metaverse will be focused on game engines, VR and digital assets

by Sam Reynolds /
MarketsWeb3

Metaverse ETP Gains Approval in Europe

DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour becomes latest issuer moving toward the growing crypto segment

by Ben Strack /
Markets

BTC Sells-off as Metaverse Tokens Show Strength: Markets Wrap

Metaverse tokens rally in the face of a broader market sell-off.

by Sam Martin /
Markets

MANA, SAND, AXS Explode on Facebook’s Meta News; ETH Beats ATH: Markets Wrap

MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Galaxy Interactive Bets on Digital Real Estate with Republic Realm Partnership

Richard Kim, GP at Galaxy Interactive said the investment provides “‘smart beta’ to the evolving ecosystem, and the opportunity to leverage the team’s unique backgrounds and insights to intelligently assess opportunities and pitfalls across the space.”

by Casey Wagner /

