Fidelity
BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market
BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities
And Congress members launched an investigation into whether the SEC is hiring civil service employees based on their political affiliations
Investors add to crypto positions after “turnaround in sentiment due to lower-than-expected CPI,” CoinShares research head says
Franklin Templeton has the lowest intended ETH fund fee so far, though a similar advantage did not help it win the race for bitcoin ETF assets
Bitcoin has us all glued to the charts. Few likely more so than this year’s freshman class of bitcoin ETF buyers.
Fidelity, Ark Invest and Grayscale have so far adjusted proposals to omit plans of staking the funds’ ETH holdings
The world’s largest asset manager sees BTC fund outflows for the first time, while the most money left Fidelity’s product
Last week marked the third straight week of outflows for US bitcoin funds as demand for the BlackRock and Fidelity products hit a low point
The Fidelity Ethereum Fund, like other proposed ETH ETFs, seeks to stake a portion of its assets, according to the firm’s Wednesday registration statement
Bitwise’s chief investment officer said he expects major wirehouses to start clearing access for the US BTC funds in a few weeks
Fidelity Canada’s bold move to include a BTC ETF in their conservative portfolio marks a significant shift in how Wall street can approach digital assets
Billions of dollars have piled into spot bitcoin ETFs in their first month and there’s little sign of slowing down
The net inflows into US spot bitcoin funds nearly doubled from $700 million to $1.2 billion week over week, as GBTC outflows continue to slow
CoinShares data shows GBTC outflows decreased from $2.2 billion to $927 million week over week, while BlackRock and Fidelity asset gains continue
While some analysts think there could be an ether ETF decision in just a few months, others warn we may be years away
Battle between the asset management and brokerage giants is likely to persist long-term as the firms benefit from their distribution networks
The first spot bitcoin ETFs in the US attracted $655 million in day-one net flows, according to initial Bloomberg Intelligence data
Anyone who bought bitcoin when BlackRock first filed for its spot ETF last year would be well in the green
Bitcoin ETFs are here, and traders are excited. BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity emerge as early winners on the first day of trading
Traditional finance giants BlackRock and Fidelity face off against smaller, crypto-focused firms as the race for assets begins
The SEC has approved 11 firms to launch spot bitcoin ETFs
Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”
BlackRock, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and Ark Invest currently have Fidelity beat on the intended price point for their planned funds