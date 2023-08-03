Ukraine

There are a total of 60 articles associated with Ukraine.
Policy

Crypto exchanges have cost Ukraine $80M in lost taxes as regulation stalls

Non-regulated exchanges operating in Ukraine are said to have amassed $445 million in trading fees over 10 years, leading to losses in tax revenue for the state

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

7 Real-World NFT Use Cases That Should Be on Your Radar

From art to gaming to real estate, NFTs are finding more and more niche applications

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Crypto Firms Rush To Help Earthquake Victims

Binance, which has partnered with Ukrainian companies ANC and VARUS amid the war with Russia, to airdop BNB to aid earthquake victims

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Ukraine War Proved Crypto Can Hedge Against Currency Devaluation

Trade volumes for Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia pairs spiked at critical points throughout the conflict — especially when fiat was threatened

by David Canellis /
Finance

Ukraine Bank Finds Stellar Blockchain Brings ‘Key Advantages’

A two-year study from TASCOMBANK, for the most part, adds a Stellar splash of fuel to the developing crypto economy of Ukraine

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

War-torn Ukraine is Turning to Crypto

Binance partners with one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical companies making it possible to purchase goods with cryptocurrencies

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

6 Projects Using NFTs for Social Good

From fundraising during the Russia-Ukraine war to preserving indigenous traditions, some NFT projects were a force for good in 2022

by Ornella Hernandez /
FinancePolicy

Can Stablecoins Revolutionize Foreign Aid? The UN Thinks So.

The UN’s move to send stablecoins to Ukrainian refugees has industry participants parsing the potential opportunities for crypto to play a greater role in foreign aid

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Congress Presses State Department for Info on Costs, Benefits of Crypto

The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Ukraine Fund Spends $54M of Crypto Donations on Military Gear

A breakdown of the costs shows unmanned aerial vehicles, computer hardware and armor vests attracted the majority of spending

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Did Macro Kill Crypto or Are Risk-laden Lenders to Blame?

Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily

by David Canellis /
Markets

Russian-language Journalists Forced off Stripe by Sanctions Turn to Crypto

Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline

by David Canellis /
Policy

Binance Blocks Newly Sanctioned Russians, Launches Card for Ukrainian Refugees

Binance, shortly after updating its sanction policy, announced it shuttered accounts tied to relatives of top Russian officials

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPolicy

Binance To Limit Services to Russians Following Latest Round of EU Sanctions

Derivatives bets for those who have account balances exceeding the threshold will be given 90 days to close their positions, Binance said

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Russian Crypto Bill Amendment Targets Mining, Trading

The amendment comes as interest in Russia’s crypto usage and policy continues to grow

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Crypto.com to Run Ad During Oscars in Support of Ukraine

Viewers will be encouraged to donate with crypto, fiat or by buying from the campaign’s NFT collection

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitcoin Presses Range Highs Amid Russian Gas Payment Speculation

The price of bitcoin has not ended a week above $44,000 in six months

by Macauley Peterson /
Finance

BlackRock CEO: Ukraine War Could Speed Digital Currency Adoption

Larry Fink says world’s largest asset manager is studying digital assets, stablecoins and the underlying technologies

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Food Inflation Is Starting To Bite | Russell Clark

Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more

MarketsPolicy

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Signs Legal Framework for Crypto

The law establishes a formal framework for a legal digital asset market which will include a licensing regime and regulatory supervision

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Market Wrap: BTC, Stocks Rally in Late Session Following Fed’s Rate Increase

Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future

by Luke Conway /
Policy

The Crypto Conundrum: How Fintechs Can Close the Trust Gap With More Regulation Brewing

Traditional finance, which has a long history of adapting to regulatory changes, is seemingly gaining momentum as a trusted provider of specialized crypto products and services

Markets

Market Wrap: Stocks, Altcoins Rise Despite Rate Hikes and Ukraine Conflict

Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets

by Luke Conway /
Markets

Market Wrap: Equities Seesaw as Ukraine Unpredictability Continues

Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates

by Luke Conway /

