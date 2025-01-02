real world assets

There are a total of 52 articles associated with real world assets.
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

RWA integration with DeFi could grow the market ‘10x,’ Securitize CEO says

This year was just the start for the RWA market, Carlos Domingo said, and we could see it top $50 billion in the next 12-18 months

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Securitize, Galaxy, Hashdex add leaders

In case you missed it, Grayscale’s former CEO wants to help shape the tokenization segment

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterFinance

ParaFi makes 2 big predictions for 2030

ParaFi’s Ben Forman and Kevin Yedid-Botton break down their biggest predictions for the Empire podcast

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterFinance

‘Growing investor appetite’ in tokenized fund space: UBS

Also in the tokenized fund space, Franklin Templeton launches on Base and Securitize hits $1 billion in tokenized RWA onchain

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Tokenization growth to depend on use cases, benefits

Financial institutions are weighing the business case for tokenizing assets and regulatory considerations, Ripple’s James Wallis says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

Takes on tokenization vary at RWA Summit

Even if you are bullish on the space, execs agree it will take a while before some of the space’s multi-trillion-dollar projections are met

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Bitcoin will lead the future of capital markets

The network’s programmability and security will shape the future of tokenized finance

by Jesse Knutson /
BusinessFinance

Visa to help banks test tokenized assets, smart contracts

Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Tokenized equities are gaining a new multichain base

Blockchain will become synonymous with FinTech over time, Dinari co-founder says

by Macauley Peterson /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Wine tokenization on Solana

Plus, Solana has now surpassed Ethereum in trailing 30-day decentralized exchange volume

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Lightspeed Newsletter

SkyTrade is building a marketplace for air rights

Plus, all the world is green as prices across the crypto space rally, with solana reaching a nearly two-week high

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

We should be tokenizing assets with substance, not speculation 

If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale

by Jason Dehni /
Opinion

There is real value in RWAs

Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally

by Jag Singh /
DeFi

Are crypto airdrops falling out of fashion?

Launching cryptocurrencies the old fashioned way may soon make a return

by David Canellis /
Opinion

Most RWAs today are tokenized nonsense

Instead, the primary path to real RWA growth is dollar-backed stablecoins

by Carlos Mercado /
DeFi

Index Coop RWA basket builds on hyETH experiment

Non-US investors have a new way to access RWA-focused tokens

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: How 2 funds are dominating tokenized US Treasury products

Tokenized RWAs might not sound sexy, but there’s no doubting the demand

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Helium Mobile is letting third parties license its hardware

Plus, the rise of RWAs could bring about a significant shift in how real-world investments are managed and accessed

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Analysis

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana begins creating blocks with new ‘scheduler’

Roughly 90% of validators have upgraded to the new software, and many have reported using the scheduler

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Opinion

Hey regulators, here’s how to get crypto right

I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right

by Eli Cohen /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Crypto natives dig themselves in to the RWA space

Plus, Biden vetoed the SAB 121 overturn

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Funding Wrap: Centrifuge raises $15M as investors bet on RWAs

Plus, Puffer joins the restaking round club and a Bitcoin Runes DEX announces seed funding

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Ripple to issue stablecoin backed 100% by cash equivalents

A third party accounting firm will audit these reserves and Ripple will publish monthly attestations

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto Hiring: McKinsey exec joins Ondo Finance

Elsewhere, Bitfarms is hiring a new CEO and Tether is staffing an AI division

by Jack Kubinec /

