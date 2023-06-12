Decentraland
The tokens targeted include algorand (ALGO), decentraland (MANA), dash (DASH) and polygon (MATIC)
Decentraland, Spatial and Roblox will host their first ever beauty week next week
The company’s latest efforts to reach younger investors “where they are” come after its debut in the sector last year
Major projects including decentraland and enjincoin are leading a metaverse renaissance across crypto markets over the year so far
The tournament, which was last year exclusively hosted on Decentraland’s platform, will be branching out to other non-blockchain-based metaverses
Fidelity wants to trademark metaverse services including mutual fund and retirement planning, alongside a potential NFT marketplace
Positive price action has struck Decentraland and The Sandbox metaverse platforms, which are both enjoying increased user activity
DappRadar data was incorrectly reported as the number of daily active users on metaverse platforms
From music to poetry and art, can the metaverse have it all? Plus: “There’s no looming NFT lending crisis,” says lending protocol Arcade CEO
Decentraland users can now live a scene from Netflix’s new action movie “The Gray Man” from inside the metaverse
Kraken research indicates metaverse and exchange tokens were only sectors that saw year-over-year growth
The financial services giant seeks to educate and draw in younger investors
Company formed division in response to increasing demand from crypto-native firms, asset allocators and multi-strategy hedge funds
The metaverse, JPMorgan said, has a market opportunity of $1 trillion in yearly revenue
21Shares’ launch spree in Europe continues as firm looks to expand in US
The platform aims to help users or businesses create DAOs with just “one click”
Tournament director Craig Tiley described the collection as “an opportunity to be part of the 2022 Australian Open in a way never before available.”
The most critical companies building the metaverse will be focused on game engines, VR and digital assets
DeFi Technologies subsidiary Valour becomes latest issuer moving toward the growing crypto segment
Metaverse tokens rally in the face of a broader market sell-off.
MANA, SAND, and AXS rally on Facebook’s rebranding endorsing the metaverse, the market is torn on how to value the Ethereum network.
Richard Kim, GP at Galaxy Interactive said the investment provides “‘smart beta’ to the evolving ecosystem, and the opportunity to leverage the team’s unique backgrounds and insights to intelligently assess opportunities and pitfalls across the space.”