Bitcoin, following a volatile week, held on to $63,000 Friday
Institutions have hung around the crypto space for years. But now they want you to know they are getting more proactive
The share of publicly traded miners is poised to increase post-halving, JPMorgan said
Elsewhere, Coinbase added a former UK finance minister and Polygon Labs made cuts
The hype around bitcoin ETFs is fading, analysts noted
Analysts at the firm noted bitcoin open interest, ETF inflows are rising again
Analysts kept the price target of $80 despite the downgrade
Mining stocks tumbled in the first few hours of bitcoin spot ETF trading on Thursday
The disclosure comes amid rampant speculation about potential approvals for spot bitcoin ETF products in the US
JPMorgan Onyx also tapped Axelar, Provenance Blockchain and Oasis Pro for its recent Project Guardian pilots
Siemens the first to use the new offering built to allow “a real-time and a programmable treasury”
Tokenizing money market fund shares as collateral via private blockchain network reduces friction in meeting margin calls, BlackRock executive says
The decision contradicts the country’s policy goals and the broader company’s blockchain-related efforts, industry exec says
The numbers may be relatively small for now, but the “proof point is real,” says Lobban
Survey results come as fund groups seek to launch new bitcoin-related offerings, as well as ether futures ETFs
About half of Americans say they are afraid to keep their money in the bank
Regulators have questioned crypto’s role in the banking crisis failures, but with First Republic, the bank seems to have fallen without the help of digital assets
Crypto companies need banks for reasons including custody and settlement
The alternative to private stablecoins — proposed to be built on public blockchain — more likely to gain broad acceptance, the Swiss Bankers Association argues
JPMorgan reckons tokenizing fiat deposits for use across major blockchains might be more acceptable than traditional stablecoins
Amy Yu previously worked in equity markets at UBS, Nomura and JPMorgan before joining the crypto industry in 2018