mt gox
It’s been over a week since the last Mt. Gox transfer, and a lot has happened to bitcoin’s price
Plus, Anthony Pompliano’s take on the intersection of crypto and politics
The catastrophe was the wake-up call that crypto needed
Mt. Gox has made decent headway with repayments, but they could ramp up from here
Markets are holding relatively steady despite the supply shock
Mt. Gox creditors are finally getting their bitcoin back — even if it’s only one click away from being sold
Plus, is Polymarket this cycle’s breakthrough mainstream app?
Ledn’s John Glover says it’s not “surprising” that the German government is taking profit
Plus, what can crypto be optimistic about right now?
The Mt. Gox repayments are finally here, whether the market is ready or not
Mark Wong is currently seeing some profit-taking from early bitcoin adopters, but he also sees buying interest from institutions
The Mt Gox distributions may cause more downward pressure on bitcoin cash than bitcoin, Galaxy says
Also, toncoin could be crypto’s next blue-chip token
Testimonies about JPY payments via PayPal appeared on the Mt Gox creditor subreddit in the past day
Certain creditors could be repaid sooner, with one hedge fund exec telling Blockworks it expects a payout by the end of the year
Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack
Scrapping spot bitcoin fees, rising dominance of its branded stablecoin and tasty BNB returns have solidified Binance as market leader
Accused bitcoin launderer Alexander Vinnik touched down in San Francisco overnight after a years-long battle over his extradition