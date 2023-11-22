Nansen

Markets

Despite Binance’s DOJ settlement, no mass exodus of funds: Nansen

Roughly $65 billion worth of assets remain on Binance after the exchange agreed to pay, forfeit $4.3 billion Tuesday, Nansen data shows

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Nansen alerts users to security breach involving vendor

Some Nansen users had their email addresses, password hashes and blockchain addresses exposed in a recent third-party security breach

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Nansen defends its Avalanche research after Crypto Leaks’ accusations

Crypto Leaks claims Nansen’s “glowing” coverage of Avalanche is influenced by a business relationship with Ava Labs

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto data providers link up in bid for better DEX-CEX coverage

Nansen and Kaiko partner in effort to offer companies easier access to data across “fragmented” exchange landscape

by Ben Strack /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Binance Promotes Exec to Regional Markets Head, Re-examines Remaining Staff

Nansen, a blockchain analysis firm, also laid off 30% of its workforce

by James Cirrone /
MarketsWeb3

Art, Blue-chip NFTs Drive Q2 NFT Market Growth

Nansen’s index of art NFTs saw decreased volatility over the quarter, but blue-chip and metaverse NFT indexes were more volatile than in Q1

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiMarkets

Nansen Acquires DeFi Portfolio Tracker To Boost Web3 Capabilities

Blockchain data analytics platform does deal in attempt to offer the “information super-app of web3”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Exchanges Look To Cash in on NFT Boom

Crypto exchanges are eager to move away from trading fees as the market sell-off continues

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

One in Three NFTs End Up With Little to No Trading Activity, Report Says

The number of minted profitable NFTs is increasing over time, while that of NFTs with little trading activity is gradually decreasing

by Morgan Chittum /
MarketsWeb3

Analysis: 2021’s Top 10 NFT Traders Pocketed $185M as Market Went Mainstream

“As the market matured, reputable NFT projects with high liquidity became valuable commodities,” according to a new report by blockchain analytics firm Nansen

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiMarkets

Blockchain Data Analytics Platform Nansen Closes $75M Series B Round

The company analyzes billions of on-chain data points and thousands of entities on blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Fantom, Avalanche and Celo

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
DeFiFinance

Circle’s New Singapore Hub to Enhance USDC Use in Asia

Tether seems to be a regional favorite, but regulated Circle wants to change that.

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFi

Blockchain Analytics Provider Nansen to Add Solana Support

Blockchain analytics provider says support is coming for Solana in Q1 2021.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Andreessen Horowitz Leads $12M Funding Round for Nansen

The funding will go toward improving its data platform, expanding the service to more blockchains and layer 2 solutions, including Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum and others.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

