Business

Funding Wrap: Partior raises $60M to support ‘international network growth’

This week’s biggest funding round saw Jump Trading, JPMorgan contribute to the round

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessFinance

Fidelity International joins JPMorgan’s tokenized network

The network sits on Onyx Digital Assets, JPMorgan’s private blockchain network based on Ethereum

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

How the latest TradFi blockchain trial could mark the ‘five-yard-line’ for mass adoption

Experiment involving Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan and Citibank set to highlight tokenization benefits via shared ledger tech

by Ben Strack /
Finance

JPMorgan analysts warn that bitcoin looks ‘overbought’ despite correction

Bitcoin, following a volatile week, held on to $63,000 Friday

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Digital Asset Summit Day 2: Financial giants say they’re here to stay

Institutions have hung around the crypto space for years. But now they want you to know they are getting more proactive

by Ben Strack /
Business

Bitcoin halving will benefit publicly listed miners: JPMorgan

The share of publicly traded miners is poised to increase post-halving, JPMorgan said

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Former JPMorgan executive appointed as head of trading at crypto firm GSR

Elsewhere, Coinbase added a former UK finance minister and Polygon Labs made cuts

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

JPMorgan says GBTC outflows ‘continue to slow’

The hype around bitcoin ETFs is fading, analysts noted

by Katherine Ross /
Business

JPMorgan says GBTC outflows stemmed, bitcoin downside ‘should be largely behind us’

Analysts at the firm noted bitcoin open interest, ETF inflows are rising again

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

JPMorgan downgrades Coinbase, citing ‘disappointing’ bitcoin ETF launch

Analysts kept the price target of $80 despite the downgrade

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

JPMorgan predicts bitcoin mining stock cooldown: CoinDesk

Mining stocks tumbled in the first few hours of bitcoin spot ETF trading on Thursday

by Jack Kubinec /
Finance

BlackRock names Jane Street, JPMorgan as authorized participants for its proposed bitcoin ETF

The disclosure comes amid rampant speculation about potential approvals for spot bitcoin ETF products in the US

by Ben Strack&Katherine Ross /
Finance

JPMorgan tests tokenized portfolios with Avalanche blockchain tech

JPMorgan Onyx also tapped Axelar, Provenance Blockchain and Oasis Pro for its recent Project Guardian pilots

by Bessie Liu /
Business

JPMorgan adds ‘holy grail’ payments feature as part of blockchain push

Siemens the first to use the new offering built to allow “a real-time and a programmable treasury”

by Ben Strack /
Finance

BlackRock, Barclays use JPMorgan blockchain app in milestone trade

Tokenizing money market fund shares as collateral via private blockchain network reduces friction in meeting margin calls, BlackRock executive says

by Ben Strack /
Policy

‘Nonsensical’ but ‘not a big deal’: Execs weigh Chase UK’s anti-crypto move   

The decision contradicts the country’s policy goals and the broader company’s blockchain-related efforts, industry exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

JPMorgan looks to save millions with blockchain-based financial instruments

The numbers may be relatively small for now, but the “proof point is real,” says Lobban

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Most Pro Investors Not Invested in Crypto, but About Half Consider Entrance Via ETPs

Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Federal Reserve Policy Is Shaking Confidence in America’s Banks

About half of Americans say they are afraid to keep their money in the bank

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

First Republic Closure Contradicts Anti-crypto Narrative

Regulators have questioned crypto’s role in the banking crisis failures, but with First Republic, the bank seems to have fallen without the help of digital assets

by Casey Wagner /
Finance

JPMorgan, Citi, HSBC Still Welcome Crypto Clients

Crypto companies need banks for reasons including custody and settlement

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Swiss Banks Agree With JPMorgan: Deposit Tokens Are a Way Into DeFi

The alternative to private stablecoins — proposed to be built on public blockchain — more likely to gain broad acceptance, the Swiss Bankers Association argues

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

‘Deposit Tokens’ Could Trade On DeFi Like Stablecoins: JPMorgan

JPMorgan reckons tokenizing fiat deposits for use across major blockchains might be more acceptable than traditional stablecoins

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Ex-JPMorgan Banker Hired as Swiss Crypto Bank’s APAC Head

Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018

by Shalini Nagarajan /

