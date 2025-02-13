ether ETFs

There are a total of 108 articles associated with ether ETFs.
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH ETFs down over $1.1B on net flows to date

Timing the market is hard, and for some assets it’s even harder

by David Canellis /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

An end-of-year ETH ETF check-in

Keeping an eye on crypto ETF flows helps gauge investor sentiment toward each asset

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

An ATH for ETH?

One research associate is potentially eyeing February or March for ETH to hit a new high

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

11 bitcoin ETF facts 11 months after US listings

Bitwise execs predicted Tuesday that bitcoin ETFs will attract more flows next year than they did in 2024

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

Analysts dig in on Ethereum’s market prospects

Plus, why we’re pumped about Permissionless

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Analysis

The ETH vibes are ‘tough,’ Bitwise CIO says

“Ethereum remains a foundational technology platform with immense potential,” 21Shares’ Federico Brokate tells Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

VanEck to close ether futures ETF after July spot ETH fund launch

The offering, which launched in October 2023, had gathered just $21 million in assets

by Ben Strack /
Finance

To spur ETH ETF inflows, ‘the first catalyst is education’

Investors could be open to “reputation risk” if they don’t learn about the crypto asset class, Grayscale’s managing director says

by Ben Strack /
Empire Newsletter

The ‘excited’ tone around crypto’s institutional progress

Polygon’s Colin Butler shared his thoughts on what really needs to happen for crypto to catch the institutional wave

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF inflows show ‘sensitivity to interest rate expectations’

The fund category saw $252 million of net inflows on Friday alone — the day of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “dovish” speech in Jackson Hole

by Ben Strack /
Markets

ETH’s fundamentals remain ‘strong:’ Analyst

ETH ETF flows could pick up if they follow the same pattern as bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

The next wave of US crypto ETFs is in limbo

The prospect of spot solana ETFs has taken a hit, and the agency appears to be taking its time in reviewing planned crypto index funds

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Team Harris members show mixed track record when it comes to crypto

And a look at the latest flow patterns from Grayscale’s ether ETF

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin bounces back as ETH ETFs notch $49M in net inflows

After significant lows, BTC and ETH have rebounded over $56,000 and $2,513, respectively

by Donovan Choy /
BusinessFinance

21Shares exec talks US crypto ETF adoption, where we go from here

Shifting attitudes in Washington could quicken approval of solana ETFs, says 21Shares US business head Federico Brokate

by Ben Strack /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Trump’s crypto ‘promises’ at Bitcoin 2024

Plus, Grayscale is set to re-enter the US spot BTC ETF category with a new offering

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Finance

The biggest takeaways from ETH ETFs’ opening week in the US

Though Grayscale’s expensive product spoils the category’s net flow figures, four funds see sizable inflows in the first four trading days

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Nomura’s crypto unit to offer yield-bearing ETH fund: Report

Accredited investors will soon be able to tap into a yield-bearing ETH fund

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

The ETH ETF debut data takeaways

Plus, a day-one breakdown from Nashville’s Bitcoin 2024

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Empire Newsletter

Crypto’s next wave of smart money

Plus, BlackRock’s BUIDL is paying out steady yield — and those dividends are growing

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Behind the most important economic paper of the year

Plus, a look at the top asset-gathering ETH ETFs after two days of trading

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin slumps, ether flat as market digests ETH ETF launch

Bitcoin’s down Tuesday, while ETH-correlated assets like ENS and ARB see growth

by Donovan Choy /
Forward Guidance Newsletter

Pulse check on the STIR market

Plus, let’s check on the nine ether ETFs now trading on US exchanges

by Felix Jauvin&Ben Strack&Casey Wagner /
Finance

9 US spot ether ETFs go live after landmark approval 

Products holding the second-largest crypto asset by market capitalization hit the Cboe, NYSE Arca and Nasdaq exchanges Tuesday

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.