India
The forward-looking financial system is being championed by several contributors to India’s UPI digital money system
India’s Financial Intelligence Unit moved to block the URLs of nine crypto exchanges
Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023
The crypto exchange database is expected to launch by the end of this fiscal year
Gemini highlighted India’s reputation as a talent hub for top tech companies as a key factor for establishing its presence in the country
Though global grassroots adoption is well off its all-time highs, the data shows relative strength in parts of Asia and Oceania, as well as in lower middle income countries
Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the suggested framework should transcend national boundaries and blocs
The Reserve Bank of India reported that results of both digital rupee pilots have so far been satisfactory and aligned with expectations
“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry
“The onus of deducting TDS has been on crypto exchanges or on the user (if using P2P or other means), but until now there was no penalty for non-deduction,” CoinSwitch’s CEO said
The central bank of India reckons cryptocurrencies pose a threat to financial stability and it’s pushing a CBDC as one potential fix
Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX
The move highlights discord over behavior of WazirX developer Zanmai Labs, which claims Binance acquired its exchange
Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight
India’s “first and only sustainable unicorn born out of India” has picked up considerable funding at a time when others firms face layoffs
Volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, BitBNS have tumbled between 10% to 70% in the last seven days, data from CoinGecko shows
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal told Blockworks prohibitive taxes are likely to unsettle investors
Investors in India can get exposure to cryptoassets through Grayscale’s investment products on Vested Finance
A16z-backed Indian crypto exchange launches the first rupee-based crypto benchmark index, which lists eight of the top assets by market cap
India is expected to release a consultation paper on cryptocurrency regulation with input coming via the World Bank and the IMF
Blockworks Exclusive: The startup, which runs on the Polygon blockchain, rolled out its own crypto wallet earlier this year
One tweet prompted Twitter users to click on a dubious link aimed at “holders of Azuki” and other NFTs in a “BEANZ” airdrop