There are a total of 50 articles associated with fraud.
Undead Apes rug pull reminds that magic internet money is totally real

Rug pulls and crypto scams don’t have to run into the millions to change lives

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Roger Ver ready to fight over $50M in BTC taxes

Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”

by Katherine Ross /
Empire Newsletter

DePIN: A recipe for public goods on public goods

Plus, Gemini’s trying to get a sense of the state of crypto in a new report

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

With wBTC facing scrutiny, Solana-based competitors have an opportunity

Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Policy

Mango Markets crypto trader seeks acquittal or new trial

Avi Eisenberg’s team filed a 77-page motion for acquittal earlier this week

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC, DOJ charge BitClout founder Nader Al-Naji

The founder, who went by the pseudonym Diamondhands, was accused of using investor funds for personal use

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

All fraud will eventually be ‘crypto fraud.’ And that’s okay.

Crypto still hasn’t shaken one of its most garish primordial tails — funny stories about fraud

by David Canellis /
Policy

State Department announces $5M bounty for OneCoin ‘Crypto Queen’

Ruja Ignatova was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list back in 2022

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Gemini, NYAG reach $50M settlement 

As part of the settlement, Gemini is banned from operating crypto lending programs in New York.

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor settle with DC AG for $40M in income tax fraud case

DC AG Brian Schwalb said the case is the “largest income tax fraud recovery” in DC history

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Civic now has a physical ID card system to prevent AI identity fraud

Civic’s physical ID card system will be layered with the Civic Pass, a non-transferable identity token

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Cube.Exchange’s guardian council to prevent exchange fraud

Guardian Council participants include the Solana Foundation, Everstake, Triton One, Juicy Stake and Kiln

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Optimism’s permissionless fault-proof system is now on OP Sepolia

Fault proofs are a critical security measure to ensure transactions are valid on optimistic rollups

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Crypto mixer creator found guilty, lawyer to appeal verdict

Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Investment fraud relating to crypto rose 53% in 2023, FBI says 

While the FBI notes crimes involving cryptocurrency scams have trended higher in recent years, Chainalysis analysts say the on-chain data begs to differ

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

OFAC sanctions 10 wallets linked to LockBit takedown

Europol said authorities have frozen over 200 crypto accounts linked to LockBit

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Treasury says cash is still the primary tool used for money laundering

Treasury officials noted that fiat currencies remain the primary tool for money laundering, and terrorists still use “tried-and-true methods”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC settles with ‘Bitcoin Beautee’ over $1.7B HyperFund scheme

The SEC and US Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced charges against Sam Lee and Brenda Chunga, aka “Bitcoin Beautee”

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Visa-backed crypto project to launch ‘fair’ token offering instead of ICO

Raiser is partnering with Playbux for a novel means of giving users pre-listing access to project tokens

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

SafeMoon files for bankruptcy, sending SFM tumbling

The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Utah

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Bitcoin Yoda’ faces 75 years for operating a crypto Ponzi scheme

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SafeMoon accused of securities fraud in SEC lawsuit

Yet another executive team facing charges for misusing investor funds on a luxury lifestyle

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

CFTC highlights record number of tip-offs stemming from the crypto industry

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said crypto continued to attract a steady stream of fraud and illegal activity

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Hong Kong financial regulator to introduce new measures following JPEX backlash

The latest industry scandal has rattled Hong Kong’s ambition to become a global crypto hub as its main financial regulator ramps up measures designed to protect investors

by Sebastian Sinclair /

