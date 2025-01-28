United States
About 70% of those surveyed believe crypto supervisory scrutiny remains just as intense
For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins
I know it is not in their nature, but US regulators could learn a lot by researching the digital asset frameworks that overseas regulators have already gotten right
It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy
If we can’t help protect people’s finances in 2024, what does that mean for the future of our financial systems?
Crypto is in the foundational stages of a great technological and financial revolution — we can’t let it pass us by
The US filed a notice to sell over 2,900 bitcoin, some of which is linked to a former Secret Service agent
A letter dated Jan. 14 refutes Warren’s negative characterization of its activities
After a hard year for crypto, the theme for 2024 is resilience — and the combo of future court cases, pro-crypto sentiment and legislation are all in our favor
Montenegro plans to extradite Do Kwon to the US over South Korea, the Wall Street Journal reports
Congress needs to consider two new crypto acts carefully — because if enacted, these bills would effectively destroy the American digital asset industry
Current credit card transactions are like sharing private keys with merchants, Yakovenko says
The sooner crypto’s critics realize a bipartisan crypto consensus is emerging, the better
Staking is set to be more widely embraced in the US as provider practices “mirror on-chain activities,” industry exec says
Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership
North Carolina counties look to place moratoriums on crypto miners, while Arkansas counties implement noise ordinances
Bitwise ETF hits mark before similarly named funds launched by finance giants Fidelity, Schwab and Invesco
While Canadians were the most likely to hold a lot of crypto on average, it seems the true crypto degens are in the US and particularly the UK
The decision was made in light of “limited demand” among US institutions because of the “current market landscape”
The US has a history of failing to look even a few years down the line when enacting reactive new legislation
To date, there are nine US presidential candidates in a three-to-six split between Democrats and Republicans, and only a handful have shown interest in crypto regulation
The US is very different from where the rest of the world is right now
With House Republicans continuing to push their crypto agendas in the state, industry participants are once again paying attention to MiCA in the European Union
The US is projected to be the region with the highest crypto-driven revenue in 2023, with an expected $17.96 billion coming in this year