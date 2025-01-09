fraud
Rug pulls and crypto scams don’t have to run into the millions to change lives
Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”
Plus, Gemini’s trying to get a sense of the state of crypto in a new report
Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app
Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week
The founder, who went by the pseudonym Diamondhands, was accused of using investor funds for personal use
Crypto still hasn’t shaken one of its most garish primordial tails — funny stories about fraud
Ruja Ignatova was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list back in 2022
As part of the settlement, Gemini is banned from operating crypto lending programs in New York.
DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history
Civic’s physical ID card system will be layered with the Civic Pass, a non-transferable identity token
Guardian Council participants include the Solana Foundation, Everstake, Triton One, Juicy Stake and Kiln
Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups
Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021
While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ
Europol said authorities have frozen over 200 crypto accounts linked to LockBit
Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”
The SEC and US Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced charges against Sam Lee and Brenda Chunga, aka “Bitcoin Beautee”
Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens
The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Utah
The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice
Yet another executive team facing charges for misusing investor funds on a luxury lifestyle
In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity
The latest industry scandal has rattled Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global crypto hub as its main financial regulator ramps up measures designed to protect investors