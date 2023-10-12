TerraUSD
Terraform seeks documents from Citadel, alleging there’s a possibility Citadel was involved in the UST depeg
The Department of Justice, like the SEC in recent weeks, alleges Do Kwon and Terraform Labs misled investors about the risks of TerraUSD
Embattled crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon is now believed to be based in Serbia, having already hopped from South Korea to Singapore and Dubai
A non-profit funding the NEAR protocol to use $40 million to protect USN investors after it became undercollateralized
The news comes as regulators around the world continue to consider how to deal with the aftermath of TerraUSD’s collapse
Prosecutors want to examine seized materials, question witnesses and determine whether TerraUSD’s crash was intentional
One month on from Terra ecosystem implosion, only one cryptoasset in the top 100 is in the green
Umee, a cross-chain borrowing and lending DeFi hub, advocates for tighter integration between Cosmos and MakerDAO
The new legislation, which comes into effect in 2023, defines stablecoins as digital money and restricts issuance to licensed financial institutions
Investment firm’s CEO calls Terra stablecoin collapse “a humbling lesson”
A consultation paper suggests the Bank of England should oversee payment systems that “threaten the stability of the UK financial system”
Blockchain Association’s director of government relations said concrete actions likely to come in 2023
Over 280 million LUNA have been sent to an address which permanently removes it from circulation, a process also known as burning
The latest governance maneuver from Do Kwon is set to pass, with the original chain’s native asset to become “Luna Classic”
Algorithmic stablecoins are especially complex, and UST’s crash likely influenced institutional players to take a closer look at the technology behind the tokens
Stablecoins have been responsible for great transactional autonomy, Castle Island Ventures’ Nic Carter told the Permissionless crowd. “No government is going to give that to us.”
Asset-backed stablecoins likely won’t be hurt by Terra situation, crypto execs say
UST’s crash was only just beginning when Yellen appeared before senators Tuesday morning