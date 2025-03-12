transactions

There are a total of 17 articles associated with transactions.
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana dev shop’s 2025 roadmap aims to optimize efficiency, double blockspace

“Micro-advancements” take center stage in plans by Anza

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The Ethereum ‘rollback’ idea was a joke

Calls for a coordinated Ethereum “rollback” after the Bybit hack were bad-faith narratives designed to spread confusion

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Coinbase indexers buckle under SOL demand, ‘dusting’ attacks

Coinbase is making a lot of money from Solana traders, but the influx of demand is also causing some headaches

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Safenet is Safe’s bid for an ‘onchain VisaNet’

Safenet is setting its sights on instant cross-chain execution, unified balances and enhanced security

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Debates flare up over blockchain TPS in testing environments

The most recent social media go-round was ignited by news from Firedancer

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

The lifecycle of a Solana transaction

There’s a lot of tech wizardry going on behind the scenes that makes it all possible

by Jeff Albus /
article-image

Opinion

Vitalik is wrong: Crypto really needs dumb memecoins

Crypto needs memecoins far more than most are prepared to admit

by David Canellis /
article-image

DeFi

NEAR launches tool for signing transactions on Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

At launch, Chain Signatures will be compatible with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos network chains, as well as DogeCoin and XRP Ledger

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Avalanche gets the ‘Ordinals’ bump, sets new transaction record

Avalanche has been inundated with transactions for inscriptions, similar to the Ordinals that already hit Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s scaling infrastructure is better than ever. So where’s all the traffic?

Van Bourg says that scaling solutions were overbuilt during a particular period of high demand in Ethereum’s history

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Account abstraction serving up Web2 convenience to Web3 users: Blocknative’s Cutler

Account abstraction allows the blockchain to “meet users where they already are”

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

DeFi

Offchain Labs, Espresso Systems link up on transaction ordering tech

Offchain Labs and Espresso Systems will integrate both Timeboost and decentralized sequencer technology with the Arbitrum technology stack

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Skip introduces a new way to build blocks on Cosmos

Cosmos chains today rely primarily on a conventional block construction method called CometBFT which has limited applicability

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Bitcoin Just Processed More Transactions Than Ever Before

Bitcoin has blown its previous record for daily transactions, set during the 2017 bull run, out of the water

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin On-chain Pattern Shows Potential for Further Price Gains

In almost every instance in the last two years bitcoin has crossed a smoothed moving average count of 320,000 transactions on its network, price has followed suit in a big way

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

DeFi

Coinbase Wallet Feature Takes Aim at User Safety

A transaction preview feature lets users see how their assets balance will change before they sign

by Ornella Hernandez /
article-image

Markets

Wells Fargo and HSBC to Use Blockchain Tech to Settle Transactions

Banks that don’t move toward crypto “could be left behind,” ProChain Capital president says

by Ben Strack /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.