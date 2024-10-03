India

Indian tech magnate teases Solana-built ‘finternet’ for an economy onchain

The forward-looking financial system is being championed by several contributors to India’s UPI digital money system

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

India to block URLs of Kraken, Binance, 7 other crypto firms

India’s Financial Intelligence Unit moved to block the URLs of nine crypto exchanges

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Gemini exchange taps veteran fintech exec in India expansion

Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

India aims to strengthen crypto crime detection through new database: report

The crypto exchange database is expected to launch by the end of this fiscal year

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Gemini backs India’s tech ecosystem with $24M office investment

Gemini highlighted India’s reputation as a talent hub for top tech companies as a key factor for establishing its presence in the country

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

Chainalysis: India leads world in ‘grassroots crypto adoption’

Though global grassroots adoption is well off its all-time highs, the data shows relative strength in parts of Asia and Oceania, as well as in lower middle income countries

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Coinbase deactivates select Indian accounts over standard requirements

Coinbase said it will deactivate accounts not meeting new standards, but will allow users to update their information later

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Indian PM Modi stresses global unity in regulating crypto

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the suggested framework should transcend national boundaries and blocs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

India To Onboard More Banks For Digital Rupee Pilots

The Reserve Bank of India reported that results of both digital rupee pilots have so far been satisfactory and aligned with expectations

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

All Crypto Companies in India Must Now KYC Users

“KYC norms are no longer a best practice but a legal obligation,” one tech lawyer said about India’s latest directive for the crypto industry

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

India Keeps Crypto Tax Provisions in New Budget

“The onus of deducting TDS has been on crypto exchanges or on the user (if using P2P or other means), but until now there was no penalty for non-deduction,” CoinSwitch’s CEO said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

India Central Bank Hopes CBDC Can Combat Crypto Threat

The central bank of India reckons cryptocurrencies pose a threat to financial stability and it’s pushing a CBDC as one potential fix

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Crypto Conference in India Highlights Building for Next Bull Market

Blockworks joined crypto developers, Web3 venture capitalists and aspiring entrepreneurs caught up in Bengaluru at an event hosted by CoinDCX

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Binance Curtails Ties to WazirX Following Regulatory Probe

The move highlights discord over behavior of WazirX developer Zanmai Labs, which claims Binance acquired its exchange

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Distances Itself From India’s Crypto Exchange WazirX

Binance CEO’s comments follow an investigation by India’s financial crimes regulator, accusing WazirX of evading authority oversight

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

India’s Latest Blockchain Unicorn 5ire Valued at $1.5B

India’s “first and only sustainable unicorn born out of India” has picked up considerable funding at a time when others firms face layoffs

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsPolicy

Indian Crypto Trading Volumes Plunge as New Tax Rules Kick In

Volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, BitBNS have tumbled between 10% to 70% in the last seven days, data from CoinGecko shows

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

India Clarifies Crypto Taxes, as Trading Volumes Crater

CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal told Blockworks prohibitive taxes are likely to unsettle investors

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Q&A: Grayscale Exec on Taxation of Crypto-Backed Securities in India

Investors in India can get exposure to cryptoassets through Grayscale’s investment products on Vested Finance

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

India’s CoinSwitch Exchange Rolls Out Rupee-based Altcoin Index

A16z-backed Indian crypto exchange launches the first rupee-based crypto benchmark index, which lists eight of the top assets by market cap

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

India to Finalize Crypto Consultation Paper With IMF, World Bank Input

India is expected to release a consultation paper on cryptocurrency regulation with input coming via the World Bank and the IMF

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

India’s Play-to-earn Gaming Startup Unveils Token on Heels of Fundraise

Blockworks Exclusive: The startup, which runs on the Polygon blockchain, rolled out its own crypto wallet earlier this year

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Punjab Congress Twitter Account Hacked as Hundreds of NFT-Linked Tweets Go Live

One tweet prompted Twitter users to click on a dubious link aimed at “holders of Azuki” and other NFTs in a “BEANZ” airdrop

by Sebastian Sinclair /

