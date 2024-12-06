FCA

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun restricts access for UK users

Pump.fun has been the most popular app on Solana for much of this year

by Jack Kubinec /
Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What the UK’s FCA is focused on while drawing up its crypto regime   

The FCA’s director of payments and digital assets shared some takeaways from chats with crypto companies and law firms

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Coinbase UK subsidiary fined $4.5M for insufficient money laundering controls

The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers

by Donovan Choy /
Finance

London Stock Exchange eyes crypto ETN listings in late May

The exchange said Monday it would start accepting bitcoin and ether ETN proposals on April 8 after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority updated its stance on such securities

by Ben Strack /
Policy

After US bitcoin ETFs, the UK fights for retail to have the same freedom

The success of bitcoin ETFs in the US has created pressure for the FCA to reconsider its stance, 21.co executive says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

London Stock Exchange to accept physically-backed crypto ETN proposals

The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors

by Ben Strack /
Policy

UK minister eyes stablecoin, staking legislation in next 6 months: Report

A UK minister believes that the UK can get staking and stablecoin legislation approved by lawmakers in six months

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA issued 450 warnings to crypto firms in the final months of 2023

The FCA says it’s been in contact with firms that are not following the new guidelines

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

UK set to launch crypto sandbox Jan. 8 

Starting Jan. 8, 2024 the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2023 will apply to companies participating in and applying to the Digital Security Sandbox in the UK

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Revolut will ‘temporarily pause’ UK business crypto purchases due to FCA rules

Revolut’s UK Business arm will hit pause on Jan. 3 for new crypto purchases

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA discussion paper advances UK stablecoin framework

A discussion paper from the Financial Conduct Authority lays out the British approach to regulating stablecoins tied to fiat currencies

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers temporarily

After the FCA issued a warning to its partner firm, Rebuilding Society, Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA restricts Binance partner from approving crypto ads

Binance told Blockworks it shared its agreement with Rebuildingsociety.com with the FCA on Oct. 2

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

FCA issues another warning to unregistered crypto firms as promotional rules take effect

UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

OKX updates UK marketing for FCA rule compliance

As of last week, unregistered crypto firms must halt any illegal financial promotions targeted at UK consumers or face the consequences

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

FCA issues ‘final warning’ to crypto firms ahead of Oct. 3 marketing regulation rollout

The FCA expressed concerned that ‘unregistered, overseas’ crypto firms with UK customers haven’t responded to the regulator

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

UK watchdog was pressured to open doors for crypto firms, ex-chief claims

Former FCA Chair Charles Randell said some of these firms are under US Department of Justice investigation, but didn’t name them

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

UK’s FCA extends deadline to execute some crypto marketing reforms

An FCA director said many foreign and unregulated crypto firms have not yet engaged with the new marketing rules

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

UK Crypto Proposal Would Tighten Screws on Crypto Even Harder

The proposal emphasizes a need for increased communication between regulators and crypto firms in order for the UK to establish itself as a “competitive location for sustainable finance”

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

Increased Scam Reports Linked to Crypto, FCA Finds

Of more than 16,000 possible scams reported to the UK regulator between April and September 2021, about 3,000 were related to cryptocurrencies

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto Custody Expands in UK, EU with Genesis, BBVA Switzerland

The registered cryptoasset business designation will help fuel Genesis’ Custody business. BBVA’s now allows clients to purchase ether in addition to bitcoin in European Union countries, the UK, Japan, Canada, Turkey, Israel and Latin America — but US citizens are excluded

by Macauley Peterson /

