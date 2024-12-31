Matt Hougan

There are a total of 19 articles associated with Matt Hougan.
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Sizing up a 2025 adoption wave 

BlackRock’s BTC guidance gives us a sense of the buying wave that is possible

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Bitwise CIO: Election removes crypto’s remaining ‘reputational risk’

Institutional adoption “moves slower than we want,” exec says, but could follow “an exponential curve from Q1 onwards”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Record BTC price in sight as bitcoin ETF flows surge

Recent inflows suggest people “recognizing that the train may leave the station sometime around the election,” Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Analysis

The ETH vibes are ‘tough,’ Bitwise CIO says

“Ethereum remains a foundational technology platform with immense potential,” 21Shares’ Federico Brokate tells Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

To gauge impact of bitcoin spot ETF, analysts look to gold

Bitcoin ETFs could see $14.4 billion of inflows in their first year trading, according to Galaxy Digital report — spurring a 74% BTC price jump

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Blockworks podcast guests ruminate on bitcoin ETF buzz

A range of podcast guests discuss their perspectives on bitcoin ETF excitement

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Finance

Crypto ETF skepticism echoes past fears of ETFs themselves: Bitwise CIO

Hougan explains that the establishment deeply feared the new financial mechanism for two reasons

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Business

Did BlackRock have inside info on bitcoin ETF? Bitwise CIO says probably not

Spot bitcoin ETF approval “could come at any point,” Bitwise’s Matt Hougan says, adding he is eyeing Q4 or early 2024

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise CIO: Market Volatility Doesn’t Help Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Industry execs agree, however, that the launch of a product betting against bitcoin could be a positive signal

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise, Multicoin Capital Spin Up Metaverse Index and Fund

Firms partnered with venture capitalist Matthew Ball to offer benchmark and corresponding fund

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Is a Change to ‘Exchange’ Definition Key to Bitcoin ETF Approval?

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, fund groups weigh in on potential implications of the SEC’s proposed amendment

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Web3

Nexo to Launch NFT-Backed Lending; Bitwise Debuts an NFT Index Fund

The Nexo lending service will allow Nexo OTC clients to use NFTs such as Bored Apes and CryptoPunks as collateral, while Bitwise will allow clients to invest directly in NFT art through a fund

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise Withdraws Application for Bitcoin Futures ETF

Firm to focus on its spot bitcoin product after ProShares capitalized on first-mover advantage

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise Tries Once More for Spot Bitcoin ETP

The firm withdrew its application for similar product last year but feels new application will alleviate SEC’s concerns.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

MassMutual’s Flourish Crypto to Give RIAs Direct Bitcoin Exposure

Initially bitcoin will be the only asset available for trade, but the hope is to make ethereum available to clients over the coming weeks.

by Sam Martin /
article-image

Finance

Blockchange Partners with Equity Trust to Bring Digital Assets to Financial Advisors

Partnership allows for custody services for digital assets in retirement accounts.

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

DAS 2021: Owning an NFT is Like Owning a ‘Piece of Innovation’

Skeptics question why someone would pay a large sum of money for what appears to be a cartoon, but Ikigai Founder Travis Kling described holding the asset similar to “owning a layer of innovation.”

by Morgan Chittum /
article-image

Finance

Bitwise Launches New Crypto Index Fund for Exposure Beyond Bitcoin

The new fund aims to address investor demand for exposure into other cryptocurrencies beyond bitcoin, the company said

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Bitwise Believes Indexing is a Superior Crypto Strategy; Here’s Why

CIO Matt Hougan discusses firm’s focus on financial advisors, its approach to indexing and the importance of ETFs

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.