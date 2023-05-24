Shanghai upgrade
Following several upgrades and a switch in its consensus model, Ethereum is experiencing a surge in validator demand
The ‘Cancun’ upgrade of the Ethereum execution layer is starting to take shape with EIP-4844, also known as proto-danksharding, the highest priority
Just because the upgrade was a success doesn’t mean that work on democratizing Ethereum can stop
Validator withdrawal limits, the ability for stakers to hedge out exposure and general interest has proved to be mostly accurate in the short-term price predictions for ether
Bitcoin, DEXs, DeFi and NFTs are all big winners
There simply aren’t any more sellers, according to Morgan Creek Capital Management founder, Mark Yusko
Ethereum withdrawals are open, and the exit queue for validators is properly full — but new deposits are still flowing in
The latest All Core Developer call highlighted an issue with Ethereum’s leading consensus client, Prysm
While some analysts anticipated Wednesday’s Ethereum upgrade would result in a short-term sell-off, the price held steady
Crypto industry participants have been trying to figure out what will happen when 18M staked ether hits the market at last — here’s what they’re thinking
This upgrade marks a milestone in Ethereum’s path forward — and stakers need to choose carefully to keep decentralization alive
Lower barriers to entry may draw greater institutional interest to the space, Ether Capital CEO Brian Mosoff tells Blockworks
Too many stakers are overlooking the post-Shanghai churn limit — and they’ll get caught out if spiking demand leads to long wait times for rewards
A smooth upgrade could be a bullish catalyst for Ethereum that overshadows potential short-lived selling pressure, industry watchers predict
As soon as 18 million in staked ether are unlocked, a battle for liquid staking token supremacy will begin that will forever change the DeFi landscape
The Shanghai/Capella upgrade, due roughly in one week’s time on April 12, will finally give validators the ability to withdraw from staking
While a sector-wide sell-off in digital assets on Wednesday took hold, participants have continued to deposit record amounts of ETH into the validator pool
Validators now have a set date and time for withdrawals
Validators will soon be able to withdraw their staked ether with the launch of the Shanghai upgrade, a net positive for price long-term, analysts say — with some caveats
Developers move forward with upgrade to eventually allow users to withdraw staked ether from Ethereum mainnet
Tokens representing staked ETH are outgaining most digital assets on the day — and on a year-to-date basis