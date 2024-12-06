FCA
Pump.fun has been the most popular app on Solana for much of this year
The FCA’s director of payments and digital assets shared some takeaways from chats with crypto companies and law firms
The FCA claims that CBPL provided e-money services to roughly 13,000 “high-risk” customers
The exchange said Monday it would start accepting bitcoin and ether ETN proposals on April 8 after the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority updated its stance on such securities
The success of bitcoin ETFs in the US has created pressure for the FCA to reconsider its stance, 21.co executive says
The FCA said Monday it would not object to such products being offered to professional investors
A UK minister believes that the UK can get staking and stablecoin legislation approved by lawmakers in six months
The FCA says it’s been in contact with firms that are not following the new guidelines
Starting Jan. 8, 2024 the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2023 will apply to companies participating in and applying to the Digital Security Sandbox in the UK
Revolut’s UK Business arm will hit pause on Jan. 3 for new crypto purchases
A discussion paper from the Financial Conduct Authority lays out the British approach to regulating stablecoins tied to fiat currencies
After the FCA issued a warning to its partner firm, Rebuilding Society, Binance UK will stop accepting new UK customers
Binance told Blockworks it shared its agreement with Rebuildingsociety.com with the FCA on Oct. 2
UK FCA targets 146 crypto companies in new warning as it embraces new crypto promotional rules
As of last week, unregistered crypto firms must halt any illegal financial promotions targeted at UK consumers or face the consequences
The FCA expressed concerned that ‘unregistered, overseas’ crypto firms with UK customers haven’t responded to the regulator
Former FCA Chair Charles Randell said some of these firms are under US Department of Justice investigation, but didn’t name them
An FCA director said many foreign and unregulated crypto firms have not yet engaged with the new marketing rules
The proposal emphasizes a need for increased communication between regulators and crypto firms in order for the UK to establish itself as a “competitive location for sustainable finance”
Of more than 16,000 possible scams reported to the UK regulator between April and September 2021, about 3,000 were related to cryptocurrencies
The registered cryptoasset business designation will help fuel Genesis’ Custody business. BBVA’s now allows clients to purchase ether in addition to bitcoin in European Union countries, the UK, Japan, Canada, Turkey, Israel and Latin America — but US citizens are excluded