Sam Bankman-Fried files appeal in fraud, conspiracy case 

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial

by Casey Wagner /
Former FTX executive Ryan Salame hints at possible book 

Ryan Salame is set to serve seven and a half years in prison starting in August, but it looks like he’s itching to get his story out

by Katherine Ross /
Former FTX exec Ryan Salame sentenced to 7.5 years, above government ask 

The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /
Government asks for 5-7 years for former FTX exec Ryan Salame 

Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order

by Casey Wagner /
25 years for Sam Bankman-Fried — A fair sentence, or no?

Sentence proves there is “no substitute” for acknowledging guilt and showing remorse, one defense lawyer says

by Ben Strack /
SBF’s ambitions went too far, judge says when handing down 25-year sentence 

Judge Kaplan said that Bankman-Fried, although “exceptionally ambitious,” was ultimately a reckless gambler

by Casey Wagner /
Given one more chance to defend himself, SBF blew it 

The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
SBF sentenced to 25 years in prison

The former FTX CEO was sentenced in a New York courtroom on Thursday

by Casey Wagner /
SBF’s FTX saga put to bed as founder faces sentencing

👨‍⚖️ SBF’s courtroom sequel: Plus, Coinbase’s legal loss was DeFi’s gain

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
SBF attorneys call prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation ‘medieval’

The former FTX CEO faces a maximum sentence of 110 years and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28

by Casey Wagner /
US prosecutors seek decades in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried

The former FTX boss will attend a sentencing hearing slated for late March

by Katherine Ross /
Bankman-Fried’s legal team argues for leniency, citing philanthropy and character 

29 family members, doctors and victims write to judge Lewis Kaplan asking for leniency for Sam Bankman-Fried

by Casey Wagner /
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied sentencing extension

The former executive was denied a sentencing extension on Wednesday

by Katherine Ross /
Bankman-Fried’s crypto portfolio would be up billions this year — thanks to Solana

Bankman-Fried jotted down a balance sheet one day before FTX declared bankruptcy

by David Canellis /
Financial crimes deserve a life sentence

In the rare cases when fraud is punished — like the Sam Bankman-Fried trial — we should feel no guilt for doing so to the full extent

by Jess Sun /
‘My First Crypto Sex Party’ is the tip of the Bitcoin erotica iceberg

I found over a dozen erotic novels about crypto for sale, with topics that are definitely NSFW

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
Sam Bankman-Fried will not haunt us forever

It may hurt today, but there will come a time when SBF becomes a distant memory of an industry just getting off its training wheels

by Pedro Solimano /
SBF’s ‘Sam Coins’ are alive and well, and they are frontrunning the rally 

SBF-backed altcoins are rallying despite the disgraced founder being convicted on seven federal counts

by Casey Wagner /
How long could Bankman-Fried go to jail following trial? 

FTX founder’s lack of a criminal history likely to help keep his sentence below the maximum despite a high loss amount

by Ben Strack /
Sam Bankman-Fried took the stand, but it’s really CEXs on trial

After Bankman-Fried’s guilty verdict last week, CEXs have a target on their back

by Henry Liu /
FTX began to unravel one year ago today: A timeline

Blockworks took a look at what really happened behind the scenes at FTX and Alameda in the days leading up to the demise of both firms

by James Cirrone&Katherine Ross /
Crypto will never escape SBF’s shadow

The rise and fall of SBF as some kind of crypto hero is the rule, not the exception. It will happen again

by Michael McSweeney /
SBF’s guilty: What’s next?

Bankman-Fried faces a maximum of 115 years in prison

by Katherine Ross /
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty in landmark crypto trial

A jury found the former FTX CEO guilty of 7 counts in his fraud trial

by Katherine Ross /

