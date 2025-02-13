ether ETFs
Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder
Keeping an eye on crypto ETF flows helps gauge investor sentiment toward each asset
One research associate is potentially eyeing February or March for ETH to hit a new high
Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024
Plus, why we’re pumped about Permissionless
“Ethereum remains a foundational technology platform with immense potential,” 21Shares’ Federico Brokate tells Blockworks
The offering, which launched in October 2023, had gathered just $21 million in assets
Investors could be open to “reputation risk” if they don’t learn about the crypto asset class, Grayscale’s managing director says
Polygon’s Colin Butler shared his thoughts on what really needs to happen for crypto to catch the institutional wave
The fund category saw $252 million of net inflows on Friday alone — the day of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “dovish” speech in Jackson Hole
ETH ETF flows could pick up if they follow the same pattern as bitcoin ETFs
The prospect of spot solana ETFs has taken a hit, and the agency appears to be taking its time in reviewing planned crypto index funds
And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF
After significant lows, BTC and ETH have rebounded over $56,000 and $2,513, respectively
Shifting attitudes in Washington could quicken approval of solana ETFs, says 21Shares US business head Federico Brokate
Plus, Grayscale is set to re-enter the US spot BTC ETF category with a new offering
Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days
Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund
Plus, a day-one breakdown from Nashville’s Bitcoin 2024
Plus, BlackRock’s BUIDL is paying out steady yield — and those dividends are growing
Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading
Bitcoin’s down Tuesday, while ETH-correlated assets like ENS and ARB see growth
Plus, let’s check on the nine ether ETFs now trading on US exchanges
Products holding the second-largest crypto asset by market capitalization hit the Cboe, NYSE Arca and Nasdaq exchanges Tuesday