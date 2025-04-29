decentralization

0xResearch NewsletterOpinion

Decentralization on a deadline

A new policy framework says decentralization should be judged by control — not vibes

by Macauley Peterson /
PeopleSupply Shock

The inventor of blockchain would like a better Bitcoin

Scott Stornetta expressed admiration for Bitcoin’s achievements and criticism of its perceived limitations

by Pete Rizzo /
Business

Peter Thiel-backed Sentient to launch Open Deep Search 

The decentralized AI firm designed ODS to be owned by the community in an effort to promote more decentralized AI

by Katherine Ross /
AnalysisSupply Shock

How Silk Road carved the fault line that separates ‘bitcoin’ and ‘crypto’

Ross Ulbricht was a freedom maximalist building freedom tech, powered by Bitcoin

by David Canellis&Pete Rizzo /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A perp too far: Hyperliquid’s ‘validator put’

A memecoin short squeeze pushed Hyperliquid to the brink — and revealed decentralization limits

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto’s original sin: Trading decentralization for growth

David Chaum’s ecash in the 90s offers insights into balancing priorities in DeFi today

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Starting from NIL: Privacy focus of Nillion

With mainnet now live, Nillion looks to bring privacy-preserving compute to Web3

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Who’s responsible when something breaks in DeFi?

What a Pyth/Morpho/Re7 debacle says about decentralized accountability

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Hyperliquid under scrutiny amid signs of North Korean hacker activity

Hyperliquid’s deposit bridge has seen a record net outflow of $114.7 million in USDC liquidity in the past day

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

Big Tech can’t own AI’s future if we decentralize it first

AI’s future shouldn’t be decided by a handful of tech giants

by Zac Cheah /
Business

Funding Roundup: Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The DAO dilemma: Striving for decentralization

While DAOs promote transparency and community involvement, underlying centralized mechanisms reveal the challenges in achieving full decentralization

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

The fatal errors plaguing the internet, and how we can fix them

Trust is killing the internet, but decentralization could save it

by Billy Luedtke /
Opinion

Decentralization maximalism is dead. Long live permissionless maxis.

Decentralization is still a core tenet of crypto, even if it’s not exactly pragmatic these days

by David Canellis /
Opinion

A small group of tech giants are holding AI’s future hostage

Wake up: Decentralized compute is now a human imperative

by Alison Haire /
Opinion

Capital inefficiency is crippling DEXs

The more choices LPs have to manage their capital, the more likely they are to remain engaged with a given decentralized platform

by Kilian Peter Krings /
Opinion

Without decentralization, our data will never be safe

The challenge of securing our digital world lies in developing conflict-resistant digital infrastructure

by Adrian Brink /
Opinion

L2 centralization is a ticking time bomb for blockchain

Layer-2s should act swiftly to avoid obsolescence and ensure the safety of their users

by Tom Ngo /
DeFi

Ethereum client team throws down the gauntlet on EVM upgrade

Geth may curtail support if EOF goes AWOL

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Web3 can fix academia’s broken incentives

Scientific reputation should be determined by a decentralized community of scientists, not the validation of higher institutions

by Patrick Joyce /
Opinion

If blockchain gaming wants AAA status, then it needs AAA security

We can earn our place alongside gaming’s giants only by embracing both security and decentralization

by Leo Li /
Opinion

Yes, now is the right time to teach Wall Street about decentralized oracles 

While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated

by Chris Barrett /
DeFi

Mina mainnet upgrade unlocks privacy applications

The industry-first general purpose zk programmable blockchain charts a fresh course

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

It’s time to take back our digital communities

I’ve come to the realization that more attention is needed to create and sculpt the digital spaces where we live

by Ben Rubin /

