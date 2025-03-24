Securities

There are a total of 105 articles associated with Securities.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Inaugural crypto roundtable shows ‘clarity’ is a long way off

The SEC’s new crypto task force met Friday, but agreement on “defining security status” remains elusive

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

PolicyThe Drop

Robinhood says it’s free from the SEC

The SEC is reportedly ditching its investigation into Robinhood’s crypto offering as a wave of favorable crypto regulation continues

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

SEC says crypto task force could help end Coinbase suit

One of the biggest Biden-era crypto enforcement actions may be on its way to resolution

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

Gensler wraps tenure as SEC chair with lawsuit against Nova Labs

A Nova Labs exec referred to the last-day lawsuit “as irresponsible as it is wrong-headed”

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What the SEC’s new crypto task force could mean 

Some have called it “a relief” that the task force will be led by the crypto-friendly Hester Peirce

by Ben Strack /
article-image

FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

ETP: Exchange-traded patience

Canary CEO Steven McClurg has “a high level of confidence” there’ll be more spot crypto ETFs in the US market this year

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

SEC moves ahead with Ripple appeal in Gensler’s final days 

Ripple’s CLO noted the SEC’s brief is nothing but “a rehash of already failed arguments”

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Judge sends Howey question to higher court in Coinbase case 

The Second Circuit will now consider how and if crypto assets should be subject to securities laws

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

A crypto lawyer predicts a ‘dramatic increase’ in memecoin lawsuits

How courts might respond to memecoin cases is still something of an open question

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

SEC files lawsuit against crypto market-maker Cumberland DRW

The US regulator accused the crypto market-making firm of acting as an unregistered dealer

by Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Opinion

The SEC has been wrong about ‘crypto asset securities’ all along

Crypto tokens were never securities, and the SEC’s backtrack proves it

by Amanda Tuminelli&Jake Chervinsky /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC’s Mango settlement reiterates its case that SOL is a security

However, the SEC’s argument might need a bit of retooling

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

Gensler says DEBT Box case ‘not well handled’ by SEC

Rep. Tom Emmer brought up DEBT Box and asked SEC Chair Gary Gensler if the handling of the case “embarrassed” him

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

US House members demand crypto answers from SEC leaders

“Chair Gensler’s legacy will be defined by turning the once proud institution of the SEC into a rogue agency,” Rep. Patrick McHenry said

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Lawmakers clash early on in first full SEC commissioner hearing since 2019 

All five SEC commissioners appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday to answer questions from House lawmakers about how they are running the securities agency

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Coinbase, SEC present case to appeals court in petition for rulemaking case 

Coinbase’s team told a three-judge panel on Monday that the SEC has failed to provide a path for actors in the digital asset space

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Republican Reps. ask Gensler for clarity on how securities laws apply to airdrops 

Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., gave SEC Chair Gary Gensler two weeks to answer questions about airdrop regulations

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Days before opening, Flyfish Club settles with SEC for $750K 

The team behind the planned NYC private club gave NFT purchasers a “reasonable expectation of profit,” the SEC alleged

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

tZero announces SPBD license as Prometheum moves ahead with custody platform 

There’s a new crypto firm licensed to trade digital asset securities in the US, and it may offer different assets than its predecessor

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Unpacking crypto’s Telegram situationship

The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France has only amplified crypto’s centralization problems

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Prometheum to add ARB, UNI to custody platform launching next month

Prometheum representatives told Blockworks they have an approval process for tokens and comply with regulatory standards

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Did Prometheum just call ETH, ARB and UNI securities?

Plus, State Street continues its journey to be “the bridge between traditional finance and digital innovation”

by Casey Wagner&Ben Strack /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Has Ripple walked away with a win against the SEC?

Plus, how XRP benefits from the impending end of Ripple’s legal battle

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Policy

Court orders Ripple to pay $125M civil penalty in SEC lawsuit 

The payment falls between the SEC’s requested $2 billion penalty and Ripple’s proposal of $10 million

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.