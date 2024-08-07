mt gox

There are a total of 18 articles associated with mt gox.
article-image

Markets

Gox Watch: Payouts quiet after sending out $5.8B before bitcoin crash

It’s been over a week since the last Mt. Gox transfer, and a lot has happened to bitcoin’s price

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

The suspects behind this weekend’s crash

Plus, Anthony Pompliano’s take on the intersection of crypto and politics

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Opinion

The Mt. Gox disaster was essential for crypto’s evolution

The catastrophe was the wake-up call that crypto needed

by Igor Telyatnikov /
article-image

Markets

Gox Watch: Repayments now 39% complete with $5.4B left to go

Mt. Gox has made decent headway with repayments, but they could ramp up from here

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

Mt. Gox customers to receive crypto assets after 10-year wait

Markets are holding relatively steady despite the supply shock

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Markets

Gox Watch: $3B in bitcoin repayments down, $5.8B left to go

Mt. Gox creditors are finally getting their bitcoin back — even if it’s only one click away from being sold

by David Canellis /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Mt. Gox repayments hang over the crypto market

Plus, is Polymarket this cycle’s breakthrough mainstream app?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Has bitcoin carved out the low? 

Ledn’s John Glover says it’s not “surprising” that the German government is taking profit

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Germany may now be over half-way done selling bitcoin

Plus, what can crypto be optimistic about right now?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin bulls meet their third final boss after US and Germany: Mt. Gox

The Mt. Gox repayments are finally here, whether the market is ready or not

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin may be in a ‘sell in May and go away’ phase: Analyst

Mark Wong is currently seeing some profit-taking from early bitcoin adopters, but he also sees buying interest from institutions

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

MarketsWeb3

Mt Gox distributions may not be all doom and gloom for bitcoin

The Mt Gox distributions may cause more downward pressure on bitcoin cash than bitcoin, Galaxy says

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Could bitcoin take a hit from Mt Gox creditors?

Also, toncoin could be crypto’s next blue-chip token

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

Some Mt. Gox creditors says they’ve received repayments via PayPal

Testimonies about JPY payments via PayPal appeared on the Mt Gox creditor subreddit in the past day

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Finance

Mt. Gox repayments postponed another year — at least for some

Certain creditors could be repaid sooner, with one hedge fund exec telling Blockworks it expects a payout by the end of the year

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

DOJ unseals Mt. Gox charges against 2 Russian nationals

Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Binance Dominance Harks Back To Mt. Gox Heyday: Arcane

Scrapping spot bitcoin fees, rising dominance of its branded stablecoin and tasty BNB returns have solidified Binance as market leader

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Alleged Bitcoin Launderer Extradited to US After 5 Years in Jail

Accused bitcoin launderer Alexander Vinnik touched down in San Francisco overnight after a years-long battle over his extradition

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.