Lido

There are a total of 38 articles associated with Lido.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Lido V3 brings modular staking and opt-in restaking

Lido’s new BORG Foundation aims to strengthen governance and institutional adoption

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Aave governance mulls an exit from Polygon

The proposal comes after Polygon governance considered a controversial use of bridged liquidity for yield

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Lido targets institutions with new white-glove staking service

The liquid staking giant wants to onboard the next wave of institutional players into Ethereum

by Donovan Choy /
Markets

Cheatsheet: 45% of bitcoin hasn’t moved in more than 3 years

Billions of dollars in bitcoin are flying across the blockchain as price stops just short of record highs

by David Canellis /
DeFi

2023’s top 5 DeFi protocols by revenue

TVL has begun to fall out of favor, so which metric can be used to rank this year’s top DeFi projects?

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

WstETH gets on Base after LayerZero strikeout

Lido DAO approved a bridging standard to Base as canonical shortly after rebuffing LayerZero’s bridging standard

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Did Lido fly too close to the sun? Inside the centralization debate

Some say Lido’s 31% share of Ethereum liquid staking is troublesome, while a Lido contributor insists it’s ecosystem-aligned

by Bessie Liu&Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Ether.fi steps closer to liquid restaked token for EigenLayer

eETH will enable users to earn higher APY’s at an uncapped amount, ether.fi CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Lido faces skepticism for Arbitrum grant request

The proposal’s opponents say Lido asked for too much money and the staking protocol creates a centralization risk for Ethereum

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Lidos’ wrapped staked ETH is coming to Cosmos

Lido DAO will govern bridging contracts following the initial bridging implementation of wstETH onto Cosmos

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Ethereum thought leaders are ‘coping’ with Lido dominance, says Blockworks Research analyst

Centralized exchanges have failed to hold a monopoly over Ethereum staking “specifically because of Lido,” David Rodriguez says

by Darren Kleine /
Analysis

Lido dominates on Ethereum, but struggles on Solana. Why?

Lido has a lead that looks ‘very difficult to beat’ on Ethereum, but doesn’t seem to have traction on other chains

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Lido on Solana to potentially wind down following financial drought

The fate of Lido on Solana now hangs in the balance, hinging on a community vote slated to take place in four weeks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

DeFi’s TVL is lower now than it was after FTX’s collapse

The depressed TVL in DeFi protocols may be due to lower yield offerings and recent security issues in the ecosystem

by Bessie Liu /
Analysis

Stablecoins need to focus on liquidity, not decentralization — Ethena Labs founder

Young says that by making sure things are liquid, USDe mitigates risk

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

The new and improved Lido V2 — What’s the difference?

The new architecture allows Lido to work “like a marketplace of stake allocation,” the liquid staking protocol’s master of validators says

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Grayscale DeFi fund makes Lido its no. 2 holding

The investment management company has had other DAO tokens in its DeFi fund before, with Uniswap’s UNI being a top asset

by James Cirrone /
DeFi

Will liquid staking cause Ethereum to succumb to the forces of centralization?

Lido was the solution to Ethereum’s centralization risk, but the remedy has become too successful, it seems

by Darren Kleine /
DeFiMarkets

Upcoming Ethereum update stimulates liquid staking token growth

Liquid staking providers gain traction, as users prefer greater liquidity and flexibility from their staked ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Lido may stake all of its treasury ETH in its own protocol

If the proposal passes, the Lido protocol will earn an estimated $2 million annually

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Lido V2 Upgrade May Soon Be Live, Pending On-chain Vote

The V2 upgrade will introduce withdrawals and a staking router to simplify the crypto on-ramp

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Maker to Spark ‘New Explosion of DAI’ With Custom Lending Market

Adapted from Aave, Spark Lend will directly connect end users to the Maker stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Which ETH Staking Providers Will Be Ready for Withdrawals on Day 1?

The method and timing of staked withdrawals will vary

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Ethereum Now Featured Twice in Crypto Top 10 — Thanks to Lido

Paxos has burned so much BUSD that Lido staked ETH is now the tenth largest crypto by market cap

by David Canellis /

