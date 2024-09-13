SBF trial
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried filed a 102-page appeal brief arguing the judge’s decisions barred him from a fair trial
Ryan Salame is set to serve seven and a half years in prison starting in August, but it looks like he’s itching to get his story out
The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse
Prosecutors said Ryan Salame’s “serious crimes” and “minor” cooperation mean a serious sentence is in order
Sentence proves there is “no substitute” for acknowledging guilt and showing remorse, one defense lawyer says
Judge Kaplan said that Bankman-Fried, although “exceptionally ambitious,” was ultimately a reckless gambler
The former FTX CEO was sentenced to 25 years in jail today — and his last words before the court probably did nothing to reduce his jail time
The former FTX CEO was sentenced in a New York courtroom on Thursday
SBF's courtroom sequel: Plus, Coinbase's legal loss was DeFi's gain
The former FTX CEO faces a maximum sentence of 110 years and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28
The former FTX boss will attend a sentencing hearing slated for late March
29 family members, doctors and victims write to judge Lewis Kaplan asking for leniency for Sam Bankman-Fried
The former executive was denied a sentencing extension on Wednesday
Bankman-Fried jotted down a balance sheet one day before FTX declared bankruptcy
In the rare cases when fraud is punished — like the Sam Bankman-Fried trial — we should feel no guilt for doing so to the full extent
It may hurt today, but there will come a time when SBF becomes a distant memory of an industry just getting off its training wheels
SBF-backed altcoins are rallying despite the disgraced founder being convicted on seven federal counts
FTX founder’s lack of a criminal history likely to help keep his sentence below the maximum despite a high loss amount
After Bankman-Fried’s guilty verdict last week, CEXs have a target on their back
Blockworks took a look at what really happened behind the scenes at FTX and Alameda in the days leading up to the demise of both firms
The rise and fall of SBF as some kind of crypto hero is the rule, not the exception. It will happen again
Bankman-Fried faces a maximum of 115 years in prison
A jury found the former FTX CEO guilty of 7 counts in his fraud trial