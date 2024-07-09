Germany

There are a total of 29 articles associated with Germany.
article-image

Markets

Has bitcoin carved out the low? 

Ledn’s John Glover says it’s not “surprising” that the German government is taking profit

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Germany still holds $1.5B in bitcoin after surge of exchange transfers

Germany has ramped up its bitcoin transfers to exchanges this week — but the worst could soon be over

by David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Germany may now be over half-way done selling bitcoin

Plus, what can crypto be optimistic about right now?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin bulls meet their third final boss after US and Germany: Mt. Gox

The Mt. Gox repayments are finally here, whether the market is ready or not

by David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

US, German governments have sent $738M in bitcoin to exchanges over the last 2 weeks

If world governments are dumping hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin, is that a top or bottom signal?

by David Canellis /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: ETH could debut on Wall Street this month

Plus, German and American government are dumping hundreds of millions of dollars in bitcoin

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

Deutsche Börse exchange debuts crypto platform for institutions

German exchange giant Deutsche Börse intros digital asset trading, settlement and custody services amid crypto price rally

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Unprecedented $2.1B bitcoin seizure in Germany linked to online piracy group

A suspect willingly transferred nearly 50,000 bitcoin to “official wallets”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Commerzbank scores crypto custody license in Germany

Commerzbank is the latest German bank to get the nod of approval for crypto custody services

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

3 central banks unveil prototype for global Bitcoin monitoring

Policymakers would be able to access customized dashboards for quick insights under the BIS prototype

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

German regulator compares crypto projects to UFOs in push to regulate space

BaFin’s Rupert Schaefer compared some crypto and DeFi projects to UFOs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Binance exits at least 3 European markets, prepares for MiCA

The cryptocurrency exchange has already left Germany, the Netherlands and Cyprus

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Policy

Crypto is the future of France, survey confirms

As crypto companies move into France after the passage of MiCA, 40% of French Gen Z crypto investors report entering space in last six months

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Deutsche Bank seeks crypto custody license approval in Germany

Deutsche Bank is looking to grow its digital assets and custody business

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

PolicyWeb3

Germany: Digital Collectible NFTs Not Securities

NFTs are also not classified as investments, but that too could change

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

105-Year-Old German Bank Readies To Offer Crypto Services

German finance stalwart DekaBank is preparing to offer crypto services to institutional clientele, indicating bigwig interest isn’t slowing

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

Coinbase Seeks Brand Exposure with Germany’s Second-largest Soccer Club

The exchange is reinforcing an existing partnership and will be Borussia Dortmund’s premium partner for at least another six months

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

German Crypto Exchange Nuri Shuts Down

Nuri — formerly Bitwala — filed for insolvency in August and has struggled to find investors since its latest Series B in June

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

German Crypto Exchange Nuri Files for Insolvency

Customers will still be able to withdraw deposits, Nuri confirmed

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Germany Affirms Crypto Sold After One Year Is Tax-free

Germany’s crypto ecosystem has finally received nationwide tax guidance, with one EU policy expert labeling it a huge success

by David Canellis /
article-image

Finance

CoinShares Launches Chainlink, Uniswap ETPs in Germany

The two assets have a combined market capitalization of more than $8 billion

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

German Banking Giant’s Move into Crypto Highlights Growing Trend in Europe

The bank plans to focus on institutional clients at first

article-image

Markets

Report: Germany Is the Most Crypto-friendly Country

The country passed Singapore after bullish signals in first quarter, according to the latest ranking by Coincub

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

WisdomTree Unveils 3 New Crypto ETPs as Investors Seek Diversity

The $80 billion asset manager’s latest launches in Europe brings its crypto ETP offerings to eight

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.