Ukraine
Non-regulated exchanges operating in Ukraine are said to have amassed $445 million in trading fees over 10 years, leading to losses in tax revenue for the state
From art to gaming to real estate, NFTs are finding more and more niche applications
Binance, which has partnered with Ukrainian companies ANC and VARUS amid the war with Russia, to airdop BNB to aid earthquake victims
Trade volumes for Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia pairs spiked at critical points throughout the conflict — especially when fiat was threatened
A two-year study from TASCOMBANK, for the most part, adds a Stellar splash of fuel to the developing crypto economy of Ukraine
Binance partners with one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical companies making it possible to purchase goods with cryptocurrencies
From fundraising during the Russia-Ukraine war to preserving indigenous traditions, some NFT projects were a force for good in 2022
The UN’s move to send stablecoins to Ukrainian refugees has industry participants parsing the potential opportunities for crypto to play a greater role in foreign aid
The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia
A breakdown of the costs shows unmanned aerial vehicles, computer hardware and armor vests attracted the majority of spending
Blockworks caught up with SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci and Arca’s CIO Jeff Dorman for their take on why crypto is down heavily
Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline
Binance, shortly after updating its sanction policy, announced it shuttered accounts tied to relatives of top Russian officials
Derivatives bets for those who have account balances exceeding the threshold will be given 90 days to close their positions, Binance said
The amendment comes as interest in Russia’s crypto usage and policy continues to grow
Viewers will be encouraged to donate with crypto, fiat or by buying from the campaign’s NFT collection
The price of bitcoin has not ended a week above $44,000 in six months
Larry Fink says world’s largest asset manager is studying digital assets, stablecoins and the underlying technologies
Russell Clark explains his macro framework for viewing the world, what the war in Ukraine means for food, and more
The law establishes a formal framework for a legal digital asset market which will include a licensing regime and regulatory supervision
Bitcoin and equities rallied late in the session, suggesting rate hikes may be mostly priced in and may not push markets down in the future
Traditional finance, which has a long history of adapting to regulatory changes, is seemingly gaining momentum as a trusted provider of specialized crypto products and services
Investors are likely expecting a non-aggressive approach to interest rates following Wednesday’s change, leading to a jump in markets
Investors are watching the developing conflict in Ukraine and await Biden’s executive crypto order and new interest rates