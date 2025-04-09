layer-2
The tool is ideal for non-technical crypto fans who are interested in the space but aren’t day traders or DeFi experts
Layer-2 Movement finally launched its mainnet yesterday
The Open Intents Framework and ERC-7683 simplify cross-chain transactions across Ethereum chains
A new Galaxy report shows how non-crypto native companies are utilizing Ethereum as a crypto entryway
Expect $16 million to $33 million in annualized staking yields, Blockworks Research estimates
L2s could make a comeback this year after a disappointing 2024
After seven long years, ICOs could be back on the menu
Bitcoin may be more serious now, but we can’t forget about the Lightning Network
Bitcoin is evolving: Industry leaders weigh in on price action, while BitVM and potential scaling upgrades hint at the future
The banking giant’s new permissioned layer-2 points to Ethereum’s growing role in TradFi
Plus, Adidas drops co-branded shoes with STEPN
As EIP-4844 “blobs” transform the economics of Ethereum layer-2s, a growing debate pits long-term scalability against immediate ETH value
Kraken’s launch of Ink will be the Superchain’s 24th fully participating network
The integration of Across’s intent-based bridging allows traders to easily bridge and perform cross-chain swaps all within Uniswap
Ink’s testnet will go live in 17 days
Solana Foundation’s Austin Federa wrote on X that “Most of the L2-ish things on Solana are better thought of as Network Extensions”
Plus, gaming companies Polemos and Buff partner up
Kain Warwick, Stani Kulechov and Sam Kazemian explored DeFi’s maturation and the shift from experimentation to consolidation
Plus, Sui flips Solana in daily transactions
Company raises $15 million for Bitcoin and Ethereum crossover network
Base is definitely popping with onchain activity, but it’s not making anymore money than when things were quiet
To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability
With its unmatched security, stability and emerging layer-2 solutions, Bitcoin is uniquely positioned to lead this charge
An ezETH “Clearing Layer” helped boost Renzo’s TVL to over $1 billion