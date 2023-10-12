TerraUSD

There are a total of 18 articles associated with TerraUSD.
article-image

Policy

Terraform targets Citadel Securities alleging potential connection to UST depeg

Terraform seeks documents from Citadel, alleging there’s a possibility Citadel was involved in the UST depeg

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

DOJ Investigating TerraUSD Over Stablecoin Collapse: WSJ

The Department of Justice, like the SEC in recent weeks, alleges Do Kwon and Terraform Labs misled investors about the risks of TerraUSD

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Terra Founder ‘Not on the Run’ Is Now in Serbia: Prosecutor

Embattled crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon is now believed to be based in Serbia, having already hopped from South Korea to Singapore and Dubai

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

NEAR Nixes Algorithmic Stablecoin USN

A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Curve Stablecoin Is in the Works, Despite Regulatory Scrutiny

The news comes as regulators around the world continue to consider how to deal with the aftermath of TerraUSD’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

7 South Korean Crypto Exchanges Raided In Connection with TerraUSD Crash: Report

Prosecutors want to examine seized materials, question witnesses and determine whether TerraUSD’s crash was intentional

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

How Cryptoasset Markets Have Changed Since Terra Crash

One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFiMarkets

After TerraUSD’s Collapse, Will DAI Expand Into Cosmos?

Umee, a cross-chain borrowing and lending DeFi hub, advocates for tighter integration between Cosmos and MakerDAO

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Policy

Japan Passes Legal Framework for Stablecoins

The new legislation, which comes into effect in 2023, defines stablecoins as digital money and restricts issuance to licensed financial institutions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

CoinShares Took $21M Loss From UST Crash

Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Terra Collapse Sparks Stablecoin Regulation in the UK

A consultation paper suggests the Bank of England should oversee payment systems that “threaten the stability of the UK financial system”

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Congress Mulling Stablecoin Regulation After Terra Crash

Blockchain Association’s director of government relations said concrete actions likely to come in 2023

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Why Are People Burning Their LUNA?

Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

Can a Terra ‘Rebirth’ Save Investors?

The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Markets

UST Crash Won’t Stop the Industry, Says Morgan Stanley Exec

Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

DeFiFinance

Stablecoins Are Crypto’s Killer App So Far – Just Not Terra

Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”

by David Canellis /
article-image

Markets

How Will UST Crash Impact Other Stablecoins?

Asset-backed stablecoins likely won’t be hurt by Terra situation, crypto execs say

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

Terra Turmoil Adds Fodder for Secretary Yellen’s Concerns Over Stablecoins

UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning

by Casey Wagner /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.