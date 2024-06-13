proof of reserves
Proof-of-reserves could have potentially prevented such catastrophic failures like the 2022 crypto market collapse
If we can’t bring real context to the world of blockchain data, then we’ll be stuck with useless solutions like proof-of-reserves for the foreseeable future
There’s no magical guarantee that comes with the word “audit” — let’s start calling things what they really are
Accounting firms acting as crypto ‘auditors’ are warned to disassociate with clients if they spot misleading statements — or tell the SEC
Bloomberg found that nearly half of crypto companies recently surveyed receive audit services from Deloitte, EY, PwC or KPMG
The bill focuses on digital asset providers who have $10 million in customer funds or over 500 customers
The US audit watchdog has warned not to put too much stock in proof of reserve reports from crypto companies
Most chief financial officers say finding qualified and experienced DeFi-native asset managers will be key going forward
Circle, who for years partnered with firm Grant Thornton for its audits, makes the switch to Deloitte as various accounting firms express concern over working with crypto companies
The short- and long-term outlooks for the publicly traded crypto exchange differ as the crypto winter rages on, analysts say
The largest crypto exchange is back to holding about 80% of market share relative to 11 other centralized exchanges, up from a low of around 67%
Crypto firms are looking to augment transparency efforts, but auditing firms are halting work in the crypto space
The exchange is looking for another auditor to validate proof of reserves after reports that Mazars and Armanino are pausing work in the sector
Armanino, the auditing firm who spearheaded proof of reserves, is reportedly giving up its crypto clientele amid the FTX scandal.
Binance hopes its proof of reserves reassures users that funds are safe, but the ecosystem is grappling with trust in centralized platforms
The proof-of-reserves specialists have audited many in crypto — including FTX
Proof of reserves is an attempt by exchanges to reassure their customers — but they have a long way to go
Wrapped Filecoin’s path to a DeFi-grade commodity gets closer with Gemini offering Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve support for EFIL.