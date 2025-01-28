United States

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Big US crypto opportunity not a sure thing, survey says

About 70% of those surveyed believe crypto supervisory scrutiny remains just as intense

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

The time for US stablecoin regulation is now 

For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins

by Candace Kelly /
Opinion

Hey regulators, here’s how to get crypto right

I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right

by Eli Cohen /
Opinion

Don’t dismiss the misunderstood techno-optimist voter

It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy

by Kristin Smith /
Opinion

Crypto crime is too easy

If we can’t help protect people’s finances in 2024, what does that mean for the future of our financial systems?

by Bezalel Eithan Raviv /
Opinion

America deserves a financial alternative — and it’s crypto

Crypto is in the foundational stages of a great technological and financial revolution — we can’t let it pass us by

by Sam Brown /
Policy

US files notice to sell $130M in bitcoin linked to Silk Road agent

The US filed a notice to sell over 2,900 bitcoin, some of which is linked to a former Secret Service agent

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Unfair, unworkable, unconstitutional’: Coin Center rebuffs Warren’s information request

A letter dated Jan. 14 refutes Warren’s negative characterization of its activities

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

The crypto industry is better positioned than ever in Washington

After a hard year for crypto, the theme for 2024 is resilience — and the combo of future court cases, pro-crypto sentiment and legislation are all in our favor

by Kristin Smith /
People

Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon faces US extradition: WSJ

Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the US over South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reports

by Katherine Ross /
Opinion

Washington shouldn’t give in to crypto panic

Congress needs to consider two new crypto acts carefully — because if enacted, these bills would effectively destroy the American digital asset industry

by Kristin Smith /
Policy

Yakovenko critiques ‘bizarre’ inadequacies of current financial system

Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says

by Darren Kleine /
Opinion

There’s definitely a bipartisan case for crypto policy

The sooner crypto’s critics realize a bipartisan crypto consensus is emerging, the better

by Kristin Smith /
Finance

With another crypto exchange set to halt US staking, what’s next for the segment?

Staking is set to be more widely embraced in the US as provider practices “mirror on-chain activities,” industry exec says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Binance US renews banking push with MoonPay deal

Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership

by Michael Bodley /
Policy

Crypto mining is too loud for these American counties

North Carolina counties look to place moratoriums on crypto miners, while Arkansas counties implement noise ordinances

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

First ‘crypto’ ETF in US eclipses $100M mark

Bitwise ETF hits mark before similarly named funds launched by finance giants Fidelity, Schwab and Invesco

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Crypto investors in advanced economies love CEXs and disregard white papers: Survey

While Canadians were the most likely to hold a lot of crypto on average, it seems the true crypto degens are in the US and particularly the UK

by James Cirrone /
Business

Crypto.com to suspend US institutional exchange

The decision was made in light of “limited demand” among US institutions because of the “current market landscape”

by James Cirrone /
Opinion

Don’t Drive Crypto Into the EU’s Open Arms

The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation

by Miller Whitehouse-Levine /
People

Here’s What US Presidential Hopefuls Are Saying About Crypto

To date, there are nine US presidential candidates in a three-to-six split between Democrats and Republicans, and only a handful have shown interest in crypto regulation

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Is the World Leaving America Behind on Crypto Regulation?

The US is very different from where the rest of the world is right now

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

As US House Efforts to Push Crypto Oversight Ramp Up, EU Move in Cards?

With House Republicans continuing to push their crypto agendas in the state, industry participants are once again paying attention to MiCA in the European Union

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Crypto Industry Revenue Expected to Double in 2023

The US is projected to be the region with the highest crypto-driven revenue in 2023, with an expected $17.96 billion coming in this year

by Casey Wagner /

