proof of reserves

There are a total of 18 articles associated with proof of reserves.
article-image

Opinion

Stop burning investors: Crypto needs proof-of-reserves

Proof-of-reserves could have potentially prevented such catastrophic failures like the 2022 crypto market collapse

by Noah Buxton /
article-image

Opinion

Proof-of-reserves never cut it — and never will

If we can’t bring real context to the world of blockchain data, then we’ll be stuck with useless solutions like proof-of-reserves for the foreseeable future

by Tal Zackon /
article-image

Opinion

Stop calling them audits

There’s no magical guarantee that comes with the word “audit” — let’s start calling things what they really are

by Paul Brody /
article-image

Finance

Crypto auditors risk suspension over misleading claims: SEC chief accountant

Accounting firms acting as crypto ‘auditors’ are warned to disassociate with clients if they spot misleading statements — or tell the SEC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Dumps Auditor for ‘Big Four’ Accounting Firm

Bloomberg found that nearly half of crypto companies recently surveyed receive audit services from Deloitte, EY, PwC or KPMG

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Texas ‘Proof of Reserves’ Bill Advances to Senate

The bill focuses on digital asset providers who have $10 million in customer funds or over 500 customers

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Crypto ‘Proof of Reserves’ Don’t Prove Solvency: US Audit Cop

The US audit watchdog has warned not to put too much stock in proof of reserve reports from crypto companies

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFi

Crypto Transparency Top of Mind for Institutional Investor Execs

Most chief financial officers say finding qualified and experienced DeFi-native asset managers will be key going forward

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Circle Taps Deloitte as New Auditor, Doubles Down on Proof of Reserves 

Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Markets

The Bull and Bear Case for Coinbase in 2023

The short- and long-term outlooks for the publicly traded crypto exchange differ as the crypto winter rages on, analysts say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Binance Market Share Bounces Back, BNB Price Consolidating

The largest crypto exchange is back to holding about 80% of market share relative to 11 other centralized exchanges, up from a low of around 67%

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Are Exchanges Falling Short on Proof of Reserves Efforts?

Crypto firms are looking to augment transparency efforts, but auditing firms are halting work in the crypto space

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

As Crypto Auditors Call It Quits, What Will Take Their Place?

The exchange is looking for another auditor to validate proof of reserves after reports that Mazars and Armanino are pausing work in the sector

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

FTX, Nexo Auditor Armanino To Quit Crypto After 8 Years: Report

Armanino, the auditing firm who spearheaded proof of reserves, is reportedly giving up its crypto clientele amid the FTX scandal.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Binance Shows ‘Proof’ It Has All Your Bitcoin — Critics Aren’t Sold

Binance hopes its proof of reserves reassures users that funds are safe, but the ecosystem is grappling with trust in centralized platforms

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

FTX Auditor Is Pioneering Proof of Reserves

The proof-of-reserves specialists have audited many in crypto — including FTX

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Finance

What Is Proof of Reserves and Can It Build Back Trust?

Proof of reserves is an attempt by exchanges to reassure their customers — but they have a long way to go

by John Gilbert&John Lee Quigley /
article-image

DeFi

Gemini Expands Support For Wrapped Filecoin With Chainlink Proof of Reserves

Wrapped Filecoin’s path to a DeFi-grade commodity gets closer with Gemini offering Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve support for EFIL.

by Sam Reynolds /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.