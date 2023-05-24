Shanghai upgrade

Markets

Ethereum Staking Demand Skyrockets Following Network Upgrade

Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ethereum’s Next Upgrade To Focus on Blobs

The ‘Cancun’ upgrade of the Ethereum execution layer is starting to take shape with EIP-4844, also known as proto-danksharding, the highest priority

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Is Not the Finish Line

Just because the upgrade was a success doesn’t mean that work on democratizing Ethereum can stop

by Matt Nelson /
Markets

How Did Ether Price Predictions Fare After Shapella Upgrade?

Validator withdrawal limits, the ability for stakers to hedge out exposure and general interest has proved to be mostly accurate in the short-term price predictions for ether

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Crypto Market Cap Surpassed $1T, Bitcoin Reigned Supreme During Q1

Bitcoin, DEXs, DeFi and NFTs are all big winners

by James Cirrone /
Markets

Crypto Optimists Sense Summer on the Horizon

There simply aren’t any more sellers, according to Morgan Creek Capital Management founder, Mark Yusko

by Darren Kleine /
Markets

Ethereum Validators Withdraw $620M ETH in Less Than 2 Days

Ethereum withdrawals are open, and the exit queue for validators is properly full — but new deposits are still flowing in

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Went Through Despite ‘Ridiculous Bug’

The latest All Core Developer call highlighted an issue with Ethereum’s leading consensus client, Prysm

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Bitcoin, Ether Hold Higher Post-Shanghai, but Upgrade May Not Be Driving Markets

While some analysts anticipated Wednesday’s Ethereum upgrade would result in a short-term sell-off, the price held steady

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

What’ll Happen When 18M ETH Hits the Market? Maybe Less Than You Think

Crypto industry participants have been trying to figure out what will happen when 18M staked ether hits the market at last — here’s what they’re thinking

by Michael Bodley /
Opinion

Stakers, Don’t Let the Shanghai Upgrade Centralize Ethereum

This upgrade marks a milestone in Ethereum’s path forward — and stakers need to choose carefully to keep decentralization alive

by Daniel Dizon /
Finance

Shapella Upgrade Could Reignite Institutional Interest in Blockchain

Lower barriers to entry may draw greater institutional interest to the space, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff tells Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
Opinion

Want to Earn Ethereum Rewards? Stake Now or Get in Line

Too many stakers are overlooking the post-Shanghai churn limit — and they’ll get caught out if spiking demand leads to long wait times for rewards

by Mara Schmiedt /
Markets

Sell Pressure on ETH After Shanghai? Many Not Worried

A smooth upgrade could be a bullish catalyst for Ethereum that overshadows potential short-lived selling pressure, industry watchers predict

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Why the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade Will Lead to War

As soon as 18 million in staked ether are unlocked, a battle for liquid staking token supremacy will begin that will forever change the DeFi landscape

by Bob Baxley /
Markets

Ether Enthusiasm Outstrips Bitcoin as Shanghai Fervor Grows

The Shanghai/Capella upgrade, due roughly in one week’s time on April 12, will finally give validators the ability to withdraw from staking

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Bitcoin Outshining Ether as Shanghai Looms

While a sector-wide sell-off in digital assets on Wednesday took hold, participants have continued to deposit record amounts of ETH into the validator pool

by Sebastian Sinclair /
DeFi

Ethereum Devs Finally Set Date for ETH Withdrawals

Validators now have a set date and time for withdrawals

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

What Effect Could Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade Have on Price?

Validators will soon be able to withdraw their staked ether with the launch of the Shanghai upgrade, a net positive for price long-term, analysts say — with some caveats

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Ethereum Steps Towards Staking Withdrawals With Successful Testnet Upgrade

Developers move forward with upgrade to eventually allow users to withdraw staked ether from Ethereum mainnet

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Ethereum Upgrade Expectations Fuel Liquid Staking Token Growth

Tokens representing staked ETH are outgaining most digital assets on the day — and on a year-to-date basis

by Sebastian Sinclair /

