Forward Guidance Newsletter

SEC approves ETH ETF options, faces new DOGE filing

BlackRock, Fidelity and others had their spot ETH EFTs approved, and we may see more crypto products come to market

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Fidelity exec addresses ‘too late?’ question, stagflation scenario

BTC is currently 13% below its all-time high, with potential corrections ahead that could present additional buying opportunities

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Ex-Fidelity exec joins Solana-based staking protocol

And Congress members launched an investigation into whether the SEC is hiring civil service employees based on their political affiliations

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: Fidelity fund hits $10B milestone amid big inflow week

Investors add to crypto positions after “turnaround in sentiment due to lower-than-expected CPI,” CoinShares research head says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Does the ETH ETF ‘fee war’ even matter to investors?

Franklin Templeton has the lowest intended ETH fund fee so far, though a similar advantage did not help it win the race for bitcoin ETF assets

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Not just you: Bitcoin ETFs are only just treading water

Bitcoin has us all glued to the charts. Few likely more so than this year’s freshman class of bitcoin ETF buyers.

by David Canellis /
FinancePolicy

Politics, amendments, staking: Making sense of the ether ETF developments 

Fidelity, Ark Invest and Grayscale have so far adjusted proposals to omit plans of staking the funds’ ETH holdings

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock, Fidelity bitcoin ETFs bleed Wednesday, joining GBTC

The world’s largest asset manager sees BTC fund outflows for the first time, while the most money left Fidelity’s product

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF snapshot: A few firsts during another week of outflows

Last week marked the third straight week of outflows for US bitcoin funds as demand for the BlackRock and Fidelity products hit a low point

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Fidelity takes another step toward spot ether ETF, but hurdles likely remain

The Fidelity Ethereum Fund, like other proposed ETH ETFs, seeks to stake a portion of its assets, according to the firm’s Wednesday registration statement

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF catalyzing broader merge of TradFi, crypto: BlackRock exec

Bitwise’s chief investment officer said he expects major wirehouses to start clearing access for the US BTC funds in a few weeks

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Bitcoin ETFs in conservative portfolios is good for crypto — and Wall Street

Fidelity Canada’s bold move to include a BTC ETF in their conservative portfolio marks a significant shift in how Wall street can approach digital assets

by Martin Leinweber /
Analysis

4 crisp charts to celebrate a legendary month of bitcoin ETFs

Billions of dollars have piled into spot bitcoin ETFs in their first month and there’s little sign of slowing down

by David Canellis /
Finance

A month after launch, spot bitcoin ETF weekly net inflows hit new high

The net inflows into US spot bitcoin funds nearly doubled from $700 million to $1.2 billion week over week, as GBTC outflows continue to slow

by Ben Strack /
Finance

New bitcoin ETFs overcome GBTC asset losses, yielding strong inflow week

CoinShares data shows GBTC outflows decreased from $2.2 billion to $927 million week over week, while BlackRock and Fidelity asset gains continue

by Ben Strack /
Finance

After bitcoin ETF approval, analysts remain divided on ETH ETF timetable

While some analysts think there could be an ether ETF decision in just a few months, others warn we may be years away

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

BlackRock-Fidelity bitcoin ETF asset race ‘a heavyweight fight that can go either way’

Battle between the asset management and brokerage giants is likely to persist long-term as the firms benefit from their distribution networks

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF asset race: Bitwise, Fidelity snag flow lead while money leaves GBTC

The first spot bitcoin ETFs in the US attracted $655 million in day-one net flows, according to initial Bloomberg Intelligence data

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Buying the rumor paid off for spot bitcoin ETFs — and Ethereum looks to be next

Anyone who bought bitcoin when BlackRock first filed for its spot ETF last year would be well in the green

by David Canellis /
Markets

Spot bitcoin ETFs surpass $1B in trade volumes after first 30 minutes

Bitcoin ETFs are here, and traders are excited. BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity emerge as early winners on the first day of trading

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF starting gate: A look at the spot funds set to start trading today

Traditional finance giants BlackRock and Fidelity face off against smaller, crypto-focused firms as the race for assets begins

by Katherine Ross&Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock, Fidelity among bitcoin ETFs primed for launch as S-1 filings become effective

The SEC has approved 11 firms to launch spot bitcoin ETFs

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Cboe files for Fidelity, Ark 21Shares accelerations as bitcoin ETF decision looms

Van Buren Capital’s Scott Johnsson noted that exchanges don’t file accelerations ahead of 19b-4 approval “unless the SEC specifically told them to”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Bitcoin ETF planned fees revealed: BlackRock goes low, Grayscale stays high

BlackRock, Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and Ark Invest currently have Fidelity beat on the intended price point for their planned funds

by Ben Strack /

