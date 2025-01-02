real world assets
This year was just the start for the RWA market, Carlos Domingo said, and we could see it top $50 billion in the next 12-18 months
In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment
ParaFi’s Ben Forman and Kevin Yedid-Botton break down their biggest predictions for the Empire podcast
Also in the tokenized fund space, Franklin Templeton launches on Base and Securitize hits $1 billion in tokenized RWA onchain
Financial institutions are weighing the business case for tokenizing assets and regulatory considerations, Ripple’s James Wallis says
Even if you are bullish on the space, execs agree it will take a while before some of the space’s multi-trillion-dollar projections are met
The network’s programmability and security will shape the future of tokenized finance
Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox
Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says
Plus, Solana has now surpassed Ethereum in trailing 30-day decentralized exchange volume
Plus, all the world is green as prices across the crypto space rally, with solana reaching a nearly two-week high
If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale
Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally
Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return
Instead, the primary path to real RWA growth is dollar-backed stablecoins
Non-US investors have a new way to access RWA-focused tokens
Tokenized RWAs might not sound sexy, but there’s no doubting the demand
Plus, the rise of RWAs could bring about a significant shift in how real-world investments are managed and accessed
Roughly 90% of validators have upgraded to the new software, and many have reported using the scheduler
I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right
Plus, Biden vetoed the SAB 121 overturn
Plus, Puffer joins the restaking round club and a Bitcoin Runes DEX announces seed funding
A third party accounting firm will audit these reserves and Ripple will publish monthly attestations
Elsewhere, Bitfarms is hiring a new CEO and Tether is staffing an AI division