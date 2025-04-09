layer-2

There are a total of 113 articles associated with layer-2.
BusinessThe Drop

Crypto startup Axal automates trading with AI agents

The tool is ideal for non-technical crypto fans who are interested in the space but aren’t day traders or DeFi experts

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

How Movement is winning the pre-launch marketing game

Layer-2 Movement finally launched its mainnet yesterday

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

A framework, a standard, an intent

The Open Intents Framework and ERC-7683 simplify cross-chain transactions across Ethereum chains

by Macauley Peterson /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

More than 50 non-crypto native companies are building on Ethereum: Galaxy

A new Galaxy report shows how non-crypto native companies are utilizing Ethereum as a crypto entryway

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Unichain mainnet is live with value accrual for UNI

Expect $16 million to $33 million in annualized staking yields, Blockworks Research estimates

by Donovan Choy /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Sector rotation ‘tailwind’ for L2s: Kaiko

L2s could make a comeback this year after a disappointing 2024

by Katherine Ross /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

ICO for bitcoin yield farming chain Corn screams we’re so back

After seven long years, ICOs could be back on the menu

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Glory days: Why we can’t forget Lightning Network

Bitcoin may be more serious now, but we can’t forget about the Lightning Network

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Bitcoin’s $100K milestone reflections, what’s next

Bitcoin is evolving: Industry leaders weigh in on price action, while BitVM and potential scaling upgrades hint at the future

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Deutsche Bank puts ZKsync in the zeitgeist

The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi

by Donovan Choy /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Treasure DAO launches L2 mainnet in ZKsync Elastic Chain ecosystem

Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The blobs conundrum: Ethereum’s balancing act

As EIP-4844 “blobs” transform the economics of Ethereum layer-2s, a growing debate pits long-term scalability against immediate ETH value

by Donovan Choy /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

A chain for every app is the new crypto meta

Kraken’s launch of Ink will be the Superchain’s 24th fully participating network

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap collabs with Across for cross-chain swaps

The integration of Across’s intent-based bridging allows traders to easily bridge and perform cross-chain swaps all within Uniswap

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Kraken unveils new Ethereum L2 built on Optimism’s Superchain

Ink’s testnet will go live in 17 days

by Donovan Choy /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based Neon EVM adopts ‘network extension’ title

Solana Foundation’s Austin Federa wrote on X that “​​Most of the L2-ish things on Solana are better thought of as Network Extensions”

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Karate Combat announces the launch of its UP L2

Plus, gaming companies Polemos and Buff partner up

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Permissionless III: DeFi phoenix looms as OG builders forecast next phase

Kain Warwick, Stani Kulechov and Sam Kazemian explored DeFi’s maturation and the shift from experimentation to consolidation

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch Newsletter

Uniswap announces Unichain L2

Plus, Sui flips Solana in daily transactions

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Hemi Labs focused on ‘marrying the king and queen of crypto’

Company raises $15 million for Bitcoin and Ethereum crossover network

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Base profits are down 90% despite 80% surge in transactions

Base is definitely popping with onchain activity, but it’s not making anymore money than when things were quiet

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Isolation is no longer an option for L1 blockchains

To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability

by Da Hongfei /
Opinion

Bitcoin’s evolution into DeFi is inevitable — and it’s about time

With its unmatched security, stability and emerging layer-2 solutions, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to lead this charge

by Chiente Hsu /
DeFi

Renzo restaking finds success in chain abstraction effort: Case study

An ezETH “Clearing Layer” helped boost Renzo’s TVL to over $1 billion

by Donovan Choy /

